WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Shooting on Perry Ln. injures one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Aug 17.
Lafayette Police: Female Sent to Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An overnight shooting sends a female to the hospital and Lafayette Police are working a lead to catch the alleged shooter.
Opelousas police respond to late-night shooting
Police responded to a late-night call around 10 p.m. on the 900 block of Perry Lane in relation to shots being fired.
wbrz.com
Photos: Police looking for robbers who held up Gonzales hotel
GONZALES- Police are searching for two people who robbed a hotel in Ascension Parish over the weekend. The Gonzales Police Department released photos Thursday showing a man who robbed the Holiday Inn on LA 30 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The man got away in a black Mercedes driven by an accomplice.
wbrz.com
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence room
ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago. The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett...
brproud.com
Walker Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint for Labor Day period
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The Walker Police Department will be performing a sobriety checkpoint within the city limits on Saturday, Aug. 27. The checkpoint will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. “This DWI checkpoint is being held in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic...
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am.
New Iberia shooting suspect arrested; victim in stable condition
New Iberia shooting suspect arrested; victim in stable condition
Central school board candidate accused of sending inappropriate messages to minor on SnapChat
CENTRAL La. (WAFB) - A man reportedly campaigning to become a member of the Central Community School Board was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 15 on several charges, including indecent behavior with juveniles and computer aided solicitation of a minor. According to a probable cause report, on Aug. 15, detectives with...
postsouth.com
Man shot at church after funeral service, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office reports
A Baton Rouge man is in custody for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one man wounded after a funeral outside a Plaquemine church Friday. One man was wounded in the shooting. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body. Anthony Ross Janes, 18, was arrested...
brproud.com
Ascension Sheriff’s Office hosts Grandparents Raising Grandchildren event
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program has returned to the Sheriff’s Wag Center in Donaldsonville as of August 17. APSO specifically mentioned the assistance of Raymond Manson, creator of Bamzy Baby, for helping area grandparents get...
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
brproud.com
3 wanted by Livingston Parish authorities on burglary, theft charges
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects wanted on burglary charges, and several other charges, are sought by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the three suspects as 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self, Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller. Crouch is wanted on charges...
WDSU
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
Stray bullet hits man in the back while driving on Chef Menteur Highway
According to police, a 39-year-old man was hit in the back by a stray bullet near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Gawain Drive.
wbrz.com
Ascension Parish man killed after hitting utility pole in St. Charles
MONTZ - A Sorrento man died after he reportedly crossed oncoming traffic and hit a utility pole in St. Charles Parish, state police say. Officials said James Kennedy, 52, was driving northbound on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish when, for reasons yet unclear, he crossed into the left lane, across the center of the roadway, and continued across the southbound lanes of the highway before impacting a utility pole.
brproud.com
Deputies called to reported shooting on Southpark Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge were called to the scene of a reported shooting just off Airline Highway, on Southpark Drive Tuesday (August 16) evening. It was around 5:45 p.m. when officials were called to the scene, and they’ve confirmed that no one was injured...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two sought in Gonzales Holiday Inn armed robbery investigation
Gonzales Police officers are searching for an individual suspected of committing an armed robbery at the Holiday Inn on Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a black Mercedes driven by an unknown second individual around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 14. If anyone has information...
brproud.com
Shots fired near Plank Road early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting near Plank Road. According to officials, five shots were fired and one victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
