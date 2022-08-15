ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Potential impact of landing transfer Keyontae Johnson

The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Huskers Ranked No. 1 in AVCA Preseason Poll

The Nebraska volleyball team was ranked No. 1 in the preseason AVCA Coaches Poll released on Monday. The Huskers collected 1,538 points in the poll and came in ahead of No. 2 Texas (1,528), No. 3 Wisconsin (1,439), No. 4 Louisville (1,317) and No. 5 Minnesota (1,251). Nebraska got 24 first-place votes, while Texas had the most at 27. Wisconsin received 12 and Louisville had one.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Football
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Raiola
Person
Mark Whipple
Person
Scott Frost
Yardbarker

Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial

Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Huskers
klkntv.com

Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Warm temperatures with thunderstorms possible Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm temperatures with mostly sunny skies expected on Thursday across Nebraska. A cold front will trigger scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as it moves across the state. A few isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible in parts of central and northern Nebraska. Friday will be a bit cooler with partly sunny skies with a chance of a few pop showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
North Platte Post

Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb.-Nebraska has a new millionaire. One lucky player who bought a Mega Millions® ticket for the Tuesday, August 16 drawing is holding a ticket worth $1 million. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s $82 million Mega Millions® draw matched the first five numbers, but not the Mega Ball number itself. The ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Food Store #11, 1000 S 178th St., in Omaha. The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions® draw were 33, 35, 41, 45, 51, Mega Ball 01, and Megaplier 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Turn to 10/11: Medicare scam leaves victims vulnerable

Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez is focusing on improving her leadership skills ahead of her sophomore season. Meet Ernie Zeigler, the newest member of Fred Hoiberg's coaching staff. Gas prices are falling daily. Updated: 16 hours ago. The cost of filling up has gone down every day for two months and...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska contingent off to Sicilian sister city

OMAHA — Nearly 100 Omahans, including Mayor Jean Stothert, will be converging upon Carlentini, Sicily, over the next several days to advance a sister city connection with the motherland of many local families of Italian descent. Stothert will be meeting with Carlentini Mayor Guiseppe Steffio, her counterpart in that...
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy