Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobbyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
KMBC.com
Kansas City mother faces felony charges after her 2-year-old is found dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 36-year-old Kansas City woman is facing felony charges after one of her two-year-old children was found lifeless in her residence. Michaela Chism faces two first-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child. According to court records filed Thursday, Kansas City, Missouri, police responded...
KMBC.com
'He was a devoted dad:' Kansas City man killed in road-rage shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family is coping with a devastating loss. A father of four young girls was killed in an apparent case of road rage. Now his fiancée is bearing an unimaginable burden as she raises their daughters and the baby boy he'll never get to meet.
KMBC.com
Jackson County prosecutor, KCPD interim chief meet to clarify police search procedures
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and Kansas City, Missouri's interim police chief Joseph Mabin met Tuesday morning to clarify the department's policy regarding searches on private property after allegations against the departmentsurfaced in a federal lawsuit filed Friday. Peters Baker said she was concerned...
KMBC.com
Mission police ask for help after vehicle stolen with dog inside
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Mission, Kansas, are asking for help after a vehicle was stolen Monday evening with a dog inside. Investigators released a picture of someone who is considered a person of interest in the case. Police said the vehicle was taken in the 6500 block...
KMBC.com
One person killed in double shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead, another is injured after a double shooting near a convenient store in Kansas City, MO. It happened just after 11:30 Monday night near 27th and Brooklyn. KCPD were called to a shooting at the store, they found two people shot. Officer tried to save one person’s life, but that person died at the scene. The other person shot was taken to the hospital. They have non-life threatening injuries.
KMBC.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol looking for the owner of large tortoise found near Raymore
RAYMORE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it has a 'GREEN ALERT' Thursday. That, of course, is the code for a found tortoise. MSHP Troop A sent out the tweet in jest Thursday afternoon after they found what appeared to be a massive turtle near Raymore. The...
KMBC.com
Kansas City sues state of Missouri over police funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri officials have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Missouri law dealing with the the funding of the Kansas City police department. SB 678 requires Kansas City to use 25% of it general revenue each fiscal year on the city's police department. Missouri voters must approve a constitutional amendment this fall to put the requirement in place.
KMBC.com
Kansas abortion amendment vote recount halfway done in Douglas County
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The largest vote recount in Douglas County history is more than halfway done. About 47,000 votes were cast on the Amendment 2 abortion issue in the county. Turnout was more than triple that of a typical primary election. A group comprised of mainly veteran poll workers...
KMBC.com
Future KC officers undergo training to help handle people with dementia
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Future Kansas City police officers will be better prepared to handle people with dementia due to a new kind of training. At the Kansas City Regional Police Academy, recruits used virtual reality Tuesday to get an inside look at what it looks like to live with dementia.
KMBC.com
Kansas City affordable housing plans face strong pushback at city hall
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A proposal championed by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and opposed by tenants' rights groups to change criteria for developer tax incentives and define affordable housing will move forward to the full city council after a vote on Wednesday. Another proposal to reform the tax...
KMBC.com
Blue Valley parents worry new school bus schedule may cause kids to be late
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The school year is just beginning but some parents already have concerns about school bus schedule times. KMBC spoke to multiple parents in one blue valley neighborhood, who are worried their kids’ are just going to be late to school and get tardies if this new schedule stays the way it is.
KMBC.com
Cleared for takeoff: KMBC previews the Kansas City Air Show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is cleared for takeoff. The US Air Force Thunderbirds will soon fly into town for the Garmin Kansas City Air Show at the New Century Air Center. KMBC is giving you the chance to jump in the cockpit with the elite flying team....
KMBC.com
Coaches save 17-year-old baseball player's life with CPR after he collapsed during practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Valley High School junior is headed back to class Wednesday and thankful to be alive. Just two weeks ago he collapsed at baseball practice from cardiac arrest. Seventeen-year-old Davis Dwight was at Mac N Seitz for hitting practice with Coach Nikolaus Crouch. “It’s...
KMBC.com
Partly cloudy, mid-80s for your Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight temps will fall back into the low 60s. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Scattered rain showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Few more rain showers could develop Saturday and Sunday.
KMBC.com
Run through Kauffman Stadium for a good cause with the Sluggerrr Run 5K/10K
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals Charities are set to let runners race through Kauffman Stadium with the 2022 Sluggerr Run. The 5K/10K is presented by Price Chopper and is slated to get underway on Saturday, Sept. 3. "Are you ready to run with the king of the jungle? Get...
KMBC.com
More sunshine, warmer temperatures for Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of fog are possible this morning with scattered clouds and sunshine today. Warmer. High 81. Mostly sunny Thursday. High 84. Becoming mostly cloudy Friday with a 40% chance of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce hail and strong wind. High 84. Hit-or-miss showers are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain chances 20% Saturday and Sunday – not looking like a washout or long-lasting impacts right now. Highs in the lower 80s. Highs climbing into the middle 80s for the first half of next week.
KMBC.com
Another mild day for Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered clouds and sunshine today. High 84. 30% Chance of scattered showers Friday morning with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong with gusty wind and hail. High 86. 20% Chance of lingering showers Saturday morning with scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday afternoon. High 82. Mostly sunny Sunday. High 83. Mostly sunny next week with lows in the middle 60s and highs in the middle 80s.
KMBC.com
Rain showers, some storms possible Friday afternoon, evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be a mild night with mostly clear skies and a low in the mid 60s. We will be a little warmer and a little more humid on Friday. As a cold front drops down from the northern plains, we will see increasing clouds and a chance for some rain showers and a few storms toward the late afternoon or early evening hours. Some of the strongest storms could produce some gusty winds and heavy rain.
