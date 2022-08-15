ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island County, IL

KWQC

Man pleads guilty to shooting woman in Park View

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from a shooting in 2020 that left a woman injured in Park View. Christopher P. Halford, 34, pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony; and possession of cocaine, a serious misdemeanor punishable by one year in jail.
CLINTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Woman’s Death

(Muscatine, IA) — The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call requesting a welfare check shortly after 9:00 a-m. from police in North Palm Beach, Florida. North Palm Beach police said they had received information that a woman had been killed in eastern Muscatine County and the suspect had returned to Florida. K-W-Q-C/T-V reports after deputies made entry and found the woman’s body they were told that the suspect in Florida had been found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. DAMIAN PATE, 27, 5’9”, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Woman Charged After Nearly 200 Dogs Rescued in Mercer County

A woman is charged with aggravated animal cruelty after nearly two-hundred dogs were rescued in rural Sherrard, Illinois. The Mercer County Animal Control rescued the canines Friday after receiving an animal welfare complaint. Deputies arrested Karen Plambeck and she was taken to the county jail, where she later posted bond.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Two Sentenced to Prison from Bureau County

Justice came to 34-year-old Dustin Wrona of Princeton, as Judge James Andreoni sentenced him to six years in prison for his role in a fatal accident last fall. Last September Wrona was driving on Route 6 in Bureau County when his vehicle crashed. His passenger, 62-year-old David Drazkowski of Princeton was killed in the accident. Blood taken from Wrona after the accident showed his blood-alcohol content to be point-one-nine-one. Wrona had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Wrona will have to serve at least 85 percent of his six-year-sentence.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police: Man arrested for assaulting a teen

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he assaulted a teenage girl in July. Johnnie S. Madison, 68, is charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor; and indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor. According to an arrest...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Woman found dead in Muscatine County home

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Deputies identify drivers in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies have identified the drivers of the vehicle and tractor involved in the crash Monday in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road. According to deputies, 36-year-old Matthew Kelting of Wheatland was driving the tractor with his child in the passenger seat, they had injuries from the crash and have since been released from the hospital in ‘stable condition.’
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property

MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
SHERRARD, IL
KBUR

Burlington Police Department investigating shooting

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday, August 15th. According to a news release, At about 12:10 PM Monday, Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old male who had been shot in the leg.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Police: Man arrested Saturday after threatening multiple people with knife at Armored Gardens

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Saturday after police say he threatened several people with a knife at Armored Gardens and injured at least one person. Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful injury- causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Names released in Muscatine homicide

UPDATE, August 16, 2:53 p.m. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the victim has been identified as Christine A. Briegel, age 74. An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted at the University of Iowa on August 16. The suspect has been identified as Donald R. Briegel, age 79. Donald and […]
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
Davenport, IA
Quad Cities local news

