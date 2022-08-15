ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
CHICAGO READER

Rogers Park neighbors debate a new men’s shelter

Rodrigo Pulido sat on a bench beside his tent in Touhy Park in July, watching over the tents of two other houseless residents who were gone to work a day shift. Pulido has lived in the park for four months. He perched alone on the bench beside a large tray of cooked meat a stranger gifted him so that he could disseminate it to the 20 or more other people who stay in the park.
Chalkbeat

I taught at Urban Prep in better times. The latest news is devastating.

It was never perfect. But when I taught at Urban Prep, it was good. Really good.Amid an epidemic of gun violence, the life of an adolescent, African American male living on the South or West side of Chicago is too often over before it begins. That’s why, during its heyday, Urban Prep — a network of all-male charter schools, frequently praised for its rates of college acceptance — was a coveted...
Tennessee Tribune

Two African-American Women Create CLINK Festival for Women and BIPOC Entrepreneurs in the Wine and Spirit Industry

CHICAGO, IL – CLINK Festival founders, Chrishon Lampley, owner of Love Cork Screw wines and Joyce Dawkins, founder of She ROCKS It Magazine are pleased to announce the debut of the inaugural CLINK Wine & Spirits Festival, the first-of-its-kind Chicago-based wine and spirits festival dedicated to highlighting Women, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in the industry. Featuring panel discussions, a walkaround tasting showcasing more than 50 minority-owned wine & spirit brands paired with fare from local Chicago chefs of color, a cigar lounge, a mocktail waterpark and a DJ, the event will take place on September 18 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wilder Mansion located in Elmhurst, IL.
oakpark.com

Where’s the economic engine for the Black West Side?

I know for some of you who read this column, turning 21 occurred ages ago. But I’m asking you to put yourself in the position of a young person who is currently turning 21. Now that they can go to bars and have a drink legally, what clubs are available to them in the neighborhood? Sadly, there are few to none!
Injustice Watch

How eviction works in Cook County

For tenants in Cook County, eviction is a high-stakes but often-bewildering legal process. And unlike landlords, tenants typically lack attorneys to help them navigate it. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of just 11% of Chicago tenants facing eviction lawsuits had legal representation each year, compared to 81% of landlords, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing.
Toni Preckwinkle
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation

CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
The Crusader Newspaper

PUSH security guard survives six cancers by faith and early detection

Many people diagnosed with cancer just don’t make it, but Della Triplett, a member of the security force at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, may be perceived as a miracle woman. She has survived breast cancer three times, triumphed over three other types of cancer, been told she had a 75 percent chance of dying but survived all, she says, because of faith and early detection.
