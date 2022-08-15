ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

krcu.org

Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks your feedback

If you’d like to let the Missouri State Highway Patrol how they’re doing, you have until the end of the month. The patrol is hosting an online Public Opinion Survey. The survey launched Tuesday, August 16 and runs through August 31. Captain John Hotz says the survey lets you rate the patrol’s performance through a simple, self-explanatory format.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Some cannabis supporters say Missouri ballot initiative doesn’t help enough people with previous convictions

Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Voters to decide fate of recreational marijuana

A Jefferson County medical marijuana dispensary owner said he hopes the use of marijuana is completely legal in Missouri after the Nov. 8 election. “It is time to do the right thing and legalize a plant that is helpful and used responsibly by so many individuals,” said Bradford Goette, CEO and managing partner of N’Bliss, which has dispensaries in House Springs and the Festus area.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

O’Fallon Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash in St. Charles County

An O'Fallon man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2010 Harley Davidson “Ultra Limited” driven by 53-year-old Paul W. Atherton of O'Fallon, was on Highway N at Meadow Woods Lanes just before 8 p.m. when the driver lost control and the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and Atherton was ejected from the bike.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
edglentoday.com

Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River

EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
GLEN CARBON, IL
CJ Coombs

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
DEFIANCE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri’s medical marijuana program publishes third annual report

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has published its third annual report on the Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program. DHSS is required to annually submit a report to the Governor regarding the efficient discharge of its responsibilities under Article XIV Section 1 of the Missouri Constitution. Reported activities are based on the program year of December 6, 2020, through December 5, 2021.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

