Fuel for under $3 a gallon in Charlotte? Discount comes with a political message

Drivers can fill up their tanks at a discount during an event at an east Charlotte gas station Tuesday.

The North Carolina chapter of the conservative Americans for Prosperity is hosting the “pre-inflation gas discount events” as a part of its True Cost of Washington Tour. AFP is a super PAC backed by billionaire Charles Koch.

The “gas station takeovers” will lower the price of regular unleaded fuel to $2.38 a gallon — the average price on Jan. 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden took office, the group said in a news release.

“Thanks to skyrocketing inflation, Americans can expect to spend an extra $5,500 to maintain the same standard of living as last year, and an extra $1,433 for gasoline,” the group said.

The event in Charlotte will be at the Shell station, 4936 Albemarle Road near North Sharon Amity Road, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gas prices dip but still high

AFP says it wants to show how the rising cost of fuel will “continue to connect motorists to the federal policies that contribute to inflation.”

Gas prices have dropped from the record highs in early summer, but they’re still higher compared to this time a year ago, The Associated Press reported.

In June, the average price of has topped $5 per gallon. As of Monday, the national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.96 — still higher than $3.19 a year ago, according to AAA. The average price of gas in North Carolina is $3.67.

Gasoline discounts during the event will be given on a first come, first served basis for a limited time, AFP said. No RV’s or gas cans are allowed.