COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s tennis program welcomes three new members this fall – freshman Megan Basil and transfers Akanksha Bhan and Danielle Willson. “We are really excited about the addition of Akanksha, Danielle and Megan,” Melissa Schaub, head coach of the Buckeyes, said. “They will not only make an immediate impact on the tennis court for us but also in the classroom and in the community. We are looking forward to the new year and getting started here very soon.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO