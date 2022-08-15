Read full article on original website
Web3Graph’s Moat for Embedding More Web3 Vertical Social Experiences
The social sphere of the metaverse is on the verge of exploding. Metacosmic social interaction based on blockchain is an opportunity to re-liberate humanity and productivity. Web3Graph is an open graph-based protocol that provides standard, unified, simple, and efficient access for Web3.0 participants. The social Graph can generate revenue for your business and unlock your user experience and give you ownership. By connecting fragmented content, the market discovers information prices and businesses. It can be said that the social graph has greatly liberated the social capital behind virtual networks.
Why You Should Focus on Value and Not on Busy Work
When business or life are not going well, people often look for anything to do. Push ROI’ve talked to no shortage of businesses in panic mode. Doing something may make you feel better, but doing the wrong thing won’t help you, and it can even cause harm. When you don't have the resources to reach a goal, it’s best to conserve energy. In medicine, the term is minimum effective dose; using less is a waste, even if it feels better to take 10% of a pill.
Digital Transformation - Tomorrow is at your Fingertips!
We tend to change something only when it is broken. Otherwise, we are reluctant cause we think that it is doing well so why change? This could be the case with businesses too. You see your company doing good and hence when someone makes a suggestion to alter something or make an amendment, there could always be a tiff. With businesses like direct selling, digital transformation cannot happen overnight—it could be an evolution that gradually transfigures your business's entire thought processes and functioning.
Here’s a 4 Step Approach to Giving Difficult Feedback
What’s more dreadful than receiving difficult feedback? Giving one. Worrying that negative feedback will hurt the other person and ruin your relationship is one of the biggest deterrents to avoiding saying what you need to say. What if it's the feedback you need to give to someone senior in...
How AI can Improve HR Processes for Small Businesses
According to the (SHRM), almost 90% of businesses already use AI in some capacity for HR management. Here are just a few examples of how small businesses can integrate AI into their company models and step into the future of work. Automate the recruitment process. This is probably the most...
Content Marketer Deb on Writing, Impostor Syndrome, and #Noonies Nomination
I’m Debashri M Dutta and I’m the Founder of my personal blog ‘dmdutta.com’. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
The Importance of Using Technology in the CBD Industry
CBD has been a powerful plant that has been used for the wellness of human health for thousands of years. A lot of products have been gotten from CBD and you could easily find it labelled on its products such as edibles like capsules, gummies, tinctures, oils, tropical's like lotion, sanitisers, and even lip balm. Technology has been able to implement ways to help in its continuity, by implementing various technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data and the likes of it.
Set up a Virtual Environment with Virtual Environment Wrapper on Linux
The objective of this blog is to help my fellow readers, set up a Virtual Environment Wrapper in Linux OS. To follow along with the blog, you're gonna need pip installed in your system. It is easy to access, create and delete virtual environments using a virtual environment wrapper. The following steps are followed by the instructions for installing the virtual environment wrapper on Linux OS: install virtualenvwrapper and set the settings permanently in the BashRc and bash_profile files. The instructions are required to use pip to set up the wrapper.
How to Remove Console Statements From Production Build in 3 Easy Ways
In this article, we discuss different ways by which you can prevent log statements from going into the production code. The simplest practice removes console statements from the production build, leaving you with a great debugging tool during development. You can follow this method only if you have integrated ESLint with your app. If you are using React or Next, you can paste this into the entry file of your application. If the application is in development mode, it can still use console statements if the app is in. development mode.
Applications of DistSQL: Build a Dynamic Distributed Database
Ever since the release of ShardingSphere 5.0.0, DistSQL has been providing strong dynamic management capabilities to the ShardingSphere ecosystem. Thanks to DistSQL, users have been empowered to do the following:. Create logical databases online. Dynamically configure rules (i.e. sharding, data encryption, read/write splitting, database discovery, shadow DB, and global rules).
Does your Brand Need SEO, SEM or Both?
In the world of the Internet, If you’re looking into how to grow your business through online channels, you’ve probably heard of search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM). They both help you get the desired traffic via search engines. Let’s understand What is SEO and...
Business Requirements for a Consent Management Solution
It's no secret that data privacy is top of mind for many businesses and consumers alike. In light of recent data breaches and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) going into effect, it's more important than ever for companies to take steps to protect their customers' data. One way to do this is by implementing a consent management solution. This blog post will outline the business requirements for a consent management solution.
How to Market Your Startup as One Worth Joining
Except for a handful of companies who send people to Mars or develop AGI, most startups don’t seem to offer a good reason to join them. You go to their websites and all you see is vague, baseless, overly generic mission-schmission/values-schvalues HR nonsense that supposedly should turn you into a raving fan of whatever they’re doing and make you hit that “Join” button until their servers crash. Well…
How to Collect Inputs for Your Project
Every interesting IT application requires many people to be involved—otherwise, it’s just a personal project. At the minimum, there will be:. and often people filling other roles are involved too, such as the following:. client. domain or business expert. user experience specialist. product manager. graphic designer. tester. Applications...
SupportYourApp CEO Daria on Startups, Tech Businesses, and #Noonies 2022 Nomination
CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR — CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-customer-experience. CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR — CUSTOMER SUCCESS: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-customer-success. Learn more about my journey in the tech industry via the interview below. 1. What do you currently do and what’s your favorite part about it?. As a CEO, my main...
Smart Contract Head to Head — Ethereum vs. Flow
Since the introduction of smart contract technology, Solidity has been the coding language of choice for smart contract developers. However, if you’re a Solidity developer, you already know it has drawbacks. Among other flaws, major security concerns can arise from the simple mishandling of certain data types, and there are no built-in access controls.
The Next Evolution of Koinos is COMING
The launch of v0.4.0 (V4) of the Koinos testnet (Harbinger) will take place on August 23rd at 1:00 PM EST! The launch will be live-streaming the process in [Discord] so that people can watch the team in real-time as we launch what should be the final version of Koinos. Harbinger V4 will be the first, fully functional blockchain *ever* to use proof-of-burn as a consensus algorithm. The first ever free-to-use, truly decentralized, and truly *evolving* general purpose blockchain (L1)
Key Facts About Noonies 2022
We are inviting you to join us in recognizing and celebrating the best and brightest minds and the most captivating and memorable parts of the internet that we inhabit. You can make your own mark in the event by casting your votes, and nominating the people and companies you believe deserve it. Don’t forget to discuss it across social media as we appreciate the shining beacons that make the internet vibrant.
4 Decentralized Oracle Platforms that Bridge Real-World Data to the Blockchain
Oracles are an important innovation in the blockchain industry, making it possible for real-world data to interact with blockchain-based protocols. Here's a look at some four different oracle networks in the decentralized oracle space and how they work. The first oracle platform is Chainlink, it works as an intermediary to transfer data between non-blockchain platforms to smart contracts. The ORAI token is governed by the platform's native token, and it powers the ecosystem by compensating users who participate in the network.
2022 Noonies Nominee Annica Lin on Building Resilience And Doing Hard Things
I’m Annica Lin, and I’m the VP of Growth at Sable. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
