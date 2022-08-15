Read full article on original website
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobbyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtown
Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community
Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
