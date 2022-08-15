Read full article on original website
Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Alma Street on August 16. APD said Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is...
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
Alexandria Councilman seeking immediate action to curb crime
Fort Polk Progress, the non-profit organization representing the interests of Fort Polk assets and military service families living at the post, has undergone a rebranding effort, following the federal effort to rename the military post it represents. Lawyer for Cypress Arrow’s owner releases statement on dog abuse allegations. Updated:...
Journey Church in Pineville hosting trampoline park on Sunday
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Journey Church in Pineville is hosting a free trampoline park for kindergarten through 5th-grade-aged children on Sunday, August 21. The event will have high-energy music, worship, a live interactive sermon and gym time. There will be a game wall, three standard trampolines, one high-performance trampoline, a dodgeball arena, a safety balance beam, one large foam pit and two slam dunk basketball alleys.
Fort Polk Progress changes name to suit statewide mission
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk Progress, the non-profit organization representing the interests of Fort Polk assets and military service families living at the post, has undergone a rebranding effort, following the federal effort to rename the military post it represents. Fort Polk Progress is now Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance,...
Alexandria City Council calls special meeting to review a new cyber security software
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A special meeting for the Alexandria City Council has been called for Thursday, Aug. 18, to hear more about a new cyber security plan for the city. The council will consider agreeing to purchase cloud-based software from the company Artic Wolf as an added cyber security layer to what the city already has.
Louisiana National Guard commissions 16 new officers
PINEVILLE, La. - The Louisiana National Guard’s Officer Candidate School at the 199th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) commissioned 16 new officers at the Camp Beauregard post theater in Pineville on Aug. 13. “Congratulations, I am very proud of each and every one of you, and I know I speak...
RPSO opens new substation in Hineston
HINESTON, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has opened a new substation in the Hineston community. The Hineston substation was made possible through a partnership with the Oakhill Fire Department, Station #6, and District 25 State Representative Lance Harris, who secured grant funds for the substation’s construction.
LDWF launches new free fishing education courses
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will launch its exciting new Fishing Course Series aimed at offering ongoing short but informative training sessions throughout the state on a variety of fishing topics that will appeal to both beginner and experienced anglers.
Two local hospitals recognized by U.S. News & World Report
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two local hospitals are being recognized by U.S. News & World Report. U.S. News & World Report recognized both Rapides Regional Medical Center and CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in several health specialties. Rapides was named high ranking in five specialties including heart failure, heart attack,...
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Rosepine Eagles
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagles pushed themselves to new heights last year and reached the quarter-finals for the first time ever in the school’s history. Quarterback Jake Smith said that since they have that success, they itching to push the bar. “We just want to get back...
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Montgomery Tigers
MONTGOMERY, La (KALB) - Stop No. 13 on KALB’s Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp brings us to Montgomery, where the Tigers will rely on the fountain of youth in 2022 to rack up wins and get back to the playoffs. It was just three years ago that the Tigers...
