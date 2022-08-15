Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donates $25,000 to assist eastern Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – For the past couple of weeks, we’ve brought you stories and shared information about how you can help our neighbors in eastern Kentucky following the catastrophic flooding there.

Thanks to you and viewers in more than 30 other Nexstar Media markets, more than $300,000 was raised for flood relief efforts by the Christian Appalachian Project.

In addition to your financial support, those efforts got a $25,000 boost from the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business.

You can find out more in the press release below:

