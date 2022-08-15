ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Aug 19-21, 2022

This weekend is guaranteeing no bad days, with community bashes like Multnomah Days and Free Geek Block Party, recreational events like PickleFest and Sunday Parkways, and thrilling races like PDX Adult Soapbox Derby and Portland Criterium vying for your time but not a lot of your budget. Although. Oregon’s statewide...
This Week In Portland Food News: Seafood Boils, Coffee, and the Departure of Bark City BBQ

This week, the seafood boil chain Bag O' Crab makes its Portland debut, Bamboo Sushi comes to Beaverton, and the local coffee shop chain Good Coffee lands in the Portland International Airport. Plus, the barbecue joint Bark City BBQ, Maya Lovelace's recently opened Southern spot Hissyfit, and the Southwest cart MF Tasty all say goodbye. Read on for details on all of those developments and more. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
