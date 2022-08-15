ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop, ME

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tinyhousetalk.com

Maine Tiny Home on 5 Acres For Sale

Now here’s a cool chance to have a tiny house AND the land. This five-acre property in Maine would make the perfect beginner homestead, and it comes with a 2.5-acre buildable lot already cleared for a house — so you could bring your best friend!. The existing house...
MAINE STATE
railfan.com

Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch

ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
ROCKLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Winthrop, ME
Local
Maine Business
Z107.3

Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Does The USPS Really Auction Off Undelivered Mail In Maine?

According to a 2019 report from TV station WGME, when undelivered mail is declared "dead" it can end up being auctioned off for profit. If, for some reason, your mail cannot be delivered, it ends up in a government facility called the Mail Recovery Center. At the MRC, kind of a lost and found for the postal service, mail is opened and inspected for clues that might lead postal workers to the intended recipients or the sender of the mail. If the owners cannot be found, the mail goes up for auction.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Mansions#New England States#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Victorians#Coldwell Banker Realty
WPFO

Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list

The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
AUBURN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
B98.5

Threshers Brewing Co is the Hidden Gem of Midcoast Maine

I learned through trivia recently that Maine has more breweries per capita than any other state in the U.S. With so many scattered around and even more popping up, it can be hard to differentiate them or find any that really stand out from the others. Thanks to a local...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension

The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
ALNA, ME
B98.5

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
MAINE STATE
WGME

Worsening algae blooms are making Maine's lakes and ponds more toxic

(BDN) -- Maine’s inland waters are in trouble as ongoing drought conditions and increasingly warmer summers create better conditions for toxic algae blooms. The worst may be yet to come, according to a state water quality expert. “In general this year is worse than ever before with more reports...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Rare Summer Nor’easter Likely to Hit Maine This Week

We're still too far away from the winter season for the word nor'easter to be tossed around lightly. When anyone in northern New England hears that term, they immediately think about shoveling, power outages, and grabbing some bread and milk from the grocery store. While the term itself is associated with snow, every so often Maine will get a summer nor'easter that brings substantial wind gusts and a ton of rain to the state in a short but powerful burst. There appears to be one of those rare summer nor'easters on the horizon.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning

Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy