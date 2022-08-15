Read full article on original website
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
A Hamilton star with Wisconsin ties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hamilton is now in its final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one cast member, coming to Wisconsin was a feeling of coming home. Josh Tower, who plays Aaron Burr in the traveling cast for Hamilton, lived in Madison as a child...
nbc15.com
Scattered Showers As We Head Toward the Weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A broad region of high-pressure remains in place across the Great Lakes. More sunshine and a little warmer conditions will be seen for today. Highs are expected in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The main forecast headline is a weak and slow-moving area of low-pressure...
nbc15.com
Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School
As college students get ready to return to campus or set foot in their dorm for the first time, the Better Business Bureau is warning about financial scams to avoid. Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Portage Police Department is...
nbc15.com
MPD hosts summer academy for Latino youth community
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Dells-based company manufacturing bulletproof back-to-school gear
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) -In today’s landscape with school shootings becoming more frequent, protection and safety are on the mind of parents and students during back-to-school preparations. BlueStone Safety based out of Wisconsin Dells, is a company that provides primarily law enforcement both here in the state and across...
nbc15.com
Dynamic duo honored at Dodge Co. Fair
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Ava Finger and her dog Luna were honored at the 4-H Dog Project event. The duo won an award for being able to overcome the toughest of tasks. Finger is paralyzed from the...
nbc15.com
New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts
When Sun Prairie High School’s football season came to an end in November of 2021, Head Cardinals Coach Brian Kaminski had a decision to make. Hundreds of people showed up at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday to exchange their guns for gift cards as part of a gun buyback initiative.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Pewaukee mother whose son died after she says he unknowingly consuming fentanyl created a billboard campaign to make people more aware about the lethal drug. Erin Rachwal launched the Love, Logan Foundation in June to honor her 19-year-old son Logan who died after taking a...
nbc15.com
City of Madison officials address public safety in news conference
nbc15.com
Dane Co. gun buyback nets 500+ guns
New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. As UW-Madison...
nbc15.com
This Weekend: On-and-off rain/storms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A broad region of high-pressure remains in place across the Great Lakes. Cloud cover from a shortwave disturbance over southern Canada has drifted over the Badger State. A few showers were located across Northern Wisconsin with a few sprinkles making it as far South as central Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
UW fraternity house burglarized over break
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of roommates at a Madison fraternity house were in for an unfortunate surprise Monday when they returned for summer break: their home had been burglarized while everyone was gone. According to a Madison Police Department report, officers were called to the 100 block of...
nbc15.com
Food Fight reveals 2 restaurants set to open in 2023, first Northwoods eatery now open
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food Fight Restaurant Group updated patrons Wednesday that it has expanded its reach to the Northwoods and that it would be opening two new restaurants next year. The restaurant group stated that Manny’s Parkside, which opened earlier this summer in Manitowish Waters, is its first restaurant...
nbc15.com
Man shot near downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
nbc15.com
Shell casings found on Madison’s west side not long after downtown shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Not long after responding to a shooting near downtown Madison, officers were called to reports of gunfire. This time on the city’s west side. According to the Madison Police Department’s initial report, investigators responded around 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of N. Wickham Court and Tottenham Ave. where they found found several shell casings.
nbc15.com
Name released of Madison man killed in Friday stabbing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The name of the man who died following a Friday night stabbing has been released as investigators continue to search for his killer. On Thursday, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 35-year-old man as Larry Fullilove and confirmed he died as the result of homicidal sharp force trauma.
nbc15.com
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly a quarter-century, one of the Food Fight Restaurant Group’s first entries into the Madison dining scene is shutting down. On Wednesday, the company announced Eldorado Grill would be closing at the end of the month. Food Fight CEO Caitlin Suemnicht attributed the company’s...
nbc15.com
Rock County swears in new child court advocates but needs more
nbc15.com
Madison officials report decrease in violent crimes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials held a news conference Wednesday to address public safety and discuss violent crime statistics. Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes outlined the agency’s summer strategic plans, which runs from June 1 to Oct. 31. The plan addresses gun crimes, stolen vehicles and traffic crashes. Both MPD staff and the public identified these crimes as the top priorities.
nbc15.com
Finding the best school supply deals
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As kids head back to the classroom, families are looking to save where they can when it comes to buying for back-to-school. According to the National Retail Federation, many consumers are seeing higher prices for school supplies. NBC15 sent Gabriella Rusk on the hunt to find...
