Inflation 2022: Will Prices Ever Go Back Down?
The most recent consumer price index (CPI) report puts inflation at 9.1%, an unsustainably high rate for prices to keep rising. While there's no news yet on what the July report will bring, there are...
FOXBusiness
Fed likely to continue with rapid interest rate hikes despite inflation respite
The rapid pace of inflation eased in July for the first time in months, but the slowdown in price gains is likely not enough for the Federal Reserve to take its foot off the brakes as it tries to cool the U.S. economy and tame rising costs. The Labor Department...
FOXBusiness
Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate
Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
BBC
The fear of inflation and what comes next
We know energy prices have been rising. And unlike any other product, the fear of inflation is fuelled by being able to see what comes next. The price cap on household energy bills was devised to stop rip-off variable tariffs for those who neglected to shop around for fixed price deals.
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
CNBC
The other reason why food prices are rising
The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
If you're looking for an apartment, get ready to pay: Rents are 39% higher than a year ago
As inflation and interest rate hikes weigh on Americans, renters and buyers are having a more difficult time affording housing.
Elon Musk is doubling down on his recession forecasts, but sees some relief from inflation on the horizon
Elon Musk has doubled down on his claims that a U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half, but the world’s richest man is starting to see some macroeconomic snags resolve themselves. Musk has an unwavering view on the U.S. economic outlook and...
nationalfisherman.com
US seafood inflation overtakes record grocery inflation
U.S. overall grocery inflation reached a record in July, but inflation for seafood products outpaced total grocery inflation, according to new data. The inflation hitting seafood products is outpacing total grocery inflation, and is up 16.8 percent in July versus a year ago, data and tech firm Numerator told SeafoodSource. Frozen seafood grocery prices also soared 14.4 percent versus a year ago – but shrimp and prawns are below the average rate of inflation, rising 8.5 percent.
Stimulus Update: Inflation Eases Slightly as Americans Await State Stimulus Checks
Finally, Americans are getting some relief. Americans have been grappling with sky-high living costs for months. Inflation levels fell slightly in July, which, combined with state stimulus aid, should help. Inflation has been soaring since the start of the year, and it's forced a lot of people to rethink their...
AOL Corp
Falling gas prices 'might be a sign' of what’s next with inflation: Strategist
Gas prices are continuing to steadily decline after hitting a record high earlier this year, and one strategist is optimistic that it's a sign of things to come on the inflation front. "You've got to start somewhere," iCapital Chief Investment Strategist Anastasia Amoroso said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above)....
Gas Prices for Every Decade Since 1930
Gas prices are finally starting to fall back down to earth in much of the country. According to AAA, the national average is down to $4.189 per gallon as of Aug. 2. Fuel costs started to climb just as...
Washington Examiner
Lowe's to issue $55 million in bonuses to employees amid inflation
Home improvement store Lowe's will be issuing $55 million in bonuses to its hourly employees this September. Executive Vice President of Stores Joe McFarland said the incremental bonus comes "during this period of high inflation" in a phone call to discuss the company's second-quarter sales and earnings Wednesday. Lowe's employs more than 300,000 people, according to its website.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says inflation ‘will be sticky’ and utters the words nobody wants to hear: ‘Entrenched’ and ‘broad-based’
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, November 2018. Inflation has become the most pressing issue facing the U.S. economy in 2022, and even with recent signs that it could be slowing, economists worry that the effects will last.
2023 Social Security COLA Estimate Dips Slightly After April CPI Report but Still Sees Highest Adjustment in 41 Years
A slight deceleration in the U.S. inflation rate in April led one senior citizens advocacy group to lower its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment estimate for Social Security recipients, though it's still...
Social Security beneficiaries could see 9.6% boost amid high inflation
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Social Security beneficiaries may be in line for a record high cost-of-living adjustment in 2023 to keep up with inflation. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior group, said Wednesday it estimates that Social Security benefits may increase by 9.6%, based on the July Consumer Price Index released Wednesday.
Oil prices plunge after China's Central Bank cuts interest rates
CBS News' Tanya Rivero sits down with Axios business reporter Hope King to discuss what's driving the U.S. stock market and what China is doing to stave off an economic downturn.
BBC
Inflation drives fastest fall in real pay on record
Pay has fallen further behind the rising cost of living, according to the latest official data. While average wages rose 4.7% between April and June, that was outpaced by inflation - or price rises - which is growing at a much faster pace. As a result, the "real value" of...
CNBC
Everything from wages to used car prices could jump higher, market researcher Jim Bianco warns
Washington's efforts to curb inflation will fall short particularly this year, according to market forecaster Jim Bianco. And, he believes this week's key inflation data will help prove it. "I don't see anything that will reduce the inflation rate. There are some things that might reduce prescription drug prices and...
