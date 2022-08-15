Read full article on original website
Drone captures vicious alligator attack as Florida man recalls reptile’s ‘scales’ and ‘teeth’
A 34-year-old Florida man described in harrowing detail how he survived a brush with death when he was attacked by a 12 ft alligator earlier this month, noting how he felt everything from the “scales” to the “teeth” of the reptile break his skin.“That thing was huge. That thing wasn’t a little gator,” said Juan Carlos La Verde during an interview with ABC Action News recently, describing how he was perhaps better equipped at keeping his body calm from his days spent working as a US Air Force Pararescueman.The attack happened while the 34-year-old Oldsmar firefighter was filming a...
A Huge 3-Legged Alligator Was Wrangled At A Florida Construction Site In A Terrifying Video
Florida alligators strike again. Recent TikTok posts that were broken up into two parts show an unwelcome visitor at a new construction site. The videos — part one was posted Saturday and part two was posted yesterday — show a man with a tool used to wrangle the animal in hopes to get him out of the place.
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack after she ‘slipped into’ pond while gardening
The victim of an alligator attack in South Carolina has been identified as an 88-year-old woman who slipped into the pond where she was killed, police have said.The woman, who was named Nancy Becker, was killed at about 11.15am in the Sun City gated community for adults, not far from Okatie, South Carolina, by an alligator.Police said the elderly woman had been gardening by the pond and had slipped into the water where she was attacked and killed by the predator, ABC News reported. An autopsy is now due to be carried out on her body and police said...
Alligator found hiding under Florida resident's Jeep knocks over light pole
July 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said an angry alligator measuring more than 11 feet long put up such a fierce fight during capture that it knocked over a light pole. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies and personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a Rotonda home about 1 a.m. earlier this week on a report of an alligator lurking underneath the homeowner's parked Jeep.
Firefighter-Paramedic Who Survived Alligator Attack in Fla. Lake: 'I Shouldn't Be Alive'
A Florida firefighter and paramedic is speaking out after he was seriously injured in a gruesome alligator attack. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, of Brandon, was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3 when the alligator struck, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission previously told PEOPLE. The Oldsmar first...
Man killed in sand dune collapse while he filmed sunrise
A Florida man was killed when a sand dune apparently collapsed on him as he filmed the sunrise at a beach, according to authorities.Officials say that the body of Sean Nagel, 35, was discovered buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island, a barrier island near Port St Lucie, by a passerby.The Martin County Sheriff’s Office told WPTV that the person was walking along the beach on Sunday morning when they saw the victim’s feet sticking out of the sand.Fire rescue was called to the scene and removed Nagel’s body from the collapsed dune and the sheriff’s office says that...
Fishermen capture "breathtaking" video of great white shark prowling Florida Keys
KEY WEST – A pair of Florida Keys fishermen got up close and personal with a great white, capturing "breathtaking" video of the massive shark.Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who tag fish for the Dolphin Research Program, were out fishing Monday afternoon.Gates says they stopped to fish about 23 miles off Cudjoe Key when all of a sudden they spotted the great white.Gates put his GoPro in the water and let their boat to drift along the gulf stream for about three miles as the shark went back and forth checking out the vessel.He called the sight "breathtaking." And he says while not common, there have been more great white sightings in Florida waters.This happened 18 miles away from Looe Key, where a boy lost his leg to a shark just a few days earlier.
Terrifying moment triathlete is attacked by 12ft long alligator that clamped its jaws down onto his head
A TRIATHLETE narrowly escaped death after he was attacked by a 12ft long alligator that clamped its jaws onto his head while he went for a swim, and drone footage captured the encounter. 34-year-old Juan Carlos La Verde, former U.S. Air Force pararescueman and now firefighter and paramedic in Oldsmar,...
