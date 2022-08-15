Aiken Symphony Orchestra returns with 'Pictures at an Exhibition' in September

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ceremony at USC Aiken welcomes students back to school
USC Aiken welcomed students back Wednesday with a freshman convocation ceremony to christen the new school year the day before classes started. The day began with the freshmen gathering around the fountain in the middle of campus. After waiting about 20 minutes for everyone to arrive, the procession from the...
wgac.com
Netflix Series Star Will Be In Aiken on Thursday
If you are a fan of the show “Stranger Things”, there are a couple of events that the Netflix series star will attend in Aiken. Adam Murray, who gave South Aiken High School some national attention when he wore a Thoroughbred t-shirt on the popular show. Murray will...
One Thomson’s “Fill the Brickyard” event looks to bring the community together
One Thomson's mission is to bring people together and it'll be doing just that at its next big event.
WRDW-TV
Actor Adam Murray talks about new show with friends in Aiken!
[FULL] Morning Mix - Our favorite foods, Aiken Voices performances, and more!. The South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocked South Carolina’s six week abortion law. We look into the decision, plus, a look at mental health resources for students in Aiken County and talking with leaders on plans to expand Evans. Here are your top headlines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Preview play at new golf club, Old Barnwell, expected to begin next spring
A new golf club that is under construction approximately 11 miles from downtown Aiken was the subject of a presentation during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting Aug. 15 at Newberry Hall. The mission at Old Barnwell will be to “bring together people through golf,” said Morgan Purvis, who...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County woman showcases her love for Elvis
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The King of Rock and Roll is alive and well in a local woman’s heart. We visited her home in Columbia County, where she has spent years dedicating parts of her house to a legend. For Laura Tinney, it’s not just a place to live...
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: The Legends Grille offers first-class meals in beautiful setting
The Legends Grille is located in what used to be the laundry of the Highland Park Hotel. A symbol of Aiken's status as the Queen of Winter Resorts, the grand hotel was built in the late 19th century. A golf course was added in 1912. The hotel is long gone,...
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
RELATED PEOPLE
Prime Living: Aiken resident Chris Powers reaches lofty pickleball perch
She's logged plenty of mileage, over the decades, in equestrian and tennis competition, and Chris Powers has now reached a pinnacle in pickleball, at age 64. She now holds the top spot in the sport among women in her age category (60 and up) in mixed doubles – the classification in which one man-and-woman pair competes against another.
WRDW-TV
Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
wgac.com
Another One Bites The Dust
We have been told that the award winning veteran city government beat reporter for the Augusta Chronicle has been “laid off,” in a cost cutting move by the paper’s owner. I am working to confirm details for this afternoon’s radio show…but we hear Susan McCord has been “downsized.”
wfxg.com
One of Augusta's newest attractions is all the rage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Are you looking for a healthy way to get out some anger? Augusta's newest attraction has just what you need. Dahman's Revenge Rage Room opened a few months ago at 2326 Walden Dr Suite B in Augusta. Kelsi Dammann is one of the co-owners. “You come...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week
Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday. The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.
The Post and Courier
Shabria Williams receives full tuition grant to attend med school
Shabria Williams, of Aiken, received full tuition for four years of medical school at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolinas thanks to a grant from the BlueCross Blue Shield of South Carolina Foundation. Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in public health from the College of Charleston and a master’s...
Baby and Toddler Activities
The post Baby and Toddler Activities appeared first on CSRAKIDS.
WRDW-TV
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front will be over the CSRA and keep on and off shower chances in place the next few days. Rain chances look highest late tonight through Friday as the stalled front interacts with upper level disturbances producing widespread rain across the region. The marginal flood risk continues Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will likely stay near 80 with overcast skies and high rain chances during the day. Friday will be similar with high rain chances and cooler highs in the low 80s. Winds will be light and variable with the front around. Rain totals will likely be between 1-2″ with isolated areas seeing 3″+.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
S. Augusta Farmers Market brings fresh food to help families
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Augusta Farmers Market happens each month, but in August, they are doing something new, a mid-harvest market. From farm to table, the mid-harvest market had it all. Dairy cows, fresh produce, local honey, free veggie popsicles, a cooking class, and more. As inflation rises,...
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray home offers space to spare with 7 bedrooms, 9 baths for $2.5M sale price
COLUMBIA — In the market for a little place to stay at Lake Murray? This one has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and more than 8,300 square feet inside. The Chapin estate might not be the largest sold on the lake in recent years, but its combination of land, amenities and space to host guests make it exceptional, said Karen Yip of Yip Premier Real Estate.
yellowscene.com
Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed
A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
Golden Harvest Food Bank to hold fresh produce distribution
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food Bank will be holding a produce distribution in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location on August 18th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families will have the opportunity to have fresh produce loaded into their vehicles to take home to put on the dinner table. The […]
Comments / 0