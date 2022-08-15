Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
$12K in drugs seized in Ohio traffic stop
A man from Detroit was arrested after troopers say they found cocaine and marijuana hidden in his car.
13abc.com
Woman pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter of daughter
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was charged with involuntary manslaughter of her daughter plead not guilty Thursday. Shelly Gantka, 45, was arrested on Aug. 3 after officers responded to the 3500 block of Chase Street and found Gantka’s daughter, Baili Cowell, 18, dead. Police say Cowell was functionally-impaired.
13abc.com
TPD: Crash with speeding driver kills 75-year-old woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo woman charged with aggravated vehicular homicide faced a judge on Wednesday. Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, and slamming into a 75-year-old woman killing the woman. Tonight, the victim’s family is speaking out. Jeanine Lump is remembered as...
13abc.com
Toledo bank robbery suspect arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect who police say allegedly robbed a Toledo bank on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the suspect was identified as Jeffery McNeil. TPD says on Aug. 16 at approximately 11:17 a.m., the PNC Bank located at 6370 Central Ave. was robbed by...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to panic alarm set off by Door Dash driver
Bowling Green Police responded early Tuesday morning to a Door Dash driver, who said he was attacked by four juveniles as he tried to deliver an order in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. Police received a panic alarm from the delivery driver around 1 a.m. When they arrived...
TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
13abc.com
Two sentenced in BGSU hazing death trial
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men convicted for their roles in in the Bowling Green State University fraternity hazing death were sentenced on Wednesday. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen learned their fate in a Wood County courtroom Wednesday after they were convicted of several charges related to the death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz, who died from alcohol poisoning after an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha hazing ritual in which pledges were told to drink an entire bottle of liquor.
Drunken argument led to near-fatal assault in Brooklyn motel, court testimony states
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Motel manager Scott Spence said he walked into one of his rooms Feb. 22 to find the worst thing he’s seen in his whole career. Spence, manager of Brooklyn’s Super 8 motel, testified Tuesday, Aug. 16, before Jackson County District Judge Daniel Goostrey during a preliminary examination for Nicholas Stamper.
Semi rollover closes I-75 to I-80 ramp Thursday morning
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck rollover on the I-80/90 ramp on I-75 southbound in Wood County on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. The ramp is closed as a result of the crash. According to a Facebook post by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp should reopen around 1 p.m. Injuries were involved, but no information was released regarding the nature or severity of the injuries. It is also unknown how many people were involved.
sent-trib.com
Pemberville man pleads guilty to theft from elderly couple
A Pemberville man who posed as a contractor and took money from an elderly couple has pleaded guilty. David Salley, 41, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Salley pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft from person in a protected class, a...
13abc.com
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
Couple Arrested for Fornicating on Ferris Wheel at Ohio Amusement Park
Millions of people visit amusement parks every single year. Families with school-aged children and teens flock to theme parks for the thrill and adventure some rides provide. A group of juveniles was in for a different type of surprise as they rode Cedar Pointe's Ferris Wheel that climbs 145 feet high.
13abc.com
TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say led police officers on a chase and shot at a house. According to TPD, units were dispatched to the 500 block of Durango Drive on a warrant service. When they arrived, officers approached and observed Daniel Delgado, 38, sitting in his vehicle in a driveway with the car running.
sent-trib.com
Updated: Krinn, Henricksen get jail time in Foltz hazing death
Two men accused of hazing and contributing to the death of Stone Foltz will be spending time in jail. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were the remaining two defendants of the eight originally charged in the death of Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student. They appeared Wednesday in the...
Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle
Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.
fox2detroit.com
2 men shot at same Detroit intersection where woman found beaten to death last week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting at an intersection where a woman was found beaten to death a few days ago. According to police someone fired from an SUV around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin streets, hitting two men in their early 20s.
13abc.com
Toledo woman sentenced for stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing money from an Alzheimer’s patient. Abigail Weidman was sentenced to two years of community control after she was found guilty of theft. A Lucas County Court says that a non-prison sentence does not demean...
sent-trib.com
Attorneys for Perrysburg boys ask for fairness: 'Children are not convicted felons'
PERRYSBURG – The attorneys for two boys initially charged with rape said that amended charges were agreed to and inaccurate stories are being told in the community. “Neither child entered a plea of guilty,” said an emailed statement from Jon Paul Rion, of Rion, Rion & Rion, and Eric Long, Friedman & Nemecek LLC.
Police identify woman shot and killed in Hillsdale Co. on Friday
Troopers from the Jackson Post were sent to the 1100 block of Opel Dr. in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday.
wlen.com
4th of July Gady Road Murder Suspect Case Moved to Circuit Court
Adrian, MI – The husband charged with killing his wife on the evening of the 4th of July in Raisin Township has been bound over to Lenawee County Circuit Court. Michael Allison has been charged by the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office with Open Murder and Felony Firearms charges…stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.
