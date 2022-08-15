ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Woman pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter of daughter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was charged with involuntary manslaughter of her daughter plead not guilty Thursday. Shelly Gantka, 45, was arrested on Aug. 3 after officers responded to the 3500 block of Chase Street and found Gantka’s daughter, Baili Cowell, 18, dead. Police say Cowell was functionally-impaired.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Crash with speeding driver kills 75-year-old woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo woman charged with aggravated vehicular homicide faced a judge on Wednesday. Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, and slamming into a 75-year-old woman killing the woman. Tonight, the victim’s family is speaking out. Jeanine Lump is remembered as...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo bank robbery suspect arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect who police say allegedly robbed a Toledo bank on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the suspect was identified as Jeffery McNeil. TPD says on Aug. 16 at approximately 11:17 a.m., the PNC Bank located at 6370 Central Ave. was robbed by...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police respond to panic alarm set off by Door Dash driver

Bowling Green Police responded early Tuesday morning to a Door Dash driver, who said he was attacked by four juveniles as he tried to deliver an order in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. Police received a panic alarm from the delivery driver around 1 a.m. When they arrived...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two sentenced in BGSU hazing death trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men convicted for their roles in in the Bowling Green State University fraternity hazing death were sentenced on Wednesday. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen learned their fate in a Wood County courtroom Wednesday after they were convicted of several charges related to the death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz, who died from alcohol poisoning after an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha hazing ritual in which pledges were told to drink an entire bottle of liquor.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
#Vehicular Homicide
WTOL 11

Semi rollover closes I-75 to I-80 ramp Thursday morning

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck rollover on the I-80/90 ramp on I-75 southbound in Wood County on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. The ramp is closed as a result of the crash. According to a Facebook post by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp should reopen around 1 p.m. Injuries were involved, but no information was released regarding the nature or severity of the injuries. It is also unknown how many people were involved.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Pemberville man pleads guilty to theft from elderly couple

A Pemberville man who posed as a contractor and took money from an elderly couple has pleaded guilty. David Salley, 41, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Salley pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft from person in a protected class, a...
PEMBERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say led police officers on a chase and shot at a house. According to TPD, units were dispatched to the 500 block of Durango Drive on a warrant service. When they arrived, officers approached and observed Daniel Delgado, 38, sitting in his vehicle in a driveway with the car running.
HOLLAND, OH
sent-trib.com

Updated: Krinn, Henricksen get jail time in Foltz hazing death

Two men accused of hazing and contributing to the death of Stone Foltz will be spending time in jail. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were the remaining two defendants of the eight originally charged in the death of Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student. They appeared Wednesday in the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo woman sentenced for stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing money from an Alzheimer’s patient. Abigail Weidman was sentenced to two years of community control after she was found guilty of theft. A Lucas County Court says that a non-prison sentence does not demean...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

4th of July Gady Road Murder Suspect Case Moved to Circuit Court

Adrian, MI – The husband charged with killing his wife on the evening of the 4th of July in Raisin Township has been bound over to Lenawee County Circuit Court. Michael Allison has been charged by the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office with Open Murder and Felony Firearms charges…stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.
RAISIN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
