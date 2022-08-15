ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed

The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John Funeral Arrangements in Native Australia Revealed

Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Entertainment
The Independent

Jane Seymour reveals Olivia Newton-John’s final days: ‘She just grabbed every single moment’

Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Olivia Newton-John made a pact with God to save daughter Chloe’s life

Olivia Newton-John made a pact with God while pregnant with her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, in 1985. The “Grease” star, who died Monday at age 73, said in a February 2021 episode of the “A Life of Greatness” podcast that she came “close to losing” her child before her birth. “I went to bed and asked God to save her, and if he did, I would say the Lord’s Prayer every night for the rest of my life,” she said of the experience. “And so I have.” After Newton-John called the prayer “very powerful,” she was asked whether she ever “contemplated [her own]...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

13 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Olivia Newton-John

When Olivia Newton-John first broke out in the early 1970s she was hitting the country charts with her first three albums, including her 1971 debut, If Not For You, a covers album of contemporary artists from the 1960s and early ’70s—from the title track, pulled from Bob Dylan’s 11th album New Morning in 1970 to the Kris Kristofferson- and Fred Foster-penned “Me and Bobby McGee,” later becoming a posthumous hit for Janis Joplin a year after her death.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
John Easterling
Person
Michael Tucci
Person
Didi Conn
Person
Randal Kleiser
Person
Natalie Maines
Person
John Travolta
Page Six

John Travolta pays tribute to ‘Grease’ co-star Olivia Newton-John after her death

John Travolta paid tribute to lifelong friend and former co-star Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at age 73.  “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much,” he captioned a touching Instagram post, accompanied by a throwback photo Newton-John.   “We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” The actors famously starred alongside each other in “Grease.” Travolta, 68, played Danny Zuko in the iconic 1978 film, while Newton-John played...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Remembers Her with Touching Tribute

Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling posted a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram page. The singer and actress died Monday, some 30 years after she began her battle with cancer. She was 73. Alongside a photo of the couple, Easterling wrote, “Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Chicks#Hopelessly Devoted To You#Cancer Survivor#Fox News Digital
ABC News

Olivia Newton-John's funeral to be 'more of a concert' Australian officials say

New details are emerging about Olivia Newton-John's upcoming funeral. Newton-John died Monday at the age of 73, following a battle with cancer. Born in England, the "Grease" actress grew up in Melbourne, the capital of the Australian state of Victoria. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews tweeted on Thursday that he was "pleased that Olivia [Newton-John's] family have accepted our offer of a State Memorial Service."
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy