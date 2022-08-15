Read full article on original website
Related
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Gardener Gregory Bratton Helped Create 100 Urban Farms. Again Facing Cancer, He Needs Help Caring For Them
SOUTH CHICAGO — South Chicago-based master gardener Gregory Bratton is asking neighbors to help him achieve what would be his “biggest triumph” of the year: saving two gardens near his home as he faces cancer for the fourth time. Bratton, 70, has created and helped launch nearly...
Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
CHICAGO READER
Rogers Park neighbors debate a new men’s shelter
Rodrigo Pulido sat on a bench beside his tent in Touhy Park in July, watching over the tents of two other houseless residents who were gone to work a day shift. Pulido has lived in the park for four months. He perched alone on the bench beside a large tray of cooked meat a stranger gifted him so that he could disseminate it to the 20 or more other people who stay in the park.
I taught at Urban Prep in better times. The latest news is devastating.
It was never perfect. But when I taught at Urban Prep, it was good. Really good.Amid an epidemic of gun violence, the life of an adolescent, African American male living on the South or West side of Chicago is too often over before it begins. That’s why, during its heyday, Urban Prep — a network of all-male charter schools, frequently praised for its rates of college acceptance — was a coveted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
Two African-American Women Create CLINK Festival for Women and BIPOC Entrepreneurs in the Wine and Spirit Industry
CHICAGO, IL – CLINK Festival founders, Chrishon Lampley, owner of Love Cork Screw wines and Joyce Dawkins, founder of She ROCKS It Magazine are pleased to announce the debut of the inaugural CLINK Wine & Spirits Festival, the first-of-its-kind Chicago-based wine and spirits festival dedicated to highlighting Women, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in the industry. Featuring panel discussions, a walkaround tasting showcasing more than 50 minority-owned wine & spirit brands paired with fare from local Chicago chefs of color, a cigar lounge, a mocktail waterpark and a DJ, the event will take place on September 18 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wilder Mansion located in Elmhurst, IL.
Chicago police holding gun turn-in on West Side Saturday
There's a push to get guns of all kinds off the street in Chicago and there's money, on the line.
oakpark.com
Where’s the economic engine for the Black West Side?
I know for some of you who read this column, turning 21 occurred ages ago. But I’m asking you to put yourself in the position of a young person who is currently turning 21. Now that they can go to bars and have a drink legally, what clubs are available to them in the neighborhood? Sadly, there are few to none!
How eviction works in Cook County
For tenants in Cook County, eviction is a high-stakes but often-bewildering legal process. And unlike landlords, tenants typically lack attorneys to help them navigate it. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of just 11% of Chicago tenants facing eviction lawsuits had legal representation each year, compared to 81% of landlords, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
Illinois police say student brought a loaded gun to school in Chicago suburb
Police in Illinois say that a high school student was arrested on Thursday after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. The incident happened at Wauconda High School when police notified school staff prior to dismissal that there was a possible weapon in the building, according to FOX 32. Shortly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGNtv.com
Douglass Park neighbors fed up ahead of third music festival of summer
CHICAGO — More than 1,300 residents around Douglass Park have signed a petition to get large music festivals out of the park. They claim due to the three festivals, they have been shut out of their largest green space this summer. For the last seven years, Riot Fest has...
nationalblackguide.com
Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable LaserTag Company
Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, IL. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.
PUSH security guard survives six cancers by faith and early detection
Many people diagnosed with cancer just don’t make it, but Della Triplett, a member of the security force at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, may be perceived as a miracle woman. She has survived breast cancer three times, triumphed over three other types of cancer, been told she had a 75 percent chance of dying but survived all, she says, because of faith and early detection.
ccc.edu
A Second Chance at College: City Colleges Expands Fresh Start Debt Forgiveness Program
For two years, City Colleges of Chicago’s Fresh Start debt forgiveness program has given former students a second chance at their education. The program has invited those who left one of our colleges with debt within the last 10 years to come back to class and re-ignite their college journeys.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Should we fund the $3.6B Red Line Extension with TIF money from other parts of town?
As the projected price tag for the long-awaited Red Line extension on the Far South Side increased by $1.3 billion dollars to $3.6 billion, the city of Chicago is looking to establish a new Transit TIF district to finance about a quarter of the cost. However, that plan is proving controversial, for reasons I’ll discuss below.
fox32chicago.com
Man inside South Side Chicago home wounded by bullets fired from outside: police
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man inside a home on Chicago's South Side was wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon after shots were fired outside the residence. Around 12:35 p.m., police say the victim was inside the Washington Heights home in the 10200 block of South Emerald Avenue when shots were fired from outside.
CBS News
Noble charter schools hiring substitutes; degrees not mandatory
Illinois needs teachers. Now one Chicago charter school group is recruiting full-time substitutes with no classroom experience or college degree needed. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.
Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says
Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.
Comments / 11