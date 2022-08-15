Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Aldersgate remembers ‘The King’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a blast from the past as Aldersgate Retirement Community residents put on their best 1950s attire and danced the night away. In a tribute to Elvis, Aldersgate held a sock hop and reminisced about ‘the good ole days’. Even Elvis showed up...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian works to preserve the Dentzel Carousel House
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held it’s monthly meeting Tuesday morning and the city gave the Parks and Recreation Department the green light to apply for a preservation grant with the state. The department said the grant would be used to repair and restore the Dentzel...
WTOK-TV
MSU Meridian celebrates 50th anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday marks half a century since Mississippi State University opened a campus in Meridian. It started in a room in MCC’s Ivy Hall, grew to a building on the campus and eventually to its own campus across College Drive, and then added a downtown campus.
WTOK-TV
Experienced engineer shares valuable lessons with Neshoba Central students
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Engineering students from Neshoba Central High School learned a special lesson Thursday as a guest speaker talked about what the engineering field is really like. James Dunn, a designer and engineer in Meridian, wanted these students to know the field is not all about the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
Agriculture Commissioner discusses expansion of ‘Genuine Mississippi’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Food shortages, food security and support for Mississippi-made products were the main topics of discussion at the Meridian Rotary Club. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson is very enthusiastic about what the state has to offer the world, whether that be products grown or products made. If it is produced in Mississippi, Gipson wants it to be known worldwide.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Architectural Trust highlights civil rights landmarks
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Civil rights landmarks are all over the city of Meridian. The Meridian Architectural Trust is trying to help educate people about them and increase the appreciation for their role in our local history. Ways to save and restore this historic architecture was highlighted at the latest...
WTOK-TV
Council shifts money, targets repairs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council made budget moves Tuesday night that officials said would help improve several operations. Council members voted to move more than $420,000 from one part of the budget to another. The bulk of that was $300,000 that will be used to fix the roof at City Hall. Some of the money was taken from unfilled personnel services in various places including the police department. However, this will not have an impact on police operations.
WTOK-TV
Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 would like to congratulate a local mom and dad as they celebrate the birth of triplets!. Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
VFW honors Newton County sheriff, deputies with special ceremony
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars extended a special thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance getting an F-4 Phantom jet back home. The VFW presented a certificate Tuesday to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington and his deputies, thanking...
WTOK-TV
Local Corvette clubs gear up and hit the road
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Local Corvette lovers are making their way to the national museum of corvettes. The Corvette Club of Meridian, Jackson, and New Orleans all met together this morning in the Queen City. These sports car fanatics are driving together to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to visit the National Corvette...
WTOK-TV
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tensions are running high among residents at Meridian Manor Apartments. People there said the elevator on the property has been broken for about a month, forcing them to use the stairs which leaves some elderly tenants in a tough spot. Meridian Manor has three floors, and...
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Umbrella weather remains in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Today brought us some early morning rain showers. We can expect on and off again showers all throughout the day today. Some scattered showers could be very heavy. So, today we still have a low potential for flash flooding. Most of us are staying dry and clear before more rain showers move into the area tomorrow. Rain chances stick around for the next several days.
WTOK-TV
Diamond Dreams wins $10,000 prize
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - There are things that go beyond the world of sports and Diamond Dreams is just that. Neshoba central alumnus Tenly Grisham picked Diamond Dreams for her $1,000 grant after winning the Mississippi softball player of the year award. With that, they were nominated for a $10,000 award, and it was announced that they had won.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 2:13 AM on August 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through window.
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: Laurel senior defensive end Terrion McCullum
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a tough start to the year for Laurel High School when a January fire left its fieldhouse heavily damaged. But the Golden Tornadoes football team was resilient throughout the summer, with seniors like Terrion McCullum leading the way. “Coach [Ryan Earnest] is going to...
wtva.com
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Bay Springs child
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert is active for Josh Smith, 9, of Bay Springs. He is with Kristina Smith, 38. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not indicate if the two are related. Their vehicle is a 2005 gray Nissan Armada with a Mississippi license plate number:...
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death on State Blvd. Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, has been charged with murder and has a bond set at $300,000. Barnes is accused of killing Demarco Jimerson, 31. The shooting took place around 9 p.m....
WDAM-TV
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care team of the week: Clarkdale Volleyball
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Carkdale Lady Bulldogs volleyball team. The Lady Bulldogs swept the lady knights in all three sets to win on the road. The first set was all Clarkdale and the next two were super competitive but the lady bulldogs came out on top.
Comments / 0