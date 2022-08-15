ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Rocky Daboval to Retire from WBRZ in Baton Rouge. Station Names Successor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime WBRZ general manager Rocky Daboval (pictured left) has announced his retirement from the Baton Rouge, Louisiana ABC affiliate after nearly fifty years at the station.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Lionpawlooza returns as part of Hot August Night on Aug. 26

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics will host Lionpawlooza as part of the Hammond Downtown Development District’s Hot August Night Aug. 26 in downtown Hammond. The event will feature a pep rally at the main DDD stage. The Lion football team will march through downtown beginning at...
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years

A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Retirement#Wbrz#Wwl Tv
107 JAMZ

A Lake Charles, Louisiana Native Could Start At QB For LSU

This Lake Charles native was one of the top-ranked quarterbacks coming out of high school in the nation and now he could be the signal caller for the LSU Tigers. Garrett Nussmeier was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He moved around a lot as a kid because his dad, Doug Nussmeier, is a football coach. Doug is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys. Coming out of college at the University of Idaho, he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
brproud.com

1 hurt in crash with brick sign on O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person is hurt after crashing into a brick sign on O’Neal Lane Tuesday. The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) said the person in the accident was extradited by crews within minutes before being taken to an area hospital. The crash took place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Shots fired near Plank Road early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting near Plank Road. According to officials, five shots were fired and one victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy