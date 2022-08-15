Aiken Symphony Orchestra returns with 'Pictures at an Exhibition' in September

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front will be over the CSRA and keep on and off shower chances in place the next few days. Rain chances look highest late tonight through Friday as the stalled front interacts with upper level disturbances producing widespread rain across the region. The marginal flood risk continues Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will likely stay near 80 with overcast skies and high rain chances during the day. Friday will be similar with high rain chances and cooler highs in the low 80s. Winds will be light and variable with the front around. Rain totals will likely be between 1-2″ with isolated areas seeing 3″+.

