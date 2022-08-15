Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E Preston
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Benzinga
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
Vox
Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms
The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
AOL Corp
3 things everyone should know about the Inflation Reduction Act
Today, I signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law — one of the most significant laws in recent history. With this law, the American people won and special interests lost. The Inflation Reduction Act does so many things that so many of us have fought to make happen for years and years.
CNET
The Inflation Reduction Act Includes These Important Medicare Changes
The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Tuesday, has major implications for Americans on Medicare. Among other provisions, the 755-page legislation gives Medicare the power to negotiate prescription drug prices for the first time. The number of medications is severely limited, though it's set to increase over the seven years.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ABC News
Calculate how much Biden's Inflation Reduction Act may save you
The Inflation Reduction Act, a $739 billion measure signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, levies a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and marks the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history. Meanwhile, the law will reduce the federal deficit by $305 billion over roughly the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
Several States Send Out Stimulus Checks To Fight Inflation
Photo by Pixabay: https://www.pexels.com/photo/abundance-achievement-bank-banknotes-534229/. Over a dozen states have sent out checks to millions of people in the hopes of providing consumers with extra cash as inflation is driving up the costs of all goods across the board.
FOXBusiness
Here's how experts say Dems' inflation bill will increase energy prices
Democrats' spending package, which is intended to tackle inflation, will lead to higher consumer electricity and gasoline prices, experts told FOX Business. The Inflation Reduction Act — which Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. unveiled last month and President Biden signed on Tuesday — will reinstate a nearly $12 billion tax on oil and petroleum companies while introducing a methane fee that is expected to generate $6.5 billion in federal revenue from natural gas producers.
How the Inflation Reduction Act Impacts Your Medicare Drug Prices
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law on Aug. 16, approving a sweeping legislative package aimed at combating climate change, raising taxes on large corporations and lowering health care costs. It’s big news for Medicare, which covers over 62 million Americans — mostly seniors 65 and...
Inflation Reduction Act Offers Home Tax Credits, Rebates to Upgrade Electric and Solar Infrastructure
Although it is called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), for many homeowners the opportunity to save money -- by making their home more energy-efficient -- trumps a gradual easing of inflation 10...
Opinion: The Truth About the Inflation Reduction Act
Verified and sourced by a video of Bernie Sanders on the floor of the US Senate, this article debunks the false propaganda being spewed about the impending H.R. 5376 – also known as ‘The Inflation Reduction Act’
TechCrunch
Winners, losers abound as Inflation Reduction Act becomes law
As with any legislation, there are winners and losers. In the new law, climate tech is undoubtedly a winner, with provisions that will bolster renewable power, net-zero buildings and zero-emissions transportation. But the details matter, and some sectors got a better deal than others. Here’s a rundown of which companies...
AOL Corp
Inflation Reduction Act would lead to $1,800 in savings for average household, analysis finds
Sweeping climate and health care legislation unveiled by Democrats last week would lead to significant cuts in energy costs for American households, according to a new analysis. A report by non-profit group Rewiring America found that the tax incentives included as part of the $369 billion dedicated to climate initiatives...
Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act Is Now Law, Bringing Historic Changes to Climate Fight and Health Care Costs
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After months of excruciating negotiation and a legislative process that took over a year, President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the centerpiece of his agenda, the Inflation Reduction Act, paving the way for the United States to enact its largest-ever effort to combat the climate crisis and make the biggest changes to the health care system since the Affordable Care Act.
What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?
At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
The Inflation Reduction Act Will Likely Save You Money
How The Inflation Reduction Act Will Spur a New Climate Tech Ecosystem
The new climate policy could lead to the creation of 1,000 new companies, estimates the head of investment at Bill Gates’ climate fund
The Inflation Reduction Act Will Pump $2 Billion into Rural Energy Programs
The Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed into law yesterday (August 16) will pump approximately $2 billion into rural communities over the next 10 years through the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). The money will pay for creating renewable energy systems or increasing the energy...
How the Inflation Reduction Act Will Reduce Health Care Costs for Seniors
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 was signed into law by President Biden. The legislation’s key provisions include tackling climate change, lowering some health care costs for older people, reducing the deficit, and fighting inflation. Health care components of the new law are aimed largely at drug savings...
