Athens, GA

Three Georgia Football games you don’t want to miss this season

Undoubtedly, every Georgia football fan has begun the countdown to the return of football. With the new season right around the corner, it comes as no surprise that conversations amongst fans have quickly turned to the Dawgs’ ability to repeat their national championship performance. A key to any repeat...
247Sports

Nick Saban recalls Georgia loss, Alabama playing with 'hand that was dealt'

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is not making excuses for the Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia in last season's national championship, but like he has said throughout the offseason, playing the Bulldogs without a handful of his best players did not help matters. In an interview filmed at SEC Media Days and published this week by SEC Network, Saban recalled the loss and the impact injuries to Jameson Williams, John Metchie and others had on his team.
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
247Sports

Top247 DE sets early-season visit to Clemson

Clemson's newest offer at defensive end, four-star Tomarrion Parker of Phenix City (Ala.) Central, tells Clemson247 that he'll take an unofficial visit to campus the weekend of Clemson's first home game on Sept. 10. Clemson faces Furman that weekend. The Tigers offered Parker earlier this month shortly after he de-committed...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike White's contract terms with Georgia basketball revealed

Mike White hopped from one struggling SEC program to another, but looks for a fresh start with the Georgia Bulldogs starting in 2022. And on Tuesday, White’s contract details were released. The terms are as follows, per Seth Emerson of the Athletic:. Georgia paid $1.3 million directly to Florida...
Red and Black

PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Round 2

The second round of Fall 2022 Panhellenic sorority recruitment at the University of Georgia kicked off on Sunday morning as potential new members began visiting the sorority houses. The two-day round continued through Monday afternoon. Here are scenes from Milledge Avenue during round two. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art...
WGAU

High school football kicks off tonight in Athens

Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year’s game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
WGAU

Plans for Athens film studio are expanding

A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
fox5atlanta.com

2 Clarke County schools placed on 'administrative hold' after weapon found on campus

ATHENS, Ga. - Two Clarke County schools were placed on "administrative hold" after administrators say a weapon was found on one of the campuses. A letter sent home to parents says the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clarke High School. Administrators say the weapon was found after a search prompted by a fight. The student who had the weapon ran from the area.
WGAU

Police investigate after gun is found on campus in Athens

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating this week’s discovery of a gun in a student’s backpack: it happened at Clarke Central High School. Charges against the 15 year-old student are pending. From WSB TV... On Tuesday afternoon, school officials at Clarke Central High School discussed gang violence, fighting, and...
WGAU

CCSD names new administrators

Two new Clarke County School District administrators begin their new jobs today: the Clarke County School Board last week voted to hire Dr. Jennifer Scott as the District’s new Chief of Student and Family Support, while Wesley Mellina was named the new Chief Executive Officer of the Athens Community Career Academy.
