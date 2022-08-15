ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FOXBusiness

Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate

Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
BBC

The fear of inflation and what comes next

We know energy prices have been rising. And unlike any other product, the fear of inflation is fuelled by being able to see what comes next. The price cap on household energy bills was devised to stop rip-off variable tariffs for those who neglected to shop around for fixed price deals.
CNBC

The other reason why food prices are rising

The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
nationalfisherman.com

US seafood inflation overtakes record grocery inflation

U.S. overall grocery inflation reached a record in July, but inflation for seafood products outpaced total grocery inflation, according to new data. The inflation hitting seafood products is outpacing total grocery inflation, and is up 16.8 percent in July versus a year ago, data and tech firm Numerator told SeafoodSource. Frozen seafood grocery prices also soared 14.4 percent versus a year ago – but shrimp and prawns are below the average rate of inflation, rising 8.5 percent.
Washington Examiner

Lowe's to issue $55 million in bonuses to employees amid inflation

Home improvement store Lowe's will be issuing $55 million in bonuses to its hourly employees this September. Executive Vice President of Stores Joe McFarland said the incremental bonus comes "during this period of high inflation" in a phone call to discuss the company's second-quarter sales and earnings Wednesday. Lowe's employs more than 300,000 people, according to its website.
Fortune

Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says inflation ‘will be sticky’ and utters the words nobody wants to hear: ‘Entrenched’ and ‘broad-based’

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, November 2018. Inflation has become the most pressing issue facing the U.S. economy in 2022, and even with recent signs that it could be slowing, economists worry that the effects will last.
UPI News

Social Security beneficiaries could see 9.6% boost amid high inflation

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Social Security beneficiaries may be in line for a record high cost-of-living adjustment in 2023 to keep up with inflation. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior group, said Wednesday it estimates that Social Security benefits may increase by 9.6%, based on the July Consumer Price Index released Wednesday.
BBC

Inflation drives fastest fall in real pay on record

Pay has fallen further behind the rising cost of living, according to the latest official data. While average wages rose 4.7% between April and June, that was outpaced by inflation - or price rises - which is growing at a much faster pace. As a result, the "real value" of...
