The Jackass franchise has had a revival lately, with the new Jackass Forever film, and word of a new series in development. However, one iconic star from the MTV series now says that they are done with it for good. Recently, Bam Margera sat down with his former Jackass co-star Steve-O on the stuntman's podcast to discuss his recent life events, mainly his sobriety journey. Ahead of the episode, it is important to point out, Steve-O noted that "this episode was recorded a while back and we held onto it until now."

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO