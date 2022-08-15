ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksdale, MS

deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
Garden & Gun

Going Deep on a Mysterious Mississippi Matricide

The victim was sixty-eight-year-old society matron Idella Long Thompson, found crumpled in a pool of blood on her bathroom floor. The year: 1948. The place: Leland, Mississippi, a drowsy little Delta town girded by cotton fields and bisected by Highway 61. And the murder weapon: a pair of pruning shears.
LELAND, MS
Magnolia State Live

Shooting involving Mississippi sheriff’s office reported

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Desoto County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Wednesday,. MBI issued a news release early Thursday morning about the incident. The shooting happened near Mississippi Highway 302 and Goodman Road in Desoto, according to the news release. “MBI...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

Greenwood Hospital Sewage Problem

GREENWOOD - Greenwood LeFlore hospital remains essentially closed tonight, as it continues moving and transferring patients to other medical facilities due to a sewer line problem. As we entered the lobby, we found it deserted, with no sign of any people or activity except for a lone receptionist. The emergency...
GREENWOOD, MS
KTUL

Crash in LeFlore County leaves 2 dead

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people died after a crash in LeFlore County on August 17 just before 2 p.m. Nina Johnson, 77, of Wister was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue with passenger Sandra Gentry, 65, also of Wister. Johnson had yielded to an emergency vehicle on the shoulder...
WISTER, OK
actionnews5.com

MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Questions remain following a deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake at the the U.S. Post Office on Goodman Road. What we know is during a traffic stop late Wednesday night, a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy believed the suspect of the stop to be armed and discharged their firearm.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

Supervisors buy cameras for north part of county

Four law enforcement security camera systems will soon be installed in north Panola County following the supervisors’ recent purchase and agreement of locations. The cameras are the same as those the City of Batesville purchased last year, and are the first to be bought by the Board of Supervisors. District 2 supervisor Earl Burdette pushed for the cameras, saying some of his constituents live in fear because of gun violence, often gang related, in their neighborhoods.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Tyson Foods donating 152K meals to Mid-South Food Bank

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tyson Foods will be donating152,000 meals to the Mid-South Food Bank in hopes of helping hunger in Northwest Mississippi. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) will also be participating and noted his excitement about the donation. “I have participated in the Tyson Foods Mid-South Donation for years, and...
TUNICA, MS
deltanews.tv

Greenwood Leflore Hospital partially re-opens

GREENWOOD - The Greenwood Leflore Hospital has partially re-opened tonight, as it continues recovering from a sewer line issue underneath the complex. The ailing hospital has resumed outpatient surgeries, outpatient testing in radiology and the laboratory. Clinics inside the hospital will also re-open and resume their normal hours of operation.
GREENWOOD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
deltanews.tv

Greenwood Leflore Hospital patients evacuated

GREENWOOD - More headaches tonight for the troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel report tonight the hospital has begun discharging or transferring all patients to other facilities. The trouble began early today with a sewer line break. The hospital ordered a row of portable toilets...
GREENWOOD, MS
TheDailyBeast

White Socialite Hacked Her Mother to Death—and Tried to Blame a Black Man

On Nov. 17, 1948, police were called to the home of society matron Idella Thompson on tony Deer Creek Drive in the heart of the Mississippi Delta. The house was quiet, but as they made their way further inside, they discovered a grim scene.Idella was lying dead in her bathroom, which was “as bloody as could be,” Leland police chief Frank P. Aldridge said. Next to her lay a pair of pruning shears, the kind home gardeners everywhere use to cut roses and manicure their flower beds. It was the obvious weapon responsible for over 150 small, bloody cuts that...
LELAND, MS
panolian.com

SP Tigers in jamboree at Lafayette Friday

The dawning of a new era in South Panola football begins Friday as the Tigers and first-year head coach Brooks Oakley travel to Oxford to take on the Lafayette County Commodores in jamboree action at 7:30 p.m.. South Panola is coming off a 8-3 season in 2021 which saw the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Kyler Anthony Stigger of Stuttgart

Kyler Anthony Stigger, 14, was born on August 25, 2007 to Sarajae Beliew and Anthony Stigger in Stuttgart, Arkansas. He departed this life on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He attended Stuttgart Junior High School in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Kyler enjoyed playing in his neighborhood with friends. He was a natural athlete...
STUTTGART, AR

