'Recalls do exist for a reason' Vehicle recall likely leads to fire in Terre Haute. Here's how you can prevent that from happening to you

Coles Co. officials warn about ‘dangerous dog’ on run
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department is warning citizens of a dog on the run. The CPD said they were alerted to a serious dog bite at 11th and Olive Street Wednesday morning. On their Facebook page officers said the dog was a brindle and gray-white pit bull wearing a red harness with […]
WTHI
That's a matter of help coming or not" Vermillion County Schools to get radio signal boosters to help first responders communicate with dispatch
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's hard to get cell phone service oftentimes in schools and first responders deal with this on their radios. This could put students or staff in a potentially dangerous situation. That's why Vermillion County 911 is bringing radio boosters to county schools. Communicating with dispatch...
WAND TV
Charleston police warn of 'dangerous dog' on the loose after serious bite reported
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Charleston Police Department is warning the public about a "dangerous dog" on the loose after a serious bite was reported this morning. Police responded to 11th and Olive for a serious dog bite. The dog was a brindle and white pit bull wearing a red...
WTHI
Vigo County Annex employees ask for better building security
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The employees of the Vigo County Annex building are asking for increased security. Employees in the building co-authored a letter directed to the Vigo County council. At the most recent commissioner's meeting, Vigo County assessor Kevin Gardner read the letter. In the letter, employees supported...
WTHI
Storage unit theft on the rise in Terre Haute - one local family speaks on a strange experience
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to law enforcement, storage unit theft is on the rise in Terre Haute. Police say one local facility, in particular, has seen a string of incidents in recent months. It's the Red Dot Storage Facility on State Road 46. Now, a family is warning...
Air show coming to Coles County Airport
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Airport Authority will be hosting an airshow this weekend at Coles County Memorial Airport. The air show will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., with aerial performances lasting from noon to 3 p.m. The show will be free, but attendees may provide a donation at the […]
Carmel police officer resigns while facing charges in Clay County
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department accepted an officer's resignation while he faces charges in Clay County. According to a spokesperson with the department, Andrew Longyear submitted his resignation Thursday, Aug. 18, effective immediately. Police said Longyear started working with the department in June 2021 and previously worked...
WTHI
Work continue on Main Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) About a month ago, some construction work on Main Street was temporarily put on hold. For about eight weeks, Duke Energy was working to relocate utility poles. Other utility lines could not be relocated until Duke Energy was finished relocating their equipment. The electrical lines have since...
Single-vehicle crash seriously injures 2 in Vigo County
Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Vigo County Monday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene, just south of Moyer Drive on Houseman Street.
Boil Order issued for Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Eastern Heights Utilities has issued a boil order for the area of Wright Road through State Road 45. The boil order will serve as a precautionary measure, and will be in effect until further notice. If you have questions or concerns, you can contact Eastern Heights Utilities via phone at 812-384-8261 […]
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams
Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
WTHI
15 new homes are on the way to Cayuga. Here's when the housing project could break ground.
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County economic development commission is planning on bringing more homes to Cayuga. 15 new homes are coming to half-acre lots. County leaders say this is a small step in helping to solve the need for housing options in the area. They hope to be...
20-year-old IU student found dead at Bloomington home
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student. Sheriff Brad Swain said an autopsy is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Avery R. McMillan, who was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road, around 9:45 a.m.
WTHI
Juvenile critically injured in ATV crash, Clinton man charged
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a juvenile was critically hurt after a car hit the ATV he was driving. Now, the driver of that car is charged with driving while intoxicated. The crash happened Thursday night in Vermillion County. The juvenile was critically injured and was airlifted to...
WTHI
Annual benefit car show set for this weekend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mount Pleasant Church is set to host the third annual 'Do a Wheelie' Fundraiser Car Show' this weekend. You can grab some food, check out the cars, and walk away with a basket of goodies from the silent auction. Proceeds go to CASA of Wabash...
WTHI
DAVIESS CO. IMMUNIZATIONS
"Infectious disease is a real thing..." Daviess Co. sees low vaccination rates for kids. The Indiana Department of Health reports only 48% of children are fully vaccinated with its first set of shots. It's a trend that's occurring across the state.
WTHI
Former Clay County cop arrested, charged with identity deception
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Clay County deputy faces an identity deception charge. Police arrested Andrew Longyear on Wednesday. According to police, the investigation started in February. A Georgia resident told police someone else was using his identity on social media. Indiana State Police says Longyear was using...
WTHI
Maple Creek Energy Facility
New $700 million dollar project could be coming to Sullivan County soon. A new multi-million dollar project could soon be coming to Sullivan County soon. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission met and voted on the Maple Creek Energy facility. The multi-million dollar investment includes hundreds of job opportunities for locals.
