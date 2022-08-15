ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

WBKO

Barren County approves property tax cut

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - They say in life there are two things that are guaranteed, death and taxes, and if you’re a Barren County resident you may be seeing significant changes next time you head to the sheriff’s office to pay your property taxes. “I proposed to...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Heavy equipment training in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools and SKYCTC have come together to provide a heavy equipment training program for adults and high schoolers. The partnership comes from a need for more heavy equipment workers to run things such as bulldozers and cranes....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Kentucky governor says flood relief session ‘will happen’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he hopes to call a special session of the state legislature in the next few weeks to work on flood relief. He says lawmakers are committed to it. He expects it to happen in the next four weeks. Beshear also announced that federal emergency officials at recovery centers in eastern Kentucky now have the authority to approve claims on site.
KENTUCKY STATE
jpinews.com

Munfordville City Council: Political signs, water pooling create heated debate

The Munfordville City Council met in regular session on Monday, August 8 at Munfordville City Hall. Council members Kenny Shepperd, Annie Swift, Shelli Gibbons, Jeremy Atwell, and Bill Belt were in attendance, as well as Mayor John Johnson, City Attorney Matthew Roberts, and City Clerk Neva Brent. Council member Ricky Line attended virtually.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 8, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 8 – Aug. 12, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Dept. of ABC expected to issue fines in local vaping sting

GLASGOW — Citations issued to employees of local vaping retailers last month were redirected last week from Barren District Court to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Glasgow Police conducted an undercover investigation July 11 to determine if certain stores sold to underage customers. An underage operative was...
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Cattle disease in Kentucky linked to ticks

A disease affecting cattle in Kentucky is reportedly linked to ticks in the area. Two cases of a new potentially dangerous disease in cattle has been detected in Fleming and nearby Hart county, according to the state veterinarian’s office. The disease is a tickborne protozoa that infects red and...
wcluradio.com

Charles E. Berry

Charles E. Berry, 77, of Adolphus, KY passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing, KY Apparel, Bryant Lumber Company and Marvin Wood Lumber Company and member of Abounding Grace Ministries where he drove the church bus. He was a son of the late Clyde Estil Berry and Lois Adell Medley Berry and husband of the late Stella Louise Farley Berry.
ADOLPHUS, KY
WBKO

Glasgow Police Department introduce new K-9 “Titan”

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department welcomes its newest K-9 “Titan” to the agency. Officer Zachary Barber is the K-9 handler with five years of law enforcement experience. Titan will specialize in narcotics and tracking criminals. Titan and Officer Barber are currently going through a six-week...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Eddie Herrington

Eddie Herrington, 68, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a mechanic, former co-owner and operator of Scottsville Paint and Body, an avid lover of drag racing and attended Scottsville First Methodist Church. He was a son of the late Joe D. Herrington and Joan Blankenship Herrington, who survives.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Bobby Ray Hayes

Bobby Ray Hayes, age 58, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home. He was in the maintenance department at Fischbach USA Inc. in Elizabethtown, KY. He was a US Army Veteran. He enjoyed dirt car racing, his dogs, Mountain Dews, Marlboro cigarettes and sitting outside in the hot weather.
HARDYVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Bobby Melton

Bobby Melton, age 74, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a native of Kentucky. He was retired from Smurfit- Stone Container in Indiana. He was the son of the late Lloyd Melton and the late Grace Edwards Melton. He is...
HARDYVILLE, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...

