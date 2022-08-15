ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Sears’ Goal Gives Ohio State a 1-0 Win at Kansas

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s soccer team opened the 2022 season on a victorious note on Thursday evening, defeating Kansas 1-0 in Lawrence on the strength of a second-half goal by senior forward Emma Sears. Sears scored nearly 15 minutes into the second half to break...
Meet the Newest Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s tennis program welcomes three new members this fall – freshman Megan Basil and transfers Akanksha Bhan and Danielle Willson. “We are really excited about the addition of Akanksha, Danielle and Megan,” Melissa Schaub, head coach of the Buckeyes, said. “They will not only make an immediate impact on the tennis court for us but also in the classroom and in the community. We are looking forward to the new year and getting started here very soon.”
Four Named Captain of 2022 Squad

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s women’s soccer team will be captained by four seniors this fall. Talani Barnett, Kayla Fischer, Maddy Lowe and Emaly Vatne were all selected to lead the 2022 team. For Fischer and Vatne, they are now two-time captains as they served in the...
Monica Velazquez-Stiak Named Assistant Coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team welcomes back three-time national champion Monica Velazquez-Stiak as an assistant coach, Holly Vargo Brown announced Thursday. “I am very excited to welcome Monica back into the Buckeye family,” Vargo Brown said. “She possesses a wealth of elite-athlete experience and...
Feldman, Bouzakis End Competition at U20 World Championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nick Feldman and Nic Bouzakis fell short of bronze medal bids Wednesday at the 2022 U20 Junior World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. Feldman built an 8-5 lead over Merab Suleimanashvili in the first period of the bronze medal match at 125kg but the Georgian rebounded following a four-point Feldman takedown to pin the incoming Ohio State freshman at the 2:37 mark to earn the medal. Feldman finished fifth in the bracket.
