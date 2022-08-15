Read full article on original website
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Ever Date in Real Life?
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date in real life? Here’s what the two 'Grease' stars said about their relationship and 'sexual tension' on set.
Popculture
Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed
The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
Popculture
Olivia Newton-John Funeral Arrangements in Native Australia Revealed
Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.
Dame Olivia Newton-John obituary
Singer and actor with a girl-next-door reputation whose career rocketed after her starring role as Sandy in Grease
Jane Seymour reveals Olivia Newton-John’s final days: ‘She just grabbed every single moment’
Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I...
Olivia Newton-John made a pact with God to save daughter Chloe’s life
Olivia Newton-John made a pact with God while pregnant with her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, in 1985. The “Grease” star, who died Monday at age 73, said in a February 2021 episode of the “A Life of Greatness” podcast that she came “close to losing” her child before her birth. “I went to bed and asked God to save her, and if he did, I would say the Lord’s Prayer every night for the rest of my life,” she said of the experience. “And so I have.” After Newton-John called the prayer “very powerful,” she was asked whether she ever “contemplated [her own]...
13 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Olivia Newton-John
When Olivia Newton-John first broke out in the early 1970s she was hitting the country charts with her first three albums, including her 1971 debut, If Not For You, a covers album of contemporary artists from the 1960s and early ’70s—from the title track, pulled from Bob Dylan’s 11th album New Morning in 1970 to the Kris Kristofferson- and Fred Foster-penned “Me and Bobby McGee,” later becoming a posthumous hit for Janis Joplin a year after her death.
Jeff Lynne Will Never Watch Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Xanadu’ Even Though He Wrote Half the Songs in the Movie
Jeff Lynne said he could never watch Olivia Newton-John's 'Xanadu' even though he wrote have the songs in the movie.
John Travolta pays tribute to ‘Grease’ co-star Olivia Newton-John after her death
John Travolta paid tribute to lifelong friend and former co-star Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at age 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much,” he captioned a touching Instagram post, accompanied by a throwback photo Newton-John. “We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” The actors famously starred alongside each other in “Grease.” Travolta, 68, played Danny Zuko in the iconic 1978 film, while Newton-John played...
Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Breaks Down on TV Recalling Final Goodbye With the ‘Grease’ Star
Olivia Newton John’s death on Monday came as a shock to many of her fans. However, it was unsurprising to her family members as the Grease actress had battled breast cancer for the last 30 years. A day following her death, Olivia Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, broke down on TV as she recalled her final goodbye to her aunt.
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Remembers Her with Touching Tribute
Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling posted a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram page. The singer and actress died Monday, some 30 years after she began her battle with cancer. She was 73. Alongside a photo of the couple, Easterling wrote, “Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every...
People
Leeza Gibbons Shares Touching Final Text from Olivia Newton-John: 'I'm Such a Lucky Person'
Leeza Gibbons is sharing the final words her friend Olivia Newton-John texted her before she died on Monday. Speaking to PEOPLE about the impact the Grease star had on her life and their 30-plus-year friendship, Gibbons says that even in her final moments, Newton-John never lost touch with her "grace and goodness."
ABC News
Olivia Newton-John's funeral to be 'more of a concert' Australian officials say
New details are emerging about Olivia Newton-John's upcoming funeral. Newton-John died Monday at the age of 73, following a battle with cancer. Born in England, the "Grease" actress grew up in Melbourne, the capital of the Australian state of Victoria. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews tweeted on Thursday that he was "pleased that Olivia [Newton-John's] family have accepted our offer of a State Memorial Service."
Coldplay and Natalia Imbruglia Honor Olivia Newton-John With 'Grease' Song Performance
Coldplay is currently on their Music of Spheres World Tour and they brought out surprise guests to pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. The singer/actress passed away on August 8, 2022, at the age of 73 due to an ongoing battle with breast cancer. The British pop-rock band played...
