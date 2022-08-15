Read full article on original website
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Proposed tax cut, declines in unemployment, gas prices highlight Missouri economics
(The Center Square) – Missouri’s economic landscape was shaped by two data points this week and an announcement on Monday about a tax cut. Missouri’s unemployment rate of 2.5% in July, subject to revision, is the lowest recorded rate in Missouri since the data series began in 1976, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
mymoinfo.com
Busy Year For The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department
(St. Francois County) It’s been a busy first seven months of the year for the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. Alex Shumate is a corporal with the department. He says they’ve responded to a total of 12,645 calls for service so far in 2022. In addition, Shumate...
krcu.org
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
Columbia Missourian
Voters to decide who oversees Missouri National Guard in state government
The Missouri National Guard would become its own entity in state government rather than being a part of the Department of Public Safety, under a proposal voters will be asked to approve Nov. 8. Supporters of the proposed amendment to the state constitution, known as Amendment 5, say the measure...
Every county in Missouri has a place of historical value listed on the National Register of Historic Places
A typical plaque found on properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places.Jonathunder, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a list of our country's historic places that are worth preserving and these places are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. These "places" aren't limited to buildings.
kjluradio.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks your feedback
If you’d like to let the Missouri State Highway Patrol how they’re doing, you have until the end of the month. The patrol is hosting an online Public Opinion Survey. The survey launched Tuesday, August 16 and runs through August 31. Captain John Hotz says the survey lets you rate the patrol’s performance through a simple, self-explanatory format.
KMOV
St. Charles County man pleads guilty to pandemic loan fraud
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri said an O’Fallon man pleaded guilty Wednesday to more than $50,000 in pandemic loan fraud. David Smiley, 39, pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge that stated he fraudulently applied for and...
Repeat thieves hit 4 St. Louis Co. stores, stealing high-cost items
Police are searching for two people accused of stealing electronics and other high-cost items at four St. Louis County stores.
kbia.org
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will announce tax cut special session details Monday
Gov. Mike Parson will give details Monday on the timing of an upcoming special legislative session, which will feature a large income tax cut proposal. Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol at Parson’s request to address two tax issues the governor vetoed this past session. Parson vetoed a...
missouribusinessalert.com
Some cannabis supporters say Missouri ballot initiative doesn’t help enough people with previous convictions
Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
myleaderpaper.com
Voters to decide fate of recreational marijuana
A Jefferson County medical marijuana dispensary owner said he hopes the use of marijuana is completely legal in Missouri after the Nov. 8 election. “It is time to do the right thing and legalize a plant that is helpful and used responsibly by so many individuals,” said Bradford Goette, CEO and managing partner of N’Bliss, which has dispensaries in House Springs and the Festus area.
O’Fallon Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash in St. Charles County
An O'Fallon man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2010 Harley Davidson “Ultra Limited” driven by 53-year-old Paul W. Atherton of O'Fallon, was on Highway N at Meadow Woods Lanes just before 8 p.m. when the driver lost control and the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and Atherton was ejected from the bike.
edglentoday.com
Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River
EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
KMBC.com
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
Teachers aren’t the only ones leaving Missouri’s education system
As many in Missouri head back to school, more than 20% of districts in the state have a new or interim superintendent.
kttn.com
Missouri’s medical marijuana program publishes third annual report
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has published its third annual report on the Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program. DHSS is required to annually submit a report to the Governor regarding the efficient discharge of its responsibilities under Article XIV Section 1 of the Missouri Constitution. Reported activities are based on the program year of December 6, 2020, through December 5, 2021.
2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
Video: Thieves attempt break-in at a St. Louis County cannabis dispensary
St. Louis County police are investigating an attempting burglary at a medical marijuana dispensary on Tuesday near Florissant.
mymoinfo.com
New Missouri Laws Going Into Effect On August 28th
(Jefferson City) New laws, passed by the Missouri Legislature, will go into effect on August 28th, unless otherwise noted. Griffin Weinberg takes a brief look at some of them.
