Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Rocky Daboval to Retire from WBRZ in Baton Rouge. Station Names Successor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime WBRZ general manager Rocky Daboval (pictured left) has announced his retirement from the Baton Rouge, Louisiana ABC affiliate after nearly fifty years at the station.
‘I’m an alcoholic’: Louisiana mayor talks journey to sobriety
Lafayette Mayor-President candidly admits, 'Im an alcoholic'
Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college
Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college
24-Year-Old Najia Doucette Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Tuesday night, a woman was killed after she got out of her car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another vehicle. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Najia Doucette, said the [..]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
Jefferson Parish firefighters respond to fire at St. Martin Episcopal School in Metairie
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish firefighters responded to a fire at a school Wednesday night in Metairie. According to fire officials, They received a call just after 10 p.m. about a fire at St. Martin Episcopal School on Green Acres Road. According to St. Martin's Episcopal School, the...
NOLA.com
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
an17.com
Lionpawlooza returns as part of Hot August Night on Aug. 26
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics will host Lionpawlooza as part of the Hammond Downtown Development District’s Hot August Night Aug. 26 in downtown Hammond. The event will feature a pep rally at the main DDD stage. The Lion football team will march through downtown beginning at...
theadvocate.com
Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years
A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
A man running from police was killed in a motor vehicle accident in New Orleans. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a stolen car was reported by a 55-year-old man.
Shooting on Perry Ln. injures one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Aug 17.
A Lake Charles, Louisiana Native Could Start At QB For LSU
This Lake Charles native was one of the top-ranked quarterbacks coming out of high school in the nation and now he could be the signal caller for the LSU Tigers. Garrett Nussmeier was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He moved around a lot as a kid because his dad, Doug Nussmeier, is a football coach. Doug is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys. Coming out of college at the University of Idaho, he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
brproud.com
Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
1 hurt in crash with brick sign on O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person is hurt after crashing into a brick sign on O’Neal Lane Tuesday. The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) said the person in the accident was extradited by crews within minutes before being taken to an area hospital. The crash took place...
theadvocate.com
Schools in metro Baton Rouge are struggling to find teachers. Here's how districts compare.
A week into the new school year, schools throughout the capital region, especially those in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, are still hiring, hunting for educators and support personnel against a backdrop of historic shortages nationwide. The district is leading the pack with more than 300 vacancies overall...
Dalfred puts the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge new law to test
We are learning more about the new law on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and putting it to a test
brproud.com
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am.
brproud.com
Shots fired near Plank Road early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting near Plank Road. According to officials, five shots were fired and one victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
Human umbilical cord found in baggage at Louisiana airport
Airport officials in New Orleans found a Spirit Airlines passenger traveling with a human umbilical cord in their luggage.
Comments / 0