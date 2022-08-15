Read full article on original website
Related
Group addresses Rock Island County Board in "last ditch" effort to save old courthouse
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Residents in Rock Island County aren't ready to stop their fight to save the old courthouse. Supporters of the century-old courthouse's protection addressed the Rock Island County Board on Aug. 16 to ask the board to reconsider reusing the courthouse instead of demolishing it. "We're...
KWQC
Man pleads guilty to shooting woman in Park View
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from a shooting in 2020 that left a woman injured in Park View. Christopher P. Halford, 34, pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony; and possession of cocaine, a serious misdemeanor punishable by one year in jail.
KWQC
Prosecutors seek forfeiture of nearly 200 dogs seized from Mercer County home
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Mercer County prosecutors are asking a judge to permanently forfeit nearly 200 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony. She is free on bond after posting 10% of a $25,000 bond.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Man Has Bond Increased After Extent of Victims Injuries are Revealed from Incident on August 6, Turns Himself In
Rock Falls Police say they arrested 60-year-old Scott Hagerman of Rock Falls on the charge of Aggravated Battery. The charge is in relation to an incident that occurred on Saturday August 6. Rock Falls say at that time they responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after a 9-1-1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Woman’s Death
(Muscatine, IA) — The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call requesting a welfare check shortly after 9:00 a-m. from police in North Palm Beach, Florida. North Palm Beach police said they had received information that a woman had been killed in eastern Muscatine County and the suspect had returned to Florida. K-W-Q-C/T-V reports after deputies made entry and found the woman’s body they were told that the suspect in Florida had been found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. DAMIAN PATE, 27, 5’9”, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation...
'I would do it all over again' | Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski reflects on 3 decades of service ahead of his retirement
DAVENPORT, Iowa — After 34 years of service, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski is ready to hang up his badge. Sikorski's last day on the force before his retirement will be Aug. 29. Sikorski joined the Davenport Police Department in 1988, saying it was something he always wanted do...
977wmoi.com
Woman Charged After Nearly 200 Dogs Rescued in Mercer County
A woman is charged with aggravated animal cruelty after nearly two-hundred dogs were rescued in rural Sherrard, Illinois. The Mercer County Animal Control rescued the canines Friday after receiving an animal welfare complaint. Deputies arrested Karen Plambeck and she was taken to the county jail, where she later posted bond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starvedrock.media
Two Sentenced to Prison from Bureau County
Justice came to 34-year-old Dustin Wrona of Princeton, as Judge James Andreoni sentenced him to six years in prison for his role in a fatal accident last fall. Last September Wrona was driving on Route 6 in Bureau County when his vehicle crashed. His passenger, 62-year-old David Drazkowski of Princeton was killed in the accident. Blood taken from Wrona after the accident showed his blood-alcohol content to be point-one-nine-one. Wrona had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Wrona will have to serve at least 85 percent of his six-year-sentence.
KWQC
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Former Galesburg City Councilmember was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in the Knox County Jail on unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge. Lindsay Hillery will also serve two years of probation. According to court records, the state presented evidence of a traffic stop on May...
KWQC
Police: Man arrested for assaulting a teen
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he assaulted a teenage girl in July. Johnnie S. Madison, 68, is charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor; and indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor. According to an arrest...
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Deputies identify drivers in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies have identified the drivers of the vehicle and tractor involved in the crash Monday in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road. According to deputies, 36-year-old Matthew Kelting of Wheatland was driving the tractor with his child in the passenger seat, they had injuries from the crash and have since been released from the hospital in ‘stable condition.’
KWQC
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
KBUR
Burlington Police Department investigating shooting
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday, August 15th. According to a news release, At about 12:10 PM Monday, Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old male who had been shot in the leg.
KWQC
Police: Man arrested Saturday after threatening multiple people with knife at Armored Gardens
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Saturday after police say he threatened several people with a knife at Armored Gardens and injured at least one person. Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful injury- causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
wrmj.com
September Tractor Ride To Honor Memory Of Mercer County Fair Volunteer
A memorial tractor ride honoring the memory of a longtime supporter of the Mercer County Fair is set for next month. Harold “Spike” Heck died last September. Fair board member Barney Lloyd says he had a tremendous impact on the fair and the tractor ride is a fitting tribute.
UPDATE: Names released in Muscatine homicide
UPDATE, August 16, 2:53 p.m. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the victim has been identified as Christine A. Briegel, age 74. An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted at the University of Iowa on August 16. The suspect has been identified as Donald R. Briegel, age 79. Donald and […]
spotonillinois.com
Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "For years, Social Security has been a sacred promise to people who've earned their retirement through..."
There are three junior tennis players from Sterling ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending Aug. 5 by the United States Tennis Association. There were three junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Brecken Peterson is the top ranked boy in the category...
Woman found dead in Muscatine County identified; Husband found dead in Florida
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — A victim of a murder has been identified as the wife of the suspect after Florida police gave a tip to the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Aug. 15. Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers received a call from Florida's North Palm Beach...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0