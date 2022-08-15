ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Crime & Safety
City
One person killed in double shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead, another is injured after a double shooting near a convenient store in Kansas City, MO. It happened just after 11:30 Monday night near 27th and Brooklyn. KCPD were called to a shooting at the store, they found two people shot. Officer tried to save one person’s life, but that person died at the scene. The other person shot was taken to the hospital. They have non-life threatening injuries.
Kansas City sues state of Missouri over police funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri officials have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Missouri law dealing with the the funding of the Kansas City police department. SB 678 requires Kansas City to use 25% of it general revenue each fiscal year on the city's police department. Missouri voters must approve a constitutional amendment this fall to put the requirement in place.
Cleared for takeoff: KMBC previews the Kansas City Air Show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is cleared for takeoff. The US Air Force Thunderbirds will soon fly into town for the Garmin Kansas City Air Show at the New Century Air Center. KMBC is giving you the chance to jump in the cockpit with the elite flying team....
Partly cloudy, mid-80s for your Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight temps will fall back into the low 60s. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Scattered rain showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Few more rain showers could develop Saturday and Sunday.
More sunshine, warmer temperatures for Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of fog are possible this morning with scattered clouds and sunshine today. Warmer. High 81. Mostly sunny Thursday. High 84. Becoming mostly cloudy Friday with a 40% chance of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce hail and strong wind. High 84. Hit-or-miss showers are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain chances 20% Saturday and Sunday – not looking like a washout or long-lasting impacts right now. Highs in the lower 80s. Highs climbing into the middle 80s for the first half of next week.
Another mild day for Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered clouds and sunshine today. High 84. 30% Chance of scattered showers Friday morning with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong with gusty wind and hail. High 86. 20% Chance of lingering showers Saturday morning with scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday afternoon. High 82. Mostly sunny Sunday. High 83. Mostly sunny next week with lows in the middle 60s and highs in the middle 80s.
Rain showers, some storms possible Friday afternoon, evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be a mild night with mostly clear skies and a low in the mid 60s. We will be a little warmer and a little more humid on Friday. As a cold front drops down from the northern plains, we will see increasing clouds and a chance for some rain showers and a few storms toward the late afternoon or early evening hours. Some of the strongest storms could produce some gusty winds and heavy rain.
