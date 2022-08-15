ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KSN News

Times and dates for KU football games

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – KU will kick off the 2022 football season at home against Tennessee Tech on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. The Jayhawks will have one home game before they hit the road for West Virginia and Houston. The schedule has six home games through the end of November. The Jayhawks will […]
LAWRENCE, KS
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fsrmagazine.com

Twin Peaks Comes to Northern Kansas City

Known for its plentiful fountains, lively sports fans and exciting city districts, Kansas City now has another locale for fans to have a kick-back as Twin Peaks Restaurant opens its first location in northern Kansas City, MO. Located at 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave. in Kansas City, Near Zona Rosa Mall...
KANSAS CITY, MO
visitkc.com

The Strawberry Swing at Kansas City's Great Balloon Glow

2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO, United States, Missouri. Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City's second-ever Great Balloon Glow!. Balloons were primarily used in WWI to collect reconnaissance. Miles above the front lines, balloon observers could watch their enemies' movements on the battlefield out of range of ground fire.
KANSAS CITY, MO
gardnernews.com

Johnson County Fair pie contest returned

James Hogrefe and Margo Garcia from Spring Hill were crowned Grand Champion of the Kids' Division in the 2022 Johnson County Fair Pie Contest on Saturday. The pie was a chocolate walnut lace pie. Staff photos by Lynne Hermansen. Lynne Hermansen. On the last day of the fair a...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kshb.com

Storms possible Friday with warmer temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Good chance of rain Friday with a shower possible in the morning, more likely in the evening. Not many promising rain chances after this weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Increasing clouds and staying nice. An area of rain will approach from Nebraska overnight....
KANSAS CITY, MO
greenabilitymagazine.com

Recycle electronics at these free events

Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
KANSAS CITY, MO

