MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, two, seven, sixteen, eighteen)
New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota
A Minneapolis police officer stands near the scene of a mass shooting that left eight injured and two dead in downtown Minneapolis on May 22, 2021. Photo by Chad Davis. Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds that like most everywhere else in the U.S., crime is indeed rising in Minnesota — in both rural areas and city centers. And while the Twin Cities region tends to have much higher rates of crime than other areas of the state, the data show that the geography of crime doesn’t always follow a simple urban/rural divide.
Meth Plays Big Role in Drug ODs in Rural America
TUESDAY, Aug. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Methamphetamine is driving an epidemic of drug overdoses in rural America, a new study concludes. Researchers attribute the surge to meth laced with fentanyl or combined with an opioid that contains fentanyl. "Methamphetamine is increasingly contaminated or adulterated with fentanyl, which is 50...
Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth
The Minnesota Nurses Association can call a strike with 10 days notice. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages.
Midwest farm ground values increased over 2021, new report finds
(The Center Square) – The average farm real estate values for Illinois in 2022 increased $1,000 per acre over last year. That mirrors the rising value of farmland in other Midwest states including Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio. Brad Zwilling, vice president of Data Analysis for the Illinois Farm...
Mason City man picks up $30,000 lottery ticket
A North Iowa man grabbed a $10,000 lottery prize playing a "Super 20s" scratch ticket. Miguel Ramirez of Mason City bought the winning Iowa Lottery ticket at Midtown Liquor & Vape, located at 824 N Federal Ave. in Mason City, according to a press release. Ramirez claimed his prize at...
Some flooding possible across central and west central Minnesota
(Alexandria, MN)--The National Weather Service says that scattered slow moving thunderstorms could lead to localized flash flooding across the region. Officials say that severe weather is not expected over the next couple of days. On and off thunderstorms are expected through early Saturday before high pressure returns to the state...
