Ascension Parish, LA

WDSU

WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
wbrz.com

Photos: Police looking for robbers who held up Gonzales hotel

GONZALES- Police are searching for two people who robbed a hotel in Ascension Parish over the weekend. The Gonzales Police Department released photos Thursday showing a man who robbed the Holiday Inn on LA 30 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The man got away in a black Mercedes driven by an accomplice.
brproud.com

Walker Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint for Labor Day period

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The Walker Police Department will be performing a sobriety checkpoint within the city limits on Saturday, Aug. 27. The checkpoint will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. “This DWI checkpoint is being held in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic...
#Oak Grove Primary School
brproud.com

Ascension Sheriff’s Office hosts Grandparents Raising Grandchildren event

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program has returned to the Sheriff’s Wag Center in Donaldsonville as of August 17. APSO specifically mentioned the assistance of Raymond Manson, creator of Bamzy Baby, for helping area grandparents get...
WAFB

Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
brproud.com

3 wanted by Livingston Parish authorities on burglary, theft charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects wanted on burglary charges, and several other charges, are sought by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the three suspects as 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self, Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller. Crouch is wanted on charges...
WDSU

Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver

LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
wbrz.com

Ascension Parish man killed after hitting utility pole in St. Charles

MONTZ - A Sorrento man died after he reportedly crossed oncoming traffic and hit a utility pole in St. Charles Parish, state police say. Officials said James Kennedy, 52, was driving northbound on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish when, for reasons yet unclear, he crossed into the left lane, across the center of the roadway, and continued across the southbound lanes of the highway before impacting a utility pole.
brproud.com

Deputies called to reported shooting on Southpark Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge were called to the scene of a reported shooting just off Airline Highway, on Southpark Drive Tuesday (August 16) evening. It was around 5:45 p.m. when officials were called to the scene, and they’ve confirmed that no one was injured...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two sought in Gonzales Holiday Inn armed robbery investigation

Gonzales Police officers are searching for an individual suspected of committing an armed robbery at the Holiday Inn on Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a black Mercedes driven by an unknown second individual around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 14. If anyone has information...
brproud.com

Shots fired near Plank Road early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting near Plank Road. According to officials, five shots were fired and one victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA

