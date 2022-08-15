This week, the seafood boil chain Bag O' Crab makes its Portland debut, Bamboo Sushi comes to Beaverton, and the local coffee shop chain Good Coffee lands in the Portland International Airport. Plus, the barbecue joint Bark City BBQ, Maya Lovelace's recently opened Southern spot Hissyfit, and the Southwest cart MF Tasty all say goodbye. Read on for details on all of those developments and more. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO