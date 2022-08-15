Read full article on original website
WBKO
Barren County approves property tax cut
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - They say in life there are two things that are guaranteed, death and taxes, and if you’re a Barren County resident you may be seeing significant changes next time you head to the sheriff’s office to pay your property taxes. “I proposed to...
WBKO
Bowling Green City Commission votes to keep property tax rates the same
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Property tax rates in Bowling Green could be staying the same after a city commission meeting Tuesday. The commission voted to leave the property tax rates the same in a first reading. Included in that ordinance are franchise tax rates, improvement assessment rates, and setting...
WBKO
U.S. Corps of Engineers: Dam remains halted in Edmonson County until solution is found
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A few months ago, WBKO News told you the Edmonson County Water District voiced their concerns to the U.S. Corps of Engineers over the low water levels and the impact it would have on their supply. After surveying the dam and the area, the removal...
wnky.com
Heavy equipment training in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools and SKYCTC have come together to provide a heavy equipment training program for adults and high schoolers. The partnership comes from a need for more heavy equipment workers to run things such as bulldozers and cranes....
WBKO
Barren River Beverages takes donations directly to Eastern Kentucky families
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Barren County group took on the challenge of delivering supplies to families of Eastern Kentucky in person. Michelle Wheeler recalls what she saw in the homes devastated by the flooding. ”It was unbelievable because you think a flood coming through and you’re thinking water,...
wcluradio.com
Kentucky governor says flood relief session ‘will happen’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he hopes to call a special session of the state legislature in the next few weeks to work on flood relief. He says lawmakers are committed to it. He expects it to happen in the next four weeks. Beshear also announced that federal emergency officials at recovery centers in eastern Kentucky now have the authority to approve claims on site.
jpinews.com
Munfordville City Council: Political signs, water pooling create heated debate
The Munfordville City Council met in regular session on Monday, August 8 at Munfordville City Hall. Council members Kenny Shepperd, Annie Swift, Shelli Gibbons, Jeremy Atwell, and Bill Belt were in attendance, as well as Mayor John Johnson, City Attorney Matthew Roberts, and City Clerk Neva Brent. Council member Ricky Line attended virtually.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 8, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 8 – Aug. 12, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
wcluradio.com
Dept. of ABC expected to issue fines in local vaping sting
GLASGOW — Citations issued to employees of local vaping retailers last month were redirected last week from Barren District Court to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Glasgow Police conducted an undercover investigation July 11 to determine if certain stores sold to underage customers. An underage operative was...
lakercountry.com
Cattle disease in Kentucky linked to ticks
A disease affecting cattle in Kentucky is reportedly linked to ticks in the area. Two cases of a new potentially dangerous disease in cattle has been detected in Fleming and nearby Hart county, according to the state veterinarian’s office. The disease is a tickborne protozoa that infects red and...
Disease affecting cattle detected in Kentucky Asian Longhorned Tick a known carrier of the disease
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 12, 2022) – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn.
WBKO
Entertain Glasgow prepares for second Groove and Glow event Sept. 17
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The second hot air balloon event, Groove and Glow, is set for Saturday Sept. 17 at the Glasgow Municipal Airport beginning at 4 p.m. Events will include free tethered hot air balloon rides beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a balloon glow at dusk. The event will...
wcluradio.com
Charles E. Berry
Charles E. Berry, 77, of Adolphus, KY passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing, KY Apparel, Bryant Lumber Company and Marvin Wood Lumber Company and member of Abounding Grace Ministries where he drove the church bus. He was a son of the late Clyde Estil Berry and Lois Adell Medley Berry and husband of the late Stella Louise Farley Berry.
WBKO
Glasgow Police Department introduce new K-9 “Titan”
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department welcomes its newest K-9 “Titan” to the agency. Officer Zachary Barber is the K-9 handler with five years of law enforcement experience. Titan will specialize in narcotics and tracking criminals. Titan and Officer Barber are currently going through a six-week...
wcluradio.com
Eddie Herrington
Eddie Herrington, 68, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a mechanic, former co-owner and operator of Scottsville Paint and Body, an avid lover of drag racing and attended Scottsville First Methodist Church. He was a son of the late Joe D. Herrington and Joan Blankenship Herrington, who survives.
wcluradio.com
Bobby Ray Hayes
Bobby Ray Hayes, age 58, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home. He was in the maintenance department at Fischbach USA Inc. in Elizabethtown, KY. He was a US Army Veteran. He enjoyed dirt car racing, his dogs, Mountain Dews, Marlboro cigarettes and sitting outside in the hot weather.
wcluradio.com
Bobby Melton
Bobby Melton, age 74, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a native of Kentucky. He was retired from Smurfit- Stone Container in Indiana. He was the son of the late Lloyd Melton and the late Grace Edwards Melton. He is...
Kentucky Lottery: Marion Co. Man wins $225,000 playing the lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man from Bradfordsville, Ky., who wishes to remain anonymous, is in disbelief after winning $225,000 on the Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225 game. He purchased one set of numbers for $1 at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville Saturday, Aug. 13, for the drawing later that same evening.
WBKO
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
WBKO
Cave City PD preparing for ‘2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City Police Department will be conducting traffic safety check points during Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, starting Aug. 19 through Sept. 5. The check points will be executed from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The checkpoints will be clearly marked, according to...
