This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in America
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts
Brown Tap Water in Scituate: Why It's Happening & What You Should Do
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!
Adorable Adoptable Duo is Looking For Their Forever Home!
Former State Trooper Kristopher Carr indicted for allegedly driving drunk, killing motorcyclist in crash
A Suffolk County grand jury indicted Kristopher Carr, a former Massachusetts State Trooper, in connection to an alleged 2021 drunk-driving incident that killed a motorcyclist in Boston, according to an announcement on Wednesday by Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Prosecutors allege that in October 2021, Carr drove under the influence...
Police in Quincy investigating overnight fatal shooting
Local and state police in Quincy are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight, officials said. Around 12:40 a.m., officers were called to the area of 5 Crown Drive where they found a man estimated to be in his 30s in a stairwell with gunshot wounds. He was brought to a local hospital for emergency treatment but did not survive his injuries, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
At about 1:40 AM, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and attempted to take the victims scooter and backpack.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump
Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
Police searching for ‘very dangerous’ man wanted in connection with violent assault in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a “very dangerous” man wanted in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester. Drew Fortier, 26, is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened in the city’s South End, according...
Samuel Ibikunle, 72, identified as victim from wrong-way I-495 crash
State police identified the victim of a crash Wednesday in Hopkinton as Samuel Ibikunle. The 72-year-old Westborough resident died in a crash in the early hours Wednesday when a driver reportedly drove on the wrong-way side of the Interstate 495. A preliminary investigation by state police determined that Devin Arroyo,...
whdh.com
Two people wounded in early morning shootings on Mass Ave. in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two people are recovering this morning after an early morning shooting in Boston Thursday. Boston Police responded to both a shooting scene at a gas station on Mass. Avenue and then another scene a few blocks down just before 4:30 a.m. Authorities told 7NEWS the...
It started with a car door bump. A fight broke out, and multiple people were stabbed, police say.
Five people were arrested, and one person was transported to the hospital. A large fight during which multiple people were stabbed in a parking lot for Winchester’s Shannon Beach reportedly broke out Sunday night following an argument over a door being opened into the side of a pickup truck, state police said Monday.
Teen accused of attacking Henderson School principal in Boston faces upgraded assault charges
A Boston teenager accused of attacking her school principal last fall, sending the woman to the hospital, faces upgraded charges of assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury, reports said. In Boston Municipal Court Wednesday, the 17-year-old Mattapan resident accused of attacking her principal at...
Group of bicyclists assaulted driver in South End neighborhood, Boston police say
The Boston Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a group of bicyclists who reportedly physically assaulted a male driver in Boston’s South End neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday at 3:40 p.m., the department said officers responded to a call for an assault and battery in...
mspnews.org
CAR DOOR OPENED INTO THE SIDE OF A PICKUP TRUCK LEADS TO MELEE WITH MULTIPLE PEOPLE STABBED AND FIVE ARRESTED
Last night, August 14, shortly before 8 p.m. Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway. The fight began after an argument between a group of young...
32-year-old woman found dead after diving into Charles River at John W. Weeks Bridge on Wednesday night, police say
The body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered from the Charles River on Wednesday night, the Massachusetts State Police Department said. On Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., state police, Cambridge police and the Boston fire and police departments responded to a report of a woman diving into the Charles River and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, police said the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m.
Trooper, pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A state trooper was struck by an alleged drunk driver while responding to a separate crash in Mansfield on Monday, according to officials. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper received a report of a collision in the area of Depot Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Mansfield. A car […]
Jamal Mustapha, 27, identified as pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-290 in Worcester Saturday
Massachusetts State Police have identified Jamal Mustapha as the 27-year-old Worcester man struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 290 on Saturday. The State Police did not provide any further details related to their investigation into the crash. State troopers responded to a call about a pedestrian being struck...
25 Investigates: Dorchester teen accused of attacking principal appears on upgraded charges
BOSTON — Family members of Boston Public School Principal Patricia Lampron attended the arraignment of the teen accused of attacking her last November. Lampron’s daughter and sister were among those seated behind the prosecution. As 25 Investigates first reported, 17-year-old Laurette LeRouge of Dorchester has been indicted as...
4-year-old reportedly hospitalized after falling from 4-story window in Dorchester
On Wednesday evening, a 4-year-old was hospitalized and in critical condition after falling from a fourth-story window of a Boston building. The boy reportedly managed to open a gate over a window while playing in his room and fell from the building on American Legion Highway near the Dorchester and Roxbury line, according to NBC10 Boston.
Dartmouth police rescue 2 hikers lost in the woods on Wednesday night
The Dartmouth Police Department said authorities were able to successfully locate and rescue two hikers lost in the woods on Wednesday night. Authorities said the two hikers were lost in the woods off of Collins Corner Road in Dartmouth. The hiker’s cell phone was on low battery at the time, Dartmouth police said dispatchers had to communicate with the lost hikers via text. Dispatchers advised the hikers to remain calm and stay put at their location, according to officials.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Second Street man can’t get enough sauce, so he starts feeling employees
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash
Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Brockton man accused of hitting 60-year-old over the head with umbrella thinking they took his photo at MBTA Quincy Center station
Marvin Hunt, 41, of Brockton was arrested on an assault & battery with a dangerous weapon charge after he reportedly hit a person over the head with an umbrella at an MBTA station. On Monday at 7:15 a.m., MBTA Transit Police said two patrol officers at MBTA’s Quincy Center Station...
