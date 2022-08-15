More evidence that soaring inflation AND rising interest rates are restraining consumer spending:. The Commerce Department reports retail sales were unchanged last month, after rising eight-tenths of a-percent in June. Economists had been expecting a slight uptick in retail sales in July. America’s consumers, whose spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity, have remained mostly resilient –even with year-over-year inflation near a four-decade high, rising economic uncertainties and the surging costs of mortgages and borrowing money. Rich Thomason reporting.

