Richmond, VA

Harvick proves age isn’t slowing winning ways

RICHMOND, Va. — Kevin Harvick’s latest milestone victory in a storied NASCAR Cup Series career was also the perfect counter, a challenge to the sayers of nay who had dismissed the competitive verve of the veteran driver and his Stewart-Haas Racing team. “It’s kind of like when they...
RICHMOND, VA
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Battling Politician Over Location of Virginia Casino

Former good friends Virginia State Senator Joe Morrissey and Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes have turned rivals in a battle over the location of a Virginia casino. Hughes and Morrissey were once teammates in promoting a casino that would be built in Richmond. Morrissey, however, has changed his position and is now pushing the State General Assembly to let the town of Petersburg choose whether it wants a casino instead, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond, VA
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Academy Sports + Outdoors opens first Va. location

Texas-based sporting goods retailer now in Short Pump. Sporting goods retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors has opened its first store in Virginia with a location in Henrico County’s Short Pump area. The Texas-based Fortune 500 company opened Monday in a 58,075-square-foot store at 11861 W. Broad St. in The...
SHORT PUMP, VA
19 Historical Sites in Virginia (to Add to Your Bucket List!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for some of the most famous historical sites in Virginia for an upcoming trip? We’ve got you covered!. This guide lists some of the top...
VIRGINIA STATE
Ryan Blaney
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Martin Truex Jr
3 people hurt in Chesterfield wrong-way crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash happened on Route 1 overnight. Police say a Chevy Cruze was driving against traffic near Chippenham Parkway when it hit another vehicle head-on. Police say they’re working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
RICHMOND, VA
Harrisonburg man killed in motorcycle crash

A Harrisonburg man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in downtown Richmond. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of North 5th Street at around 10:30 Saturday night for a motorcycle crash. Officers report the motorcycle hit a curb, ran off the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Suspected Drunk Driver Kills One Cyclist, Injures Another

Saturday morning an 18-year was charged with driving under the influence and manslaughter in a crash that killed a bicyclist and critically injured another rider in eastern Henrico County Saturday morning. Officers were called to the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane around 7:15 a.m. The cyclist that...
RICHMOND, VA
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for person in Hopewell City Marina

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police, along with the help of the Chesterfield Dive Team, is currently investigating an active scene at the Hopewell City Marina. According to officials, a person jumped off the Route 10 bridge into the marina just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials have yet to identify the person who allegedly jumped at this time.
HOPEWELL, VA
Special prosecutor trying to sort out elections drama in Nottoway County

A special prosecutor and the Virginia State Police are investigating the Nottoway County election office following months of misconduct accusations raised publicly at state board meetings. The State Board of Elections had formally asked the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares to look into the matter, but the board suspended that request Tuesday after being […] The post Special prosecutor trying to sort out elections drama in Nottoway County appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, VA
VDOT Fairground Road Intersection Improvements Project

Work on the highly anticipated Fairground Road intersection improvements has officially begun. The community is encouraged to stay informed of road closures and impacts along the Fairground Road (Route 632) and Sandy Hook Road (Route 522) intersection. Once completed, the project will include a single-lane roundabout with additional turn lanes and sidewalks to improve user safety. Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) expected completion date for the project is Fall of 2023.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA

