Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
Threat on life of Mississippi supervisor under investigation
Panola County investigators on Thursday continued their questioning of residents in and around the Enid Shores area, after District 3 Supervisor John Thomas was threatened in a letter received at the Batesville Courthouse by mail Tuesday. Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed that investigators have a person of interest in the case,...
Going Deep on a Mysterious Mississippi Matricide
The victim was sixty-eight-year-old society matron Idella Long Thompson, found crumpled in a pool of blood on her bathroom floor. The year: 1948. The place: Leland, Mississippi, a drowsy little Delta town girded by cotton fields and bisected by Highway 61. And the murder weapon: a pair of pruning shears.
Shooting involving Mississippi sheriff’s office reported
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Desoto County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Wednesday,. MBI issued a news release early Thursday morning about the incident. The shooting happened near Mississippi Highway 302 and Goodman Road in Desoto, according to the news release. “MBI...
Greenwood Hospital Sewage Problem
GREENWOOD - Greenwood LeFlore hospital remains essentially closed tonight, as it continues moving and transferring patients to other medical facilities due to a sewer line problem. As we entered the lobby, we found it deserted, with no sign of any people or activity except for a lone receptionist. The emergency...
Crash in LeFlore County leaves 2 dead
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people died after a crash in LeFlore County on August 17 just before 2 p.m. Nina Johnson, 77, of Wister was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue with passenger Sandra Gentry, 65, also of Wister. Johnson had yielded to an emergency vehicle on the shoulder...
FOX13 Investigates how an escaped convicted rapist was allowed to be on work detail
MARIANNA, Ark. — An escaped Arkansas prisoner last thought to be in Mississippi is still on the run. Samuel Hartman ran off from a work detail Friday, Investigators said. But how did Hartman wind up on work detail if he was convicted of rape of a child and sentenced to life?
MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Questions remain following a deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake at the the U.S. Post Office on Goodman Road. What we know is during a traffic stop late Wednesday night, a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy believed the suspect of the stop to be armed and discharged their firearm.
Supervisors buy cameras for north part of county
Four law enforcement security camera systems will soon be installed in north Panola County following the supervisors’ recent purchase and agreement of locations. The cameras are the same as those the City of Batesville purchased last year, and are the first to be bought by the Board of Supervisors. District 2 supervisor Earl Burdette pushed for the cameras, saying some of his constituents live in fear because of gun violence, often gang related, in their neighborhoods.
Tyson Foods donating 152K meals to Mid-South Food Bank
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tyson Foods will be donating152,000 meals to the Mid-South Food Bank in hopes of helping hunger in Northwest Mississippi. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) will also be participating and noted his excitement about the donation. “I have participated in the Tyson Foods Mid-South Donation for years, and...
Greenwood Leflore Hospital partially re-opens
GREENWOOD - The Greenwood Leflore Hospital has partially re-opened tonight, as it continues recovering from a sewer line issue underneath the complex. The ailing hospital has resumed outpatient surgeries, outpatient testing in radiology and the laboratory. Clinics inside the hospital will also re-open and resume their normal hours of operation.
Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
Clarksdale woman admits to scheme involving emergency rental assistance fraud
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A judgment has been made against a Clarksdale woman in connection with a scheme to defraud more than $81,505 from the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP). According to court documents, 30-year-old Sylnonceia Saffold devised a scheme to defraud and obtain RAMP funds by filing false...
Greenwood Leflore Hospital patients evacuated
GREENWOOD - More headaches tonight for the troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel report tonight the hospital has begun discharging or transferring all patients to other facilities. The trouble began early today with a sewer line break. The hospital ordered a row of portable toilets...
Sighting of escaped Arkansas rapist's truck leads to SWAT team raid of Tunica County trailer, Sheriff's Office says
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — A sighting of escaped convicted rapist Samuel Hartman's possible white Chevrolet pickup truck led to a raid on a Tunica County trailer home by the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, DeSoto County SWAT team, and U.S. Marshals Friday night, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday. According to...
White Socialite Hacked Her Mother to Death—and Tried to Blame a Black Man
On Nov. 17, 1948, police were called to the home of society matron Idella Thompson on tony Deer Creek Drive in the heart of the Mississippi Delta. The house was quiet, but as they made their way further inside, they discovered a grim scene.Idella was lying dead in her bathroom, which was “as bloody as could be,” Leland police chief Frank P. Aldridge said. Next to her lay a pair of pruning shears, the kind home gardeners everywhere use to cut roses and manicure their flower beds. It was the obvious weapon responsible for over 150 small, bloody cuts that...
SP Tigers in jamboree at Lafayette Friday
The dawning of a new era in South Panola football begins Friday as the Tigers and first-year head coach Brooks Oakley travel to Oxford to take on the Lafayette County Commodores in jamboree action at 7:30 p.m.. South Panola is coming off a 8-3 season in 2021 which saw the...
Obituary: Kyler Anthony Stigger of Stuttgart
Kyler Anthony Stigger, 14, was born on August 25, 2007 to Sarajae Beliew and Anthony Stigger in Stuttgart, Arkansas. He departed this life on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He attended Stuttgart Junior High School in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Kyler enjoyed playing in his neighborhood with friends. He was a natural athlete...
Chris Tucker at Horseshoe Casino’s Bluesville in Robinsonville Nov 11, 2022 – pre-sale password
The new Chris Tucker presale code is now ready to use! For a short time you can buy your show tickets before the public. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to go and see Chris Tucker’s performance in Robinsonville. Here is what we know about the Chris Tucker show:
