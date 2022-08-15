ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Fuel for under $3 a gallon in Charlotte? Discount comes with a political message

By Jonathan Limehouse
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KnmJ_0hIJBwAO00

Drivers can fill up their tanks at a discount during an event at an east Charlotte gas station Tuesday.

The North Carolina chapter of the conservative Americans for Prosperity is hosting the “pre-inflation gas discount events” as a part of its True Cost of Washington Tour. AFP is a super PAC backed by billionaire Charles Koch.

The “gas station takeovers” will lower the price of regular unleaded fuel to $2.38 a gallon — the average price on Jan. 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden took office, the group said in a news release.

“Thanks to skyrocketing inflation, Americans can expect to spend an extra $5,500 to maintain the same standard of living as last year, and an extra $1,433 for gasoline,” the group said.

The event in Charlotte will be at the Shell station, 4936 Albemarle Road near North Sharon Amity Road, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gas prices dip but still high

AFP says it wants to show how the rising cost of fuel will “continue to connect motorists to the federal policies that contribute to inflation.”

Gas prices have dropped from the record highs in early summer, but they’re still higher compared to this time a year ago, The Associated Press reported.

In June, the average price of has topped $5 per gallon. As of Monday, the national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.96 — still higher than $3.19 a year ago, according to AAA. The average price of gas in North Carolina is $3.67.

Gasoline discounts during the event will be given on a first come, first served basis for a limited time, AFP said. No RV’s or gas cans are allowed.

Comments / 4

Easy Times
2d ago

Biden will never get the credit he’s due from the majority in North Carolina. The ignorance here is generationally much too thick for truth.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

Is dining out cheaper than buying groceries?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising prices are impacting pretty much every part of our lives, but could it actually be cheaper to enjoy a night out at a restaurant than take a trip to the grocery store?. Many people are looking to save a few bucks any way they can...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Fixing the 'hole' in Charlotte's weather radar

The Charlotte area does not have a dedicated National Weather Service radar unit. The nearest one is in Greer, South Carolina almost 100 miles away. That’s led to long-running concern over whether Charlotte is at risk of having too little warning before storms because of inadequate radar coverage. Now one TV station is trying to fill in that radar gap. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Woody Cain talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
State
Washington State
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
FOX8 News

How will La Niña impact fall in North Carolina?

(WGHP) – Meteorologists consistently speak about how global weather patterns can influence weather on a smaller scale. What does this mean exactly? Well, let’s dive into a global weather pattern known as La Niña.  What is La Niña?  La Niña is essentially the cooling of sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, along […]
ENVIRONMENT
WSOC Charlotte

Political group bringing $2.38 gas to Charlotte Shell station

CHARLOTTE — A political group is trying to make a point on inflation, but you can get a cheap gas fill up for a limited time Tuesday in Charlotte. Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina is bringing back the True Cost of Washington Tour to North Carolina. AFP will lower the price of a gallon of gas to $2.38 for from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell gas station at 4936 Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Koch
Person
Joe Biden
WBTV

North Carolina temperatures will feel like 125°F by 2053, study shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - More than a third of North Carolina’s counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053. And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they’ll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Americans For Prosperity#Gas Prices#Afp#Shell#The Associated Press
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
POLITICS
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
kiss951.com

Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina

According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
12K+
Followers
519
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy