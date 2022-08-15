ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 5

Joe Johnson
3d ago

You must be kidding. Forcing these folks to go unarmed is sheer lunacy nowadays. Maybe after a few drivers families sue the pants off them , they'll figure it out.

Reply(2)
4
Shawn Silliman
2d ago

if these companies are unwilling to allow you to protect yourself just quite,no job is worth your life ,unless of course your a police officer ,fireman or in the military ,but those are different circumstances.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Officers respond to armed carjacking in Pittsburgh's Shadyside

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint. The incident happened around 8:15 Wednesday night on Shady Avenue in the city's Shadyside neighborhood. Police say someone stole the vehicle at gunpoint in that area between Sellers and Howe Street, just off of Walnut Street. No...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends

Returning to pre-pandemic normal isn’t always a good thing — at least when it comes to evictions. As pandemic-era rental assistance ends, eviction filings in July exceeded 1,000 across Allegheny County for the second straight month, returning to levels not seen since the shutdown brought federal moratoriums and state curbs on evictions.  One public agency […] The post Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Injured blue heron rescued by Pittsburgh animal control officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After more than a decade on the job, you'd think an animal control officer would have seen all the wildlife Pittsburgh has to offer. But one worker got a surprise on a call Wednesday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Animal Care and Control Officer Jeffrey Ley found a blue heron in the weeds at the Forestry Division on Stanton Avenue after he was called for an injured bird. It's the first blue heron he's seen in his 11-year career, Public Safety said. According to the National Audubon Society, the blue heron is the largest heron in North America and is usually seen along inland rivers or lakeshores. Public Safety said the bird was taken to the Wildlife Center. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police asking residents to check surveillance cameras following catalytic converter thefts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Catalytic converter thefts have become quite common recently, and local police departments are reminding residents to stay vigilant and to check any surveillance or doorbell camera footage to catch the thieves.The Scott Township Police Department is the latest one to warn residents of the thefts."Glendale residents, please, if you have any video surveillance cameras or doorbell cameras, check to see if you see any suspicious activities or individuals lurking around vehicles late Thursday night into Friday morning at approximately 2-4 am," the department's Facebook post read. "There were males in the area cutting off catalytic converters from vehicles. If any video is obtained, please contact Scott PD with any information."
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose

A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh pilot program to offer low-income residents free transportation

Pittsburgh is launching a pilot program to provide 50 low-income residents with free transportation to work. “Having access to affordable and reliable transportation is critical in helping families across our city find a pathway to prosperity,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. The yearlong Guaranteed Basic Mobility pilot program will give...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use

After three years of planning and construction, the Second Avenue Commons facility, in Downtown, is slated to open at the beginning of October, providing services like a health clinic and day program for adults experiencing homelessness across Allegheny County.  Planning for the five-story facility began in 2019, helmed by PNC Bank and the PNC Foundation […] The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Rideshare
MyChesCo

Attorney General Shapiro Charges Three in Fentanyl Trafficking Ring

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro yesterday, in conjunction with recommendations from the 48th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, announced charges against three individuals as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. The investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader of the organization, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, for possession of and intent to traffic mass amounts of fentanyl into the community.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WTAJ

PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
WILKINSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy