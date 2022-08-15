Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Rage Against the Machine cancel European tour dates following frontman Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury
Rage Against the Machine have been forced to pull out of a string of European headline shows, due to “medical guidance” received following frontman Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury. The band are currently playing their first run of shows for 11 years, but de la Rocha...
survivornet.com
Beloved FOX Anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, Has New ‘Suspicious Lesion’ On Her Throat, ‘Literally Saw TEN Docs at Once:’ An Update On Her Cancer Battle
FOX anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, shared an update on her health with fans, saying that multiple doctors agreed that the lesion growing on her thyroid is not impacting her trachea. “We’re back to square one on what’s causing my cough,” she writes. Thackston was diagnosed with...
Popculture
Longtime Game Show Host to Step Down After Nearly 30 Years
Jeremy Paxman, who has hosted the BBC quiz show University Challenge since 1994, is stepping down. Paxman, 72, will host his final episode next summer. The decision comes over a year after Paxman said he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. "I've had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly...
Popculture
Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed After 'Empire' Actress Was Found Dead Near Hiking Trail
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner six months after the Empire actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood. On Monday, the coroner officially ruled the 43-year-old's death as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by PEOPLE. The report also noted that "the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" were found in Pearlman's system.
NME
‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has reportedly died
Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has reportedly died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 59, according to an obituary that has been posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey. A cause of death has not been provided.
Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Korn Onstage to Sing ‘Freak on a Leash’ at Tour Kickoff
Evanescence's Amy Lee joined Korn onstage to sing "Freak on a Leash" on the first night of a co-headlining tour. Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado hosted the opening night which found Korn playing a 16-song set that included two tracks off their latest album, Requiem, the live debut of "Idiosyncrasy" from 2019's The Nothing and the resurrection of the Paradigm Shift cut "Spike in My Veins" for the first time since 2015.
Jessica Klein Dies: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Writer & Producer Was 66
Jessica Klein, a writer and producer on Beverly Hills, 90210 for seven seasons, has died. She was 66. Her daughter Shira Rose confirmed on a Facebook post that the death of her mother was on July 13. “My mom passed at 8:21am this morning. It was peaceful. We were together. Will share funeral and shiva information when I know. It will all be here in LA,” Rose shared. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Klein died of pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed in November of the year before. The television producer and writer had been updating her friends and family about her...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Adele reveals that her son Angelo is ‘obsessed’ with Billie Eilish
Adele is giving us some insight into her personal life, revealing some details about her relationship with her son Angelo, explaining that he is a big fan of Billie Eilish, and is “obsessed” with the lyrics of some of her songs. GettyImages ...
Jenny Lewis Cancels Indoor Concerts on Her Tour Due to COVID Concerns
Jenny Lewis has canceled all upcoming tour dates taking place in indoor venues due to concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19. “Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID situation, Jenny Lewis will not perform at any indoor venues for the remainder of the year,” read a statement on her social media pages. “Therefore, it’s with great disappointment that the below indoor shows have been cancelled.”
Exclusive Clip: Jack Black Talks Intervention, Flying Tenacious D Bandmate Kyle Gass Directly to Rehab Facility
When Kyle Gass was becoming heavily dependent on drugs in 2021, his Tenacious D partner, and musical other half, Jack Black, hired a private jet to scoot his bandmate directly to the doors of a rehabilitation center in the mountains. “I said, ‘dude, we’re just worried about you, [and] we...
Popculture
'Jackass' Star Reveals They Are Totally Done With the MTV Franchise
The Jackass franchise has had a revival lately, with the new Jackass Forever film, and word of a new series in development. However, one iconic star from the MTV series now says that they are done with it for good. Recently, Bam Margera sat down with his former Jackass co-star Steve-O on the stuntman's podcast to discuss his recent life events, mainly his sobriety journey. Ahead of the episode, it is important to point out, Steve-O noted that "this episode was recorded a while back and we held onto it until now."
EW.com
Gorillaz and the Pixies latest to cancel concert appearances in Israel
Image Credit: Jamie Hewlett; Chapman BaehlerTel Aviv's Pic.Nic festival will have to do without several bands this week, including second-night headliners the Pixies, Billboard reports. A rep for the iconic alt-rock foursome provide EW with the following statement:. It is with great regret that we announce today of the Pixies'...
The FADER
Iceage announce compilation album, share new song “Shake The Feeling”
Iceage will release a compilation of non-album tracks next month. The Danish band's Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 is due September 23 via Mexican Summer with the album title track streaming from today. Check that out below. Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 features songs written for...
Blackpink 'bring the pain' in 'Pink Venom' music video teaser
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing its new music video. The K-pop stars released a preview Tuesday of their video for the song "Pink Venom." The "Pink Venom" teaser shows a group of masked figures gathered around a stage. The members of Blackpink are then seen wearing face masks as a snippet from the song plays.
That Time Foo Fighters Covered Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ With 10-Year-Old on Guitar
If you were to pick any two bands that got a kid to pick up an instrument and learn to play, it's probably Foo Fighters and Metallica. That's just one of the reasons that this video from a Foo Fighters' show where a 10-year-old covers "Enter Sandman" on guitar is so worth it.
Popculture
Princess Diana Investigator Recalls 'Emotional' Conversation With Prince Harry and William
There's a new Discovery+ docuseries surrounding Princess Diana. In the series, lead investigator Lord John Stevens recalls the conversation he had with her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, about her death following her fatal 1997 plane crash. "It was a difficult thing [to do]," Stevens, 79, exclusively told Us Weekly. "So, I went along with two other people who were part of the investigation [including a] detective inspector, and [when we were] outside the door [at Kensington Palace], it was said, 'No, they only wanna see you,' that's me."
NME
Members of Metallica, AC/DC and Travis Barker added to Taylor Hawkins tribute gigs
New artists have joined the bill for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with livestream details also announced. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together...
Why Demi Lovato Felt ‘Stale’ Performing Before Returning to Her Pop-Rock Roots (EXCLUSIVE)
Earlier this year, Demi Lovato announced a funeral for their pop music career and teased a return to rock. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, the "Skin of My Teeth" singer explains why she decided to return to her pop-rock and pop-punk roots.
