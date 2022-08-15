Read full article on original website
Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria
Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Fall in Love Over and Over Again in "Meet Cute"
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco are in for a wild romantic ride in their forthcoming Peacock rom-com, "Meet Cute." The original film, which Davidson and Cuoco also worked on as co-executive producers, follows the pair's characters, Sheila and Gary, who are under the impression fate brought them together for a chance at love at first sight. However, they soon realize a time machine is responsible for their blossoming romance, as they fall in love over and over again.
Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Cutout and Snakeskin Catsuits in Her New Music Video
Megan Thee Stallion's new music video "Her," released as part of her sophomore album "Traumazine," abounds with head-turning costumes, thanks in no small part to her collaboration with Hollywood stylist Law Roach. The first scene starts out strong, showing Megan rapping on a chair, clad in a sharp-shoulder maxi gown complete with built-in opera gloves. The silhouette recalls many a Kim Kardashian-approved Balenciaga look, an aesthetic that appeared on the Couture 2022 catwalk. The floor-sweeping design is accessorized with silver drop earrings, with Megan's sleek black hair cascading down past her lower back.
Sigma Beauty’s "Alice in Wonderland" Collection Mixes Magic and Makeup
If you are a Disney fan who just so happens to also be a makeup-lover, then you are in luck. Sigma beauty is releasing an "Alice in Wonderland" collaboration, and it's all but sure to tug at your fairy-tale-loving heartstrings. Launching on Sept. 8, the Sigma Beauty x Disney "Alice...
JoJo Siwa's Shaggy Mullet Only Lasted For a Day
Thanks to the work of extensions, JoJo Siwa has brought back her longer hair. But before revealing the final look on her social media, the former "Dance Moms" star offered glimpses of her in-between hairstyle: a long, side-swept mullet. In two TikTok videos shared on Monday, Siwa showed off long hair in the back, in addition to her existing pixie cut in the front, using the viral "mullet daddy" sound to debut the temporary mullet. Then, Siwa finally revealed long, wavy blond hair with side braids in a TikTok on Tuesday. "Why was the mullet a vibe . . . ," she captioned the video.
The Big Difference in Devi's Style in "Never Have I Ever" Season 3
Devi Vishwakumar's colorful print-mixing has become something of a trend among stylish fans of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever." Costume designer Salvador Perez tells POPSUGAR he calls her look "unfashionably fashionable," meaning she owns her sense of style without being luxury-obsessed. "Though we kept her printed pants and oversize cardigans,...
