ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Police in Quincy investigating overnight fatal shooting

Local and state police in Quincy are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight, officials said. Around 12:40 a.m., officers were called to the area of 5 Crown Drive where they found a man estimated to be in his 30s in a stairwell with gunshot wounds. He was brought to a local hospital for emergency treatment but did not survive his injuries, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.
QUINCY, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

At about 1:40 AM, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and attempted to take the victims scooter and backpack.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump

Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winchester, MA
City
Chelsea, MA
Winchester, MA
Crime & Safety
Chelsea, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Fall River, MA
City
Medford, MA
City
Woburn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Two people wounded in early morning shootings on Mass Ave. in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two people are recovering this morning after an early morning shooting in Boston Thursday. Boston Police responded to both a shooting scene at a gas station on Mass. Avenue and then another scene a few blocks down just before 4:30 a.m. Authorities told 7NEWS the...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Door#Lara#Violent Crime#The Medford Barracks#Medford Ems#Woburn District Court
MassLive.com

32-year-old woman found dead after diving into Charles River at John W. Weeks Bridge on Wednesday night, police say

The body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered from the Charles River on Wednesday night, the Massachusetts State Police Department said. On Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., state police, Cambridge police and the Boston fire and police departments responded to a report of a woman diving into the Charles River and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, police said the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
WTNH

Trooper, pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A state trooper was struck by an alleged drunk driver while responding to a separate crash in Mansfield on Monday, according to officials. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper received a report of a collision in the area of Depot Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Mansfield. A car […]
MANSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Dartmouth police rescue 2 hikers lost in the woods on Wednesday night

The Dartmouth Police Department said authorities were able to successfully locate and rescue two hikers lost in the woods on Wednesday night. Authorities said the two hikers were lost in the woods off of Collins Corner Road in Dartmouth. The hiker’s cell phone was on low battery at the time, Dartmouth police said dispatchers had to communicate with the lost hikers via text. Dispatchers advised the hikers to remain calm and stay put at their location, according to officials.
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash

Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy