Read full article on original website
Related
dawgnation.com
Georgia football practice observations: Bulldogs simulating for future opponent, rotating on defense
Georgia football opens the season against Oregon on Sept. 3. But during part of the team’s 13th practice of the fall, the Bulldogs were attempting to emulate a look a different team on their schedule will give them. While the offense and defense were working together, Georgia was simulating...
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris remains ineligible following transfer to Valdosta
One of Georgia's top-rated high school football players will likely be watching from the sidelines this fall, and not due to injury. Gabriel Harris, a four-star defensive end who transferred from Thomas County Central to Valdosta for his senior year, lost his appeal to the Georgia High School ...
dawgpost.com
Major Georgia Bulldog Target DOMINATES During Corky Kell Classic Win
JOHNS CREEK - The high school season is finally here in Georgia, and as always, the season got kicked off with the annual Corky Kell Classic. Day one featured a top Georgia Bulldog target in 5-star ATH, Mike Matthews. The impressive 6-foot-1 180-pounder is long, athletic, and made big...
Three Georgia Football games you don’t want to miss this season
Undoubtedly, every Georgia football fan has begun the countdown to the return of football. With the new season right around the corner, it comes as no surprise that conversations amongst fans have quickly turned to the Dawgs’ ability to repeat their national championship performance. A key to any repeat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Nick Saban recalls Georgia loss, Alabama playing with 'hand that was dealt'
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is not making excuses for the Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia in last season's national championship, but like he has said throughout the offseason, playing the Bulldogs without a handful of his best players did not help matters. In an interview filmed at SEC Media Days and published this week by SEC Network, Saban recalled the loss and the impact injuries to Jameson Williams, John Metchie and others had on his team.
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday
UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking Your gameday meals… The post Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games
The 2022 high school football season is kicking off in more states each week and for the first time teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 get underway. Eight nationally ranked teams play this week, including the first Top 25 matchup of the year pitting No. 11 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Ga.).
RELATED PEOPLE
Top 10 games to watch in Georgia high school football: Week 1
The 2022 high school football season is upon us and Georgia has an incredible slate of games on tap for Week 1. Here is our breakdown of the Top 10 Games to Watch in Georgia on opening weekend: 10. Thomasville @ Brooks County 7:30 p.m. Friday Brooks County and Thomasville will face off in the ...
Top247 DE sets early-season visit to Clemson
Clemson's newest offer at defensive end, four-star Tomarrion Parker of Phenix City (Ala.) Central, tells Clemson247 that he'll take an unofficial visit to campus the weekend of Clemson's first home game on Sept. 10. Clemson faces Furman that weekend. The Tigers offered Parker earlier this month shortly after he de-committed...
Athens, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cedar Shoals High School football team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Cedar Shoals High SchoolClarke Central High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike White's contract terms with Georgia basketball revealed
Mike White hopped from one struggling SEC program to another, but looks for a fresh start with the Georgia Bulldogs starting in 2022. And on Tuesday, White’s contract details were released. The terms are as follows, per Seth Emerson of the Athletic:. Georgia paid $1.3 million directly to Florida...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Round 2
The second round of Fall 2022 Panhellenic sorority recruitment at the University of Georgia kicked off on Sunday morning as potential new members began visiting the sorority houses. The two-day round continued through Monday afternoon. Here are scenes from Milledge Avenue during round two. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art...
High school football kicks off tonight in Athens
Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year’s game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
Local briefs: jail guard arrested in Elberton, doctor sentenced in Gainesville
Amid concerns about lingering cases of coronavirus and new worries about monkeypox infections in Georgia, there is afternoon meeting of the Clarke County Board of Health: it’s underway at 5:30 at the Health Department offices on North Avenue in Athens. A special called meeting of the Elbert County Commission...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabe.org
State rolls out plan to use federal cash for Georgia’s EV charging network
Georgia’s multiyear plan to spend $135 million in new federal funding to boost electric vehicle charging will focus on the state’s rural and underserved communities, where fast public charging can be hard to come by. But many details – such as where exactly the chargers will go and...
fox5atlanta.com
2 Clarke County schools placed on 'administrative hold' after weapon found on campus
ATHENS, Ga. - Two Clarke County schools were placed on "administrative hold" after administrators say a weapon was found on one of the campuses. A letter sent home to parents says the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clarke High School. Administrators say the weapon was found after a search prompted by a fight. The student who had the weapon ran from the area.
Police investigate after gun is found on campus in Athens
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating this week’s discovery of a gun in a student’s backpack: it happened at Clarke Central High School. Charges against the 15 year-old student are pending. From WSB TV... On Tuesday afternoon, school officials at Clarke Central High School discussed gang violence, fighting, and...
CCSD names new administrators
Two new Clarke County School District administrators begin their new jobs today: the Clarke County School Board last week voted to hire Dr. Jennifer Scott as the District’s new Chief of Student and Family Support, while Wesley Mellina was named the new Chief Executive Officer of the Athens Community Career Academy.
Comments / 0