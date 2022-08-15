Thanks to the work of extensions, JoJo Siwa has brought back her longer hair. But before revealing the final look on her social media, the former "Dance Moms" star offered glimpses of her in-between hairstyle: a long, side-swept mullet. In two TikTok videos shared on Monday, Siwa showed off long hair in the back, in addition to her existing pixie cut in the front, using the viral "mullet daddy" sound to debut the temporary mullet. Then, Siwa finally revealed long, wavy blond hair with side braids in a TikTok on Tuesday. "Why was the mullet a vibe . . . ," she captioned the video.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO