Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Australia to raise electric car supply in renewables push -report
SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Australian government will seek to introduce vehicle fuel efficiency standards to lift the supply of electric cars, improve affordability for motorists and help drive down its emissions, local media reported on Friday.
Australia biotech giant CSL reports profit dip, flags cost spiral
(Reuters) -Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd said annual profit fell due to declining donations of blood plasma, the key ingredient of its products, and flagged higher staffing costs as collection volumes returned to pre-pandemic levels. Australia’s third-largest company makes most of its money paying people in the United States for...
Bluebird’s $2.8 million gene therapy becomes most expensive drug after U.S. approval
(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved bluebird bio’s gene therapy for patients with a rare disorder requiring regular blood transfusions, and the drugmaker priced it at a record $2.8 million. The approval sent the company’s shares 8% higher and is for the treatment of beta-thalassemia,...
The Commerce Dept. Says Retail Sales Remain Steady
More evidence that soaring inflation AND rising interest rates are restraining consumer spending:. The Commerce Department reports retail sales were unchanged last month, after rising eight-tenths of a-percent in June. Economists had been expecting a slight uptick in retail sales in July. America’s consumers, whose spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity, have remained mostly resilient –even with year-over-year inflation near a four-decade high, rising economic uncertainties and the surging costs of mortgages and borrowing money. Rich Thomason reporting.
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United
(Reuters) -Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, on Tuesday tweeted that he was buying football club Manchester United Plc, without offering any details. Musk has a history of being unconventional and making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal to secure Manchester United.
Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers
(Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures fell $1.21, or 1.3%, to $93.89 a barrel by 0635 GMT. WTI crude futures dipped 84 cents, or 0.9%, to $88.57 a barrel. The oil future benchmarks fell about 3% in their previous sessions.
