Kansas City, MO

Mark Boettcher
3d ago

just build a couple of pedestrian bridges over the thing. should be a lot cheaper. what's to study? they already know what the problem is. sheesh

CJ Coombs

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
KCTV 5

Kansas City homicide victim found lying in roadway identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning, dead in an apparent shooting, has been identified. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
Missouri Independent

Kansas City mayor sues to block Missouri law requiring higher police spending

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Wednesday that he will file a lawsuit against the state of Missouri arguing a new law requiring the city to spend more on police is unconstitutional.  The law, approved by the legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson this year, raises the portion of Kansas City’s budget that must […] The post Kansas City mayor sues to block Missouri law requiring higher police spending appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CJ Coombs

Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
#Kc#Prospect
