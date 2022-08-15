Kanye West isn’t exactly unfamiliar to controversy, but it’s come to a head in more recent months. Namely, some of the rapper’s behavior on social media was taken as “concerning” back in March, prompting both Instagram to temporarily suspend his account and the 2022 Grammys to revoke West's then-scheduled performance. What is more is that his new Yeezy Gap line, lately presented in stores in quote-unquote “trash bags,” resulted in a major backlash as spectators perceived it as insulting to the homeless community that Ye proclaimed to be inspired by. Alas, he has gotten some support amidst it all from a familiar source: Trevor Noah.

