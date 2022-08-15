ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

A Hamilton star with Wisconsin ties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hamilton is now in its final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one cast member, coming to Wisconsin was a feeling of coming home. Josh Tower, who plays Aaron Burr in the traveling cast for Hamilton, lived in Madison as a child...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Scattered Showers As We Head Toward the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A broad region of high-pressure remains in place across the Great Lakes. More sunshine and a little warmer conditions will be seen for today. Highs are expected in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The main forecast headline is a weak and slow-moving area of low-pressure...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School

As college students get ready to return to campus or set foot in their dorm for the first time, the Better Business Bureau is warning about financial scams to avoid. Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Portage Police Department is...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD hosts summer academy for Latino youth community

As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Hamilton is now in it’s final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one cast member, coming to Wisconsin was a feeling of coming home. Marquette Poll: Democratic candidates hold slight lead in...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Spring Valley, WI
Madison, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
nbc15.com

Dynamic duo honored at Dodge Co. Fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Ava Finger and her dog Luna were honored at the 4-H Dog Project event. The duo won an award for being able to overcome the toughest of tasks. Finger is paralyzed from the...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Pewaukee mother whose son died after she says he unknowingly consuming fentanyl created a billboard campaign to make people more aware about the lethal drug. Erin Rachwal launched the Love, Logan Foundation in June to honor her 19-year-old son Logan who died after taking a...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com

City of Madison officials address public safety in news conference

As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Hamilton is now in it’s final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one cast member, coming to Wisconsin was a feeling of coming home. MPD hosts summer academy for Latino youth community.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. gun buyback nets 500+ guns

New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. As UW-Madison...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

This Weekend: On-and-off rain/storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A broad region of high-pressure remains in place across the Great Lakes. Cloud cover from a shortwave disturbance over southern Canada has drifted over the Badger State. A few showers were located across Northern Wisconsin with a few sprinkles making it as far South as central Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW fraternity house burglarized over break

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of roommates at a Madison fraternity house were in for an unfortunate surprise Monday when they returned for summer break: their home had been burglarized while everyone was gone. According to a Madison Police Department report, officers were called to the 100 block of...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nbc15.com

Man shot near downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Shell casings found on Madison’s west side not long after downtown shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Not long after responding to a shooting near downtown Madison, officers were called to reports of gunfire. This time on the city’s west side. According to the Madison Police Department’s initial report, investigators responded around 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of N. Wickham Court and Tottenham Ave. where they found found several shell casings.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Madison man killed in Friday stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The name of the man who died following a Friday night stabbing has been released as investigators continue to search for his killer. On Thursday, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 35-year-old man as Larry Fullilove and confirmed he died as the result of homicidal sharp force trauma.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly a quarter-century, one of the Food Fight Restaurant Group’s first entries into the Madison dining scene is shutting down. On Wednesday, the company announced Eldorado Grill would be closing at the end of the month. Food Fight CEO Caitlin Suemnicht attributed the company’s...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock County swears in new child court advocates but needs more

As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Hamilton is now in it’s final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one cast member, coming to Wisconsin was a feeling of coming home. MPD hosts summer academy for Latino youth community.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison officials report decrease in violent crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials held a news conference Wednesday to address public safety and discuss violent crime statistics. Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes outlined the agency’s summer strategic plans, which runs from June 1 to Oct. 31. The plan addresses gun crimes, stolen vehicles and traffic crashes. Both MPD staff and the public identified these crimes as the top priorities.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Finding the best school supply deals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As kids head back to the classroom, families are looking to save where they can when it comes to buying for back-to-school. According to the National Retail Federation, many consumers are seeing higher prices for school supplies. NBC15 sent Gabriella Rusk on the hunt to find...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy