Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
AGRICULTURE
AOL Corp

3 things everyone should know about the Inflation Reduction Act

Today, I signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law — one of the most significant laws in recent history. With this law, the American people won and special interests lost. The Inflation Reduction Act does so many things that so many of us have fought to make happen for years and years.
INCOME TAX
CNET

The Inflation Reduction Act Includes These Important Medicare Changes

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Tuesday, has major implications for Americans on Medicare. Among other provisions, the 755-page legislation gives Medicare the power to negotiate prescription drug prices for the first time. The number of medications is severely limited, though it's set to increase over the seven years.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Calculate how much Biden's Inflation Reduction Act may save you

The Inflation Reduction Act, a $739 billion measure signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, levies a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and marks the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history. Meanwhile, the law will reduce the federal deficit by $305 billion over roughly the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Here's how experts say Dems' inflation bill will increase energy prices

Democrats' spending package, which is intended to tackle inflation, will lead to higher consumer electricity and gasoline prices, experts told FOX Business. The Inflation Reduction Act — which Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. unveiled last month and President Biden signed on Tuesday — will reinstate a nearly $12 billion tax on oil and petroleum companies while introducing a methane fee that is expected to generate $6.5 billion in federal revenue from natural gas producers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Winners, losers abound as Inflation Reduction Act becomes law

As with any legislation, there are winners and losers. In the new law, climate tech is undoubtedly a winner, with provisions that will bolster renewable power, net-zero buildings and zero-emissions transportation. But the details matter, and some sectors got a better deal than others. Here’s a rundown of which companies...
BUSINESS
Mother Jones

Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act Is Now Law, Bringing Historic Changes to Climate Fight and Health Care Costs

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After months of excruciating negotiation and a legislative process that took over a year, President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the centerpiece of his agenda, the Inflation Reduction Act, paving the way for the United States to enact its largest-ever effort to combat the climate crisis and make the biggest changes to the health care system since the Affordable Care Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?

At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
