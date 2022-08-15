ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) – Cisco Systems Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday as a COVID-19 recovery in China eased supply chain pressures and helped the company meet demand for its networking hardware. Revenue stood at $13.1 billion, above analysts’ estimates of $12.73 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting...
Australia biotech giant CSL reports profit dip, flags cost spiral

(Reuters) -Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd said annual profit fell due to declining donations of blood plasma, the key ingredient of its products, and flagged higher staffing costs as collection volumes returned to pre-pandemic levels. Australia’s third-largest company makes most of its money paying people in the United States for...
