Fix MultiVersus Launch Error, Failed to get the process’ path
Are you getting Launch Error – Failed to get the process’ path while trying to play MultiVersus on your PC? MultiVersus is a recent free-to-play crossover fighting game that is developed by Player First Games. It is already getting popular amongst gamers and a lot of users love to play the game. But, some users have reported experiencing Launch Error with the error message Failed to get the process’ path.
How to enable and use Edge Clarity Boost in Windows 11
To enhance your experience when playing games on the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform on Edge, Microsoft has introduced Edge Clarity Boost. However, this feature is disabled by default, that is why, in this post, we are going to see how you can enable and use Edge Clarity Boost in Windows 11.
Fix Microsoft Edge sync issues on Windows 11/10
Microsoft Edge is touted as the best browser for gamers and the best performing browser for users and developers alike. If your Edge browser is stuck on Setting up sync, or you’re generally experiencing sync issues and problems with the browser, then this post is intended to help you with solutions to resolve the issue on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC.
How to switch between Worksheets in Excel
Working with multiple worksheets can be quite tough for Excel users, especially if there is a lot of work. In Microsoft Excel, there are several tricks that individuals can use to switch between Excel worksheets. In this tutorial, we will explain seven ways persons can switch between worksheets in their Microsoft Excel program.
Scheduled Tasks running forever, randomly, or multiple times in Windows 11/10
Task Scheduler is an excellent feature in Windows, which is used by applications and users if they want to run apps like backup every day. However, the schedule may sometimes not work as expected and keep running forever, randomly, or even multiple times. One example is when a user set the task to run every two weeks but kept running a day ahead and then ran again after a week. So the schedule was not running as it should. According to some, the problem is with the schedule, which doesn’t work well with weekly tasks. Let’s figure out what you can do if Scheduled Tasks run forever, randomly, or multiple times.
Fix Valorant Error Code VAL 9 the right way
Valorant gamers cannot connect to the server as every time they try to do the same, they are met with Error Code VAL 9 in Valorant. The error code implies some network issue on your end or the server’s end. As for the former, we can try to fix the problem, but for the latter, there is nothing you can do other than keep checking the server status. In this post, we are going to talk about this error code and see what you can do to resolve it.
Dead Cells Failed to load library steam.hdll
When trying to launch Dead Cells, many users are seeing Failed to load library steam.hdl, and the game is crashing afterward. The issue is caused when the software required to create an environment for your game to run is missing. In this post, we are going to see what you need to do if Dead Cells failed to load library steam.hdll.
4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about
The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
Roblox Chat not working or showing up
If Roblox chat not working or showing up on your Windows 11/10 computer, then the suggestions covered in this post will be helpful. While you can enjoy the chat feature of Roblox by using the / key or clicking on the Chat box to start chatting with others, there could be some keyboard language or privacy-related settings because of which users face chat issues. So, keeping such things in mind, we have added some solutions that will help you solve this issue.
These files have properties that can’t be read
While opening a media file in the Photos app, if you get These files have properties that can’t be read, so we couldn’t add them error, here is how you can get rid of the issue. It appears when you try to open or import them in the Windows Photos app on Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC.
laptopmag.com
New iPad 2022 leak just tipped ‘major’ redesign
Apple’s 10th-generation iPad is tipped to arrive in a September launch event, and it’s reportedly getting “major” design changes to give it a more modernized look — but it may ditch one handy feature. According to (semi-reliable) Taiwanese news outlet DigiTimes via MacRumors, Apple is...
How to fix Destiny 2 Error Code Cat?
Destiny 2 Error Code: Cat as the game fails to launch on their device. The error code comes with the following error message: Destiny 2 servers are not available. Please check that you have applied all Destiny 2 updates. For more information, visit help.bungle.net and search: cat. In this article, we are going through this issue to help you fix it.
CNBC
How to quickly scan, sign and send documents with your iPhone
The Notes app on your iPhone or iPad can turn your device camera into a scanner. You can capture multiple pages and turn them into one PDF that you can send. And you can create an e-signature and add it to any document before sending. You don't need a bulky...
pocketnow.com
Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale
Amazon has started to apply discounts to the latest iteration of Apple’s MacBook Air. The latest offer lets you take one of these new and powerful laptops home, starting at $1,099 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you and beautiful 2022 MacBook Air with an Apple M2 8-core CPU and more cores in the GPU section to deliver tons of power. You will also get a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space in its Starlight finish.
