kpic
Smoky air conditions cause health concerns for some
EUGENE, Ore. — Watch #LiveOnKVAL for more on this story. The smoke we are seeing in the Eugene and Springfield area and Southern Willamette Valley is primarily coming from Cedar Creek Fire. There are some contributions from fires burning in Cascades, such as the Potter and Windigo fire. "For...
Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases, hospitalizations and other data show continued decline in virus impact
Oregon saw continued declines in identified COVID-19 cases over the past week, with the daily average falling below 900 new cases. While reported cases can be unreliable indicators of how widespread the virus is, other measures also indicate the current surge’s peak has passed. Wastewater monitoring in about 40...
opb.org
Which pesticides are polluting Oregon streams? New site shares state findings
Fruit grower Brian Nakamura remembers when the state started pesticide testing in the streams near his orchards more than 22 years ago. He can point to exactly what sparked him and fellow growers to launch a voluntary partnership that dramatically reduced pesticide pollution in the Hood River Basin. “This is...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY DOUSING FIRES QUICKLY THANKS TO MORE PEOPLE AND EQUIPMENT
SALEM, Ore.— “Frankly, our people have been kicking butt,” said the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Tim Holschbach, Deputy Chief of Policy and Planning for the Fire Protection Division.As of today, ODF Districts have suppressed 418 fires, and held them to 582 acres total. The 10-year average for this point in the fire season is 590 fires and 56,121 acres burned.“Although there is a possibility for holdover fires from the recent lightning to add fires to the map, ODF’s firefighters have been doing a remarkable job keeping them small,” Holschbach said.
kezi.com
Free AC units available for those who are at high risk
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Relief is coming to those who are at high risk under extreme heat conditions. The Oregon Health Authority is partnering with local insurance companies to distribute free portable air conditioners for those who qualify. Erin Fair Taylor with PacificSource said they've distributed close to 90 free...
kpic
Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
kpic
Hot weather, lightning chances concern for Windigo, Potter, Big Swamp firefighting efforts
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters on the Windigo, Big Swamp and Potter Fires have been cautioned to be aware of changing conditions as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area due to the potential for gusty winds and lightning in the area. All three fires were caused...
kpic
Hot temperatures, thunderstorms increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — High temperatures and thunderstorms Wednesday increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge in the Willamette National Forest, officials said. The 4,836-acre fire was 0% contained and was started by lightning Aug. 1. About 750 firefighters are battling the...
KDRV
2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
opb.org
More than 200 people have died while unhoused in Oregon this year
At least 207 people died in Oregon while experiencing homelessness this year, from January through June. The Register-Guard first reported the numbers released on an Oregon Health Authority dashboard, after Senate Bill 850 required all Oregon counties to track how many people die without shelter. The data tracking started in January, which was also the month that the most people died.
kptv.com
Geomagnetic storm could cause northern lights to be visible in northern Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - From coast to coast through Friday, a solar storm slamming Earth is anticipated to put on a spectacular show of the northern lights. A Geomagnetic Storm Warning was issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center. It anticipates that North America will see the greatest effects on Thursday, but warns that any day through the end of the workweek might be affected.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Northern Lights Are Back! (Latest News)
In north-central Oregon, it’s time to celebrate! In the upcoming days, we might get another chance to see the stunning northern lights. From August 17–19, 2022, a geomagnetic storm watch is expected to be in effect, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. This could indicate that the aurora will go far enough south to be visible locally. In northern Oregon, we do occasionally have the chance to observe these northern lights.
kpic
Cedar Creek Fire 4,800 acres, 0% containment; drones used to control fire movement
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to use drones to monitor and fight the Cedar Creek Fire, now increased slightly to 4,836 acres and remaining at 0% containment. A virtual public meeting will be held Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook. | Watch the virtual public meeting. Fire officials...
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
kpic
Oregon school districts to have control when it comes to COVID
PORTLAND, Ore. — As students prepare to head back to school, Oregon state leaders say this year school districts will have control when it comes to COVID-19. That means school districts will decide what mitigation strategies are best based on local COVID conditions. Right now, the state isn’t recommending...
Watch: What to expect in Oregon related to COVID-19 and school starting
Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education held a COVID-19 media availability on Wednesday. Watch a replay of the press conference below. Dean Sidelinger, the health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA, provided an update on the state of Oregon’s pandemic response and talk about COVID-19 vaccines and routine childhood immunizations.
12 theme parks and water parks in the Pacific Northwest
While Oregon and Washington don’t exactly have a surplus of thrilling rides, there are still several theme parks and water parks around the Northwest where people can get their adrenaline surging.
kpic
Cedar Creek Fire burning more than 4,600 acres, 0% contained
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 700 firefighters are battling the 4,657-acre Cedar Creek Fire west of Waldo Lake southeast of Eugene. The lightning-caused fire, burning in steep terrain, was 0% contained at last report Tuesday morning. It started Aug. 1 and was part of a lightning storm that sparked...
Here’s why Oregonians say they quit their jobs in the last 2 years
Since 2021, the U.S. has been working its way through The Great Resignation, where many workers have left their jobs in search of better options. Oregon is no exception.
kpic
Oregon health, education leaders discuss COVID-19 plan for school year
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health and education officials will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s COVID-19 plan ahead of the new school year. The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education will hold the briefing at 1 p.m. The agencies are expected to discuss vaccines and...
