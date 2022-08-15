Read full article on original website
Council shifts money, targets repairs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council made budget moves Tuesday night that officials said would help improve several operations. Council members voted to move more than $420,000 from one part of the budget to another. The bulk of that was $300,000 that will be used to fix the roof at City Hall. Some of the money was taken from unfilled personnel services in various places including the police department. However, this will not have an impact on police operations.
City of Meridian works to preserve the Dentzel Carousel House
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held it’s monthly meeting Tuesday morning and the city gave the Parks and Recreation Department the green light to apply for a preservation grant with the state. The department said the grant would be used to repair and restore the Dentzel...
Experienced engineer shares valuable lessons with Neshoba Central students
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Engineering students from Neshoba Central High School learned a special lesson Thursday as a guest speaker talked about what the engineering field is really like. James Dunn, a designer and engineer in Meridian, wanted these students to know the field is not all about the...
Agriculture Commissioner discusses expansion of ‘Genuine Mississippi’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Food shortages, food security and support for Mississippi-made products were the main topics of discussion at the Meridian Rotary Club. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson is very enthusiastic about what the state has to offer the world, whether that be products grown or products made. If it is produced in Mississippi, Gipson wants it to be known worldwide.
VFW honors Newton County sheriff, deputies with special ceremony
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars extended a special thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance getting an F-4 Phantom jet back home. The VFW presented a certificate Tuesday to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington and his deputies, thanking...
MSU Meridian celebrates 50th anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday marks half a century since Mississippi State University opened a campus in Meridian. It started in a room in MCC’s Ivy Hall, grew to a building on the campus and eventually to its own campus across College Drive, and then added a downtown campus.
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tensions are running high among residents at Meridian Manor Apartments. People there said the elevator on the property has been broken for about a month, forcing them to use the stairs which leaves some elderly tenants in a tough spot. Meridian Manor has three floors, and...
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 2:13 AM on August 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through window.
Meridian Architectural Trust highlights civil rights landmarks
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Civil rights landmarks are all over the city of Meridian. The Meridian Architectural Trust is trying to help educate people about them and increase the appreciation for their role in our local history. Ways to save and restore this historic architecture was highlighted at the latest...
Man convicted in Lauderdale Co. for possession of firearm by convicted felon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County jury Tuesday convicted Alfonzo McDonald, 36, as an habitual offender on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. District Attorney Kassie Coleman in a news release said McDonald was sentenced to life in prison without parole. During a 2-day...
Crimenet 08_15_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Donny McGail Scott. Scott is a 45-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ in height, weighing 120 pounds. He is wanted on three bench warrants out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where he...
Aldersgate remembers ‘The King’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a blast from the past as Aldersgate Retirement Community residents put on their best 1950s attire and danced the night away. In a tribute to Elvis, Aldersgate held a sock hop and reminisced about ‘the good ole days’. Even Elvis showed up...
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death on State Blvd. Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, has been charged with murder and has a bond set at $300,000. Barnes is accused of killing Demarco Jimerson, 31. The shooting took place around 9 p.m....
Severe thunderstorms bring the risk for flash flooding
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! We are halfway through this very busy week. Today we are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for the entire viewing area. The threat remains low, but damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be attached to these storms. With all the heavy rainfall we have the potential for flash flooding. So, be sure to NEVER drive through any flooded roadways and be prepared to move to higher ground in the event a flash flood does occur.
Umbrella weather remains in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Today brought us some early morning rain showers. We can expect on and off again showers all throughout the day today. Some scattered showers could be very heavy. So, today we still have a low potential for flash flooding. Most of us are staying dry and clear before more rain showers move into the area tomorrow. Rain chances stick around for the next several days.
Man indicted on manslaughter also indicted for separate shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already indicted on manslaughter now faces more charges in a separate shooting. Demarcqueis Clark was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury on three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of malicious mischief, and one count of shooting into a dwelling. He’s accused...
MPD makes quick arrest after robbery reported
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police made an arrest after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday. MPD said Saquentezz Carlisle was taken into custody shortly after officers responded to Azalea Park Apartments after the robbery was reported. Carlisle is charged with armed robbery. His bond was set at $250,000.
BOLO – White Kia Rio Stolen from Carthage
Carthage Police Department issued a BOLO for a vehicle stolen from Fortune Mart Tuesday morning. It is described as a white 2017 Kia Rio with a Scott County license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Hwy 35 South. If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding...
