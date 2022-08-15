Read full article on original website
Mark Boettcher
3d ago
just build a couple of pedestrian bridges over the thing. should be a lot cheaper. what's to study? they already know what the problem is. sheesh
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Drivers call for streets near State Line Road to be repaired after damage
Car owners who've hit potholes wish for a smooth ride up State Line Road in KCMO. Given its unique location, State Line Road is a shared responsibility between KCMO and neighboring cities.
KMBC.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol looking for the owner of large tortoise found near Raymore
RAYMORE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it has a 'GREEN ALERT' Thursday. That, of course, is the code for a found tortoise. MSHP Troop A sent out the tweet in jest Thursday afternoon after they found what appeared to be a massive turtle near Raymore. The...
kcur.org
Johnson County residents raise scam concerns about groups soliciting donations for sick kids
Some drivers in Johnson County in recent days say they have spotted groups of people at major intersections asking for donations that are supposedly to help pay for health care for children with life-threatening illnesses. Reports began popping up on social media last week, with some users posting pictures of...
Kansas City's first airport was not downtown
Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘It’s chaos’: KCATA operator describes work conditions on city buses
KCATA bus operators rallied for higher pay and safer working conditions Monday. They say a driver shortage is putting them and passengers in danger.
Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding bill
Mayor Lucas is suing Missouri and the police board over SB 678, which would allocate a larger percentage of Kansas City's budget for KCPD.
KCTV 5
Kansas City homicide victim found lying in roadway identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning, dead in an apparent shooting, has been identified. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
Kansas City mayor sues to block Missouri law requiring higher police spending
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Wednesday that he will file a lawsuit against the state of Missouri arguing a new law requiring the city to spend more on police is unconstitutional. The law, approved by the legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson this year, raises the portion of Kansas City’s budget that must […] The post Kansas City mayor sues to block Missouri law requiring higher police spending appeared first on Missouri Independent.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community
Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
Overland Park woman charged in medical murder bound over for trial
Jennifer Anne Hall, the 42-year-old Overland Park woman accused of a medical murder two decades ago in Chillicothe, has been ordered to stand trial.
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
Missouri law enforcement agencies dispel fake crime posts on social media
The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Raytown Police Department debunked fake online rumors about crimes happening in local neighborhoods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
Kansas City affordable housing plans face strong pushback at city hall
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A proposal championed by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and opposed by tenants' rights groups to change criteria for developer tax incentives and define affordable housing will move forward to the full city council after a vote on Wednesday. Another proposal to reform the tax...
Some Kansas City residents fed up with short-term rentals, house parties
Some Kansas City residents are speaking up: They don’t want short-term rentals like Airbnb in their neighborhoods any longer.
SantaCaliGon Days plans safety changes for Independence festival
Organizers of Independence's SantaCaliGon Days announced safety changes after a shooting injured four at the festival in 2021.
KMBC.com
Jackson County prosecutor, KCPD interim chief meet to clarify police search procedures
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and Kansas City, Missouri's interim police chief Joseph Mabin met Tuesday morning to clarify the department's policy regarding searches on private property after allegations against the departmentsurfaced in a federal lawsuit filed Friday. Peters Baker said she was concerned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City
Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.
North Kansas City School District tightens cell phone policy
North Kansas City School District said students are not allowed to use cell phones in school, unless it's during lunch or pass period.
Kansas City police refute claims of policy changes after federal lawsuit
A Kansas City man, Daniel Fox, is accusing KCPD of implementing a new policy after the conviction former detective Eric Devalkanaere.
Build KCI performs first gate fit check at new terminal
Build KCI completed its first gate walkthrough at KCI's New Terminal on Aug. 15, 2022. Check to be completed with additional airlines, planes.
Comments / 3