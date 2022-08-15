Read full article on original website
Joe Johnson
3d ago
You must be kidding. Forcing these folks to go unarmed is sheer lunacy nowadays. Maybe after a few drivers families sue the pants off them , they'll figure it out.
Shawn Silliman
2d ago
if these companies are unwilling to allow you to protect yourself just quite,no job is worth your life ,unless of course your a police officer ,fireman or in the military ,but those are different circumstances.
wtae.com
Officers respond to armed carjacking in Pittsburgh's Shadyside
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint. The incident happened around 8:15 Wednesday night on Shady Avenue in the city's Shadyside neighborhood. Police say someone stole the vehicle at gunpoint in that area between Sellers and Howe Street, just off of Walnut Street. No...
YPD arrests 3, finds loaded guns during Youngstown traffic stop
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Police arrested three people Tuesday after reports said officers found three guns in a car they were in during a traffic stop on the South Side.
Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends
Returning to pre-pandemic normal isn’t always a good thing — at least when it comes to evictions. As pandemic-era rental assistance ends, eviction filings in July exceeded 1,000 across Allegheny County for the second straight month, returning to levels not seen since the shutdown brought federal moratoriums and state curbs on evictions. One public agency […] The post Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Injured blue heron rescued by Pittsburgh animal control officer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After more than a decade on the job, you'd think an animal control officer would have seen all the wildlife Pittsburgh has to offer. But one worker got a surprise on a call Wednesday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Animal Care and Control Officer Jeffrey Ley found a blue heron in the weeds at the Forestry Division on Stanton Avenue after he was called for an injured bird. It's the first blue heron he's seen in his 11-year career, Public Safety said. According to the National Audubon Society, the blue heron is the largest heron in North America and is usually seen along inland rivers or lakeshores. Public Safety said the bird was taken to the Wildlife Center.
Police asking residents to check surveillance cameras following catalytic converter thefts
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Catalytic converter thefts have become quite common recently, and local police departments are reminding residents to stay vigilant and to check any surveillance or doorbell camera footage to catch the thieves.The Scott Township Police Department is the latest one to warn residents of the thefts."Glendale residents, please, if you have any video surveillance cameras or doorbell cameras, check to see if you see any suspicious activities or individuals lurking around vehicles late Thursday night into Friday morning at approximately 2-4 am," the department's Facebook post read. "There were males in the area cutting off catalytic converters from vehicles. If any video is obtained, please contact Scott PD with any information."
Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose
A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
Pittsburgh pilot program to offer low-income residents free transportation
Pittsburgh is launching a pilot program to provide 50 low-income residents with free transportation to work. “Having access to affordable and reliable transportation is critical in helping families across our city find a pathway to prosperity,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. The yearlong Guaranteed Basic Mobility pilot program will give...
Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use
After three years of planning and construction, the Second Avenue Commons facility, in Downtown, is slated to open at the beginning of October, providing services like a health clinic and day program for adults experiencing homelessness across Allegheny County. Planning for the five-story facility began in 2019, helmed by PNC Bank and the PNC Foundation […] The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Local mom working to make LifeVac devices available in public places
PITTSBURGH — Brittany Massie Weir bought a LifeVac device after seeing a video on social media of a good Samaritan saving a baby’s life. She never thought she’d have to use the portable airway clearing device on her own child, but that’s what happened on Nov. 3, 2021.
PA man indicted on drug charges, could be fined up to $1M
Keion Washington, 22, of Duquense, Pennsylvania is alleged to have possessed with the intent to distribute quantities of fentanyl, a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, and a mixture of heroin and fluorofentanyl on or about July 21, 2022.
Attorney General Shapiro Charges Three in Fentanyl Trafficking Ring
HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro yesterday, in conjunction with recommendations from the 48th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, announced charges against three individuals as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. The investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader of the organization, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, for possession of and intent to traffic mass amounts of fentanyl into the community.
Judge sides with Pittsburgh International Airport’s decision to evict airmall operator amid ongoing
PITTSBURGH — A Court of Common Pleas judge in Allegheny County has issued an order siding with the Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) — the managing organization for Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) — amid an ongoing lawsuit between it and its airmall operator, Fraport Pittsburgh Inc. In...
Pittsburgh City Council working to remove homeless encampments
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council members are working on a way to remove the homeless encampments popping up over the city. “We want immediate action. We want to see people in homes. There’s a humane way to deal with homelessness,” said Pittsburgh City Council president Theresa Kail-Smith.
PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
Couple accused of selling secrets to fake foreign government withdraws guilty pleas
PITTSBURGH — In a federal courtroom, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday after a judge rejected the deals as too lenient. The judge said it was not in the best interest of the country to accept the guilty pleas. Download the FREE WPXI News app for...
Hill District business relocates due to inflation, COVID setbacks
PITTSBURGH — Ujamaa Collective is dedicated to remaining in the Hill District, but due to inflation and COVID setbacks, had to relocate from its prime street-front location and move to the back of the building. “We had to relocate, even though we didn’t leave the building. We had to...
Youngstown man charged on 2 counts of attempted kidnapping
A man who was arrested following a fight call Monday was charged today in municipal court with two counts of attempted kidnapping.
Person hit by train in California Borough, taken to area hospital
CALIFORNIA BOROUGH, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train in California Borough on Tuesday. According to Washington County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the railroad tracks near the intersection of Union Street and 1st Street at around 9:15 p.m. for the incident.
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m.
Families outraged by drug dealer’s sentence in fentanyl deaths
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Emotions ran high at the Beaver County courthouse today, where convicted drug dealer Lucas Ropon, 25, learned his punishment for causing the deaths of two young men. Nathan Smith, 19, and Jordan Martin, 21, died within two months of each other because Ropon sold them...
