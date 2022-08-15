Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.

