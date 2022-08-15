ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willsboro, NY

Comments / 8

Adammrtl27
3d ago

🤨 can people close a bay? what will you do if people don't get the memo? you moved to the water, did you think that made the water yours? 🤷🏻

Reply
10
David Allen CEO
3d ago

You don’t own the water. You have no right to tell boaters to go elsewhere. People are really becoming entitled.

Reply
11
pistol
2d ago

I dare say these are out of staters that moved here and have no idea about living on a lake, pretty Ballsy to ask boaters to move. Good luck in that, I suggest you move to a secluded area if you don’t like what you see.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property

A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Nova Bus inks 35-bus contract in Hawaii

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nova Bus in Plattsburgh has inked another major order. The transit bus manufacturer announced Thursday it will be supplying 35 buses to the city and county of Honolulu. The new, 60′ articulated buses use an EPA-approved clean air diesel propulsion system and will be delivered over a three-year period.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willsboro, NY
WCAX

Sharing the road: What drivers and bicyclists need to know

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A reminder to bikers and drivers to share the road with each other to avoid a crash. According to VTrans data, there have been 36 car vs. bike crashes in Vermont so far this year, including one Tuesday night in Burlington. VTrans says there hasn’t been...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Fairfax hobbyist looks to unload walking stick stockpile

In West Danville, blueberries are bursting from the bushes at Silver Fox Farm. In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 2 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Scott, Siegel offer contrasting views on spike in...
FAIRFAX, VT
wamc.org

Plattsburgh mayor says discolored water is benign

City of Plattsburgh residents are being reassured that water quality, despite an odd color in some areas of the city, is OK. Some Plattsburgh residents have reported a colored tint in their drinking water. Mayor Chris Rosenquest reported Wednesday afternoon that the discoloration is aesthetic and water quality testing meets compliance levels. All bacteria samples collected over the past few days have tested normal. The appropriate level of chlorine disinfectant has been verified in the water system.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Champlain#Boaters#Boating#Etiquette#Vehicles
WCAX

Fairfield home destroyed by fire

A new partnership in New York’s North Country hopes to help with workforce woes. Burlington fire crews see uptick in illegal backyard burns. Burlington firefighters say they've been seeing problems with people having illegal open burns all summer. High demand for grills in Vermont as people spend the summer...
FAIRFIELD, VT
WCAX

Dam removal aimed at restoring stream flow, improving water quality

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Work is underway at a Colchester farm to remove an earthen dam. And ecologists say that will have a pretty substantial impact on Lake Champlain. In the middle of the last century, farmers often put earthen dams in streams that flowed through their property. It essentially created manmade ponds used for irrigation.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at a St. Albans cemetery. Now families are left picking up the pieces and bearing the bill. Thirty-eight headstones were damaged or knocked over at the Holy Cross Cemetery, which is owned by the Diocese of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

100 Years at the Champlain Valley Fair

The ‘Ten Best Days of Summer’ are fast-approaching, but this year, the Champlain Valley Fair is celebrating a special milestone — 100 years of history at the fairgrounds in Essex Junction! Williston-based Photographer and author, Stephen Mease, joined the Morning Brew to discuss how it has grown to become the largest annual event in Vermont. His newest book, ‘Images of America: Champlain Valley Fair’ documents all the history throughout the century since the fair first began — and a special exhibit at this year’s fair will showcase just that!
ESSEX, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WCAX

Disabled lamb finds new home in Vermont

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A disabled lamb from North Dakota has found a new home in Tunbridge. Meet Llama Llama. An interesting name for a special little lamb born in North Dakota last February. “He had frostbite to his ear and his rear legs,” said Missy Gilbert with Little Red...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
WCAX

Burlington fire crews see uptick in illegal backyard burns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington firefighters say they’ve been seeing problems with people having illegal open burns all summer. The Burlington Fire Department says often, smoke from those fires filters through city neighborhoods and into homes, triggering calls to the department. Officials say it’s also an air quality issue....
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

CRIMEPLAN6

The Clinton County sheriff is speaking out after a former deputy went public with claims of harassment and discrimination within the department. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Thursday defended the use of state troopers downtown following last weekend’s gun violence in the Queen City. Nova Bus inks 35-bus contract in...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show

Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Despite the labor shortage nationwide, Green Mountain Power CEO Mari McClure says her team is fully staffed. Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
RUTLAND, VT
colchestersun.com

Colchester selectboard requests VTrans safety review of U.S. Route 2 in Colchester after citizen input, increase in severity of crashes

The Colchester selectboard is requesting the Vermont Department of Transportation to conduct a full safety review of U.S. Route 2 in Colchester from Jasper Mine Road to the Lamoille River Bridge. Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen and Director of Public Works Bryan Osborne asked the selectboard to approve the request...
COLCHESTER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy