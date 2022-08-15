Read full article on original website
fox61.com
CREC hosts backpack giveaway, block party
HARTFORD, Conn. — More than one thousand kids will have new backpacks filled with school supplies after a back-to-school giveaway hosted by the Capitol Region Education Council, also known as CREC, in Hartford Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday marks CREC's 8th annual Back to School Block Party. “I got six grandbabies...
cbia.com
United Way Awards $2M to Connecticut Organizations
United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut this week awarded $2.1 million to organizations supporting education, financial security, and basic needs programs. Volunteers helped choose 67 programs who have strong collaborations across the state and offer the furthest reach in the community. The board later approved the awards. “Families are...
Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic
Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage
The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
Eyewitness News
New Britain families receive free supplies and food ahead of school year
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of New Britain families received a little help getting their kids ready for their return to the classrooms. Team of sponsors ensured the children will have full book bags and bellies on their first day back at school. Michelle Delgado is picking up back...
Register Citizen
140 apply for new West Hartford COVID relief funding program
WEST HARTFORD — The town has received 140 applications from small businesses and nonprofits looking to receive funding from the new Small Business and Nonprofit Recovery Grant Program. At its June meeting, the Town Council unanimously agreed to use $2 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funds to...
Teacher shortage hits hard in Connecticut
The teacher shortage is hitting some of Connecticut’s larger school districts pretty hard. With less than two weeks left before the first day of school, Hartford is still trying to fill about 230 vacancies.
Hartford HealthCare promised workers raises, instead they charged for meals never provided
The CT labor department found that over the 22 months it audited, Hartford HealthCare took $479,000 from 114 workers — and never provided the food.
Military families ready to go back to school thanks to donations from Operation Homefront
GROTON, Conn. — Non-profit organization Operation Homefront made sure every military child in Groton has what they will need for the new school year by handing out donated backpacks and school supplies to families Wednesday. "I got two notebooks and I got some glue," said Harrison Hacker, who is...
Hartford schools adopt new transgender, gender non-conforming youth policy
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Schools are aiming to make classrooms safer for transgender and gender non-conforming students through a new policy introduced this week. The policy, which was recently approved unanimously by the Hartford Board of Education, sets guidelines for schools and district staff to address the needs of transgender and gender non-conforming […]
Bristol Press
Local woman makes life saving donation
BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
Black Lives Matter mural at Pomperaug High School vandalized
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Two years after a group of Pomperaug High School seniors painted a Black Lives Matter mural, someone erased their message by pouring tar over it. "It seemed to be vandalized under pretty harsh circumstances like you know using tar instead of just paint so that was definitely pretty shocking," said Taylor Addison of Southbury.
How big employers shedding office space in Harford is impacting the city
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Big employers in Hartford are planning to shed office space. It’s a trend being seen in cities nationwide as the economy emerges from the pandemic. Prudential Financial along with United HealthCare are shrinking office spaces, which is a move driven by the company’s shift to hybrid models and employees working more […]
National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating
Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
What to expect from this year’s Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Puerto Rican Parade and festival following in Bushnell Park will be back invigorating the streets of Hartford. Connecticut Institute for Community Development President Sammy Vega says it will be bigger than ever. “We have confirmed so far that more than 20 floats, so it’s going to be colorful. Music, culture, […]
NewsTimes
Windsor restaurant has failed 6 health inspections since February, reports show
WINDSOR — Since February, a local restaurant has failed six health inspections, including three times last month, records show. Michael Pepe, director of health in Windsor, said MofonGo, a Broad Street restaurant that serves a combination of Puerto Rican and American food, has remained open because it has passed all but one of its reinspections.
Norwich Street Art Collective adds vibrancy to city in new mural project
NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich native Peter Helms wants to see more colorful scenes across the city. Helms is the founder of the Norwich Street Art Collective, a privately funded group that is working to bring murals to Norwich and, hopefully, more visitors into town to see the finished projects.
More CT towns choose armed school guards
The Connecticut towns of East Hampton and Lyme and Old Lyme are the latest communities to choose to arm its public school guards in votes cast Monday
ctnewsjunkie.com
Windham Hospital Workers On The Verge of A Strike
Claiming unfair labor practices on the part of Hartford HealthCare, union officials representing nurses and employees at Windham Hospital signaled Tuesday they will consider a strike if ongoing contract negotiations do not yield progress later this week. The group of nurses and non-management Windham Hospital workers have been working without...
WTNH.com
Puerto Rican Parade set to return to Hartford
(WTNH) – A celebration of culture and heritage, the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade is set to return on August 21 at 11 a.m.!. News 8 will be bringing you complete coverage of the event on Sunday, but until then, parade planners and participants are excited to share how the festivities will kick off.
