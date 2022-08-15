ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Game Show Host to Step Down After Nearly 30 Years

Jeremy Paxman, who has hosted the BBC quiz show University Challenge since 1994, is stepping down. Paxman, 72, will host his final episode next summer. The decision comes over a year after Paxman said he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. "I've had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly...
Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed After 'Empire' Actress Was Found Dead Near Hiking Trail

Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner six months after the Empire actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood. On Monday, the coroner officially ruled the 43-year-old's death as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by PEOPLE. The report also noted that "the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" were found in Pearlman's system.
NME

‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has reportedly died

Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has reportedly died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 59, according to an obituary that has been posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey. A cause of death has not been provided.
Loudwire

Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Korn Onstage to Sing ‘Freak on a Leash’ at Tour Kickoff

Evanescence's Amy Lee joined Korn onstage to sing "Freak on a Leash" on the first night of a co-headlining tour. Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado hosted the opening night which found Korn playing a 16-song set that included two tracks off their latest album, Requiem, the live debut of "Idiosyncrasy" from 2019's The Nothing and the resurrection of the Paradigm Shift cut "Spike in My Veins" for the first time since 2015.
Deadline

Jessica Klein Dies: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Writer & Producer Was 66

Jessica Klein, a writer and producer on Beverly Hills, 90210 for seven seasons, has died. She was 66. Her daughter Shira Rose confirmed on a Facebook post that the death of her mother was on July 13. “My mom passed at 8:21am this morning. It was peaceful. We were together. Will share funeral and shiva information when I know. It will all be here in LA,” Rose shared. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Klein died of pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed in November of the year before. The television producer and writer had been updating her friends and family about her...
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
American Songwriter

Jenny Lewis Cancels Indoor Concerts on Her Tour Due to COVID Concerns

Jenny Lewis has canceled all upcoming tour dates taking place in indoor venues due to concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19. “Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID situation, Jenny Lewis will not perform at any indoor venues for the remainder of the year,” read a statement on her social media pages. “Therefore, it’s with great disappointment that the below indoor shows have been cancelled.”
Popculture

'Jackass' Star Reveals They Are Totally Done With the MTV Franchise

The Jackass franchise has had a revival lately, with the new Jackass Forever film, and word of a new series in development. However, one iconic star from the MTV series now says that they are done with it for good. Recently, Bam Margera sat down with his former Jackass co-star Steve-O on the stuntman's podcast to discuss his recent life events, mainly his sobriety journey. Ahead of the episode, it is important to point out, Steve-O noted that "this episode was recorded a while back and we held onto it until now."
EW.com

Gorillaz and the Pixies latest to cancel concert appearances in Israel

Image Credit: Jamie Hewlett; Chapman BaehlerTel Aviv's Pic.Nic festival will have to do without several bands this week, including second-night headliners the Pixies, Billboard reports. A rep for the iconic alt-rock foursome provide EW with the following statement:. It is with great regret that we announce today of the Pixies'...
The FADER

Iceage announce compilation album, share new song “Shake The Feeling”

Iceage will release a compilation of non-album tracks next month. The Danish band's Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 is due September 23 via Mexican Summer with the album title track streaming from today. Check that out below. Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 features songs written for...
UPI News

Blackpink 'bring the pain' in 'Pink Venom' music video teaser

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing its new music video. The K-pop stars released a preview Tuesday of their video for the song "Pink Venom." The "Pink Venom" teaser shows a group of masked figures gathered around a stage. The members of Blackpink are then seen wearing face masks as a snippet from the song plays.
Popculture

Princess Diana Investigator Recalls 'Emotional' Conversation With Prince Harry and William

There's a new Discovery+ docuseries surrounding Princess Diana. In the series, lead investigator Lord John Stevens recalls the conversation he had with her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, about her death following her fatal 1997 plane crash. "It was a difficult thing [to do]," Stevens, 79, exclusively told Us Weekly. "So, I went along with two other people who were part of the investigation [including a] detective inspector, and [when we were] outside the door [at Kensington Palace], it was said, 'No, they only wanna see you,' that's me."
