Miami, Atlanta chosen as future CFP title game sites

The Miami area will play host to the College Football Playoff championship game in 2026, while ESPN reported that the 2025 title game will take place at Atlanta.

The site for 2025 was decided by the CFP but not yet announced.

A CFP release confirmed that the 2026 championship game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium at Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be played Jan. 5, 2026. The home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins also played host to the 2021 CFP title game.

“We are delighted to be returning to Miami,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said. “South Florida was a great host for the 2021 national championship game despite the event having to be scaled back because of COVID-19, and we look forward to returning in 2026 with a full complement of events and activities during national championship weekend.

” … The CFP National Championship has become one of the most popular sporting events in the United States in a short period of time, and we look forward to a terrific celebration in Miami in 2026.”

Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium played host to the 2018 CFP championship game.

The 2022 CFP championship game, to conclude the 2021 season, was played at Indianapolis in January, with Georgia earning a 33-18 victory over Alabama at the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

The 2023 title game, for the upcoming season, will take place on Jan. 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., which is home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. That venue also was the site of this year’s Super Bowl.

The 2024 championship game already has been named for NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: