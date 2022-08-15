Read full article on original website
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
kwayradio.com
Woman Led Police on Chase
A Waterloo motorcyclist was arrested after she fled from police and ran several red lights, according to KWWL. Police originally witnessed the motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic near the intersection of W. 4th St and Ansbororough Ave. The officer followed the motorcycle and witnessed the driver, identified as Kra-Saunda-La-Nia Lloyd, blow through multiple red lights. The chase came to a close in Cedar Falls after Lloyd appeared to suffer damage to her engine. Police found marijuana and a 9mm handgun on Lloyd. She has been charged with Eluding, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Weapons While in Possession of Controlled Substances. She was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail.
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police Chief resigns; accepts position in Colorado
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Police Chief of Waterloo has resigned after accepting a position in the state of Colorado. Fitzgerald served as the City’s Police Chief for two years, guiding the department through a national call for police reform and COVID-19. “The competition for highly educated and experienced...
KIMT
Police: Iowa man fatally shot by officers was holding pellet gun
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man who was shot and killed by Waterloo officers over the weekend was holding a realistic-looking pellet gun during the confrontation, police said Monday. Michael Ahrens, 32, died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon, the...
KCRG.com
Independence man arrested on warrants for 12 counts of child endangerment
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, August 15th, 2022, Independence Police located and arrested a 32-year-old at the Buchanan County Court House for warrants regarding child endangerment. Adam Nichols was arrested on 12 counts of child endangerment in total, seven of which resulted in bodily injury. Nichols has also been...
KCCI.com
Iowa man charged with arson after police say he intentionally set house fire
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Tama man is charged with arson in connection with a fire that investigators say was intentionally set in February. Thirty-six-year-old Jhesie Aaron Hill is charged with second-degree arson, a class C felony. Investigators say Hill set fire to a home in Marshalltown on Feb. 2.
iheart.com
Iowa Boy Hospitalized After Multiple, Severe Dog Bites
(Linn County, IA) -- An eight-year-old eastern Iowa boy is recovering after being bitten multiple times by two dogs. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the boy suffered severe bite wounds to his head, face, back, legs, and arms, and is currently hospitalized at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Investigators say the boy was bitten while at a friend's house in rural Springville Friday.
KCRG.com
Derecho contractor pleads guilty to theft after original charges dismissed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a technicality led to theft charges being dismissed, the Linn County Attorney’s Office found a way to secure a conviction against a Burlington-based contractor. According to court documents, Ryan Standard will plead guilty to theft in the first degree as part of a...
13abc.com
Several dogs in Clayton County scheduled to be euthanized unless adopted
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms.
KCRG.com
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion mobile home park is under new ownership, and recent changes have residents worried about higher rent and evictions. Eagle Ridge was owned by Brenton Communities until May, when it was bought by Michigan-based RHP Properties. Now, residents say there is confusion, charges they don’t understand, and eviction notices.
KCRG.com
Driver sent to hospital with minor injuries after Linn County crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:23 p.m. Sunday afternoon Linn County Sheriff Deputies, the Marion Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, and Area Ambulance, went to Highway 13 just north of Martin Creek Road due to a two vehicle crash. At the scene, crews found a GMC...
Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job
As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
KCCI.com
Palo returning water rates to normal after controversy
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) — Water rates in the city of Palo are officially back down, KCRG reports. Earlier this month, there was a special meeting in which residents shared stories about water bills that were hundreds of dollars more than expected. One resident said, “I can’t even sleep at night thinking about how I’m going to pay the rest of my bills after I pay this $692 water bill.”
KCCI.com
KCCI.com
Nonprofit will bring 'art huts' to Iowa elementary schools this fall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — More children will soon have access to art. Similar to a lending library where people take and leave books, the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy is leaving art in what they’re calling art huts, KCRG reports. "They just go up to the hut, they...
Palo Residents See Water Bills Spike By Hundreds of Dollars
An extreme rate spike in home water bills is about the last thing anyone wants with the cost of everything else going up these days. It's a basic necessity, after all. But the city of Palo said they had to do it, until residents complained about higher water rates, and they got lowered. It won't be quite that easy in the long-term, but that's what happened according to KCRG, after residents in attendance at a special meeting in the town gathered to air their concerns, about sticker shock over an extra several hundred dollars appearing on their water bills. According to one resident:
Popular Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has Moved to a New Location
Yes, it's a great place for breakfast but there's a lot more to love. After spending the past 14 years on Cedar Rapids' southeast side, a popular restaurant has moved. A little. More importantly, they now own instead of rent. That's definitely another reason to congratulate the owners. It's been...
KCRG.com
Parents react to CRCSD announcing ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of 1st grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: social security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
