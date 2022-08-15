The Dartmouth Police Department said authorities were able to successfully locate and rescue two hikers lost in the woods on Wednesday night. Authorities said the two hikers were lost in the woods off of Collins Corner Road in Dartmouth. The hiker’s cell phone was on low battery at the time, Dartmouth police said dispatchers had to communicate with the lost hikers via text. Dispatchers advised the hikers to remain calm and stay put at their location, according to officials.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO