Hellertown, PA

sauconsource.com

Salesman Accused of Stealing $40K in Cell Phones from Store

An employee from the AT&T store in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, is facing charges after he allegedly stole upwards of $40,000 in merchandise over the course of his employment. Court records indicate that Devonte Oderreis Singletary, 29, of Bethlehem, has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two arrested, K-9 helps seize drugs, stolen gun

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators announce the arrest of two, one for a stolen gun seized by a K-9 unit, another for possessing drugs. According to Hazleton City Police Department, on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m. officers pulled over a Honda for traffic violations after leaving the Altmiller Playground with multiple people in the car. Investigators […]
HAZLETON, PA
WGAL

Monroe County man charged with multiple fraud schemes

A Pennsylvania man is charged with engaging in multiple schemes to commit fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the indictment against 48-year-old Thomas Hartley, of Henryville, Monroe County. The accusations are as follows:. Hartley, while on leave from his position as a special agent...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect accused of causing police chase on I-80

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are searching for a suspect and car that was involved in a high-speed chase on Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 13 around 2:00 a.m. troopers tried to pull over a silver Honda Civic for traffic violations. PSP states the suspect ignored the […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

No arrests made in shooting at Pa.’s Musikfest, chief says

The 20-year-old man shot Saturday night at Musikfest, during what authorities called an isolated and targeted incident, is in stable condition, Bethlehem’s police chief said Tuesday night. Chief Michelle Kott during Tuesday night’s meeting of Bethlehem City Council offered a recap of her department’s responses during the 10-day festival,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
fox29.com

Warrington the target of over 2 dozen burglaries, stolen vehicles in less than 24 hours, police say

WARRINGTON, Pa. - A Bucks County community has been slammed overnight with burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles. Police in Warrington said they investigated four residential burglaries, four reports of stolen vehicles and 25 instances of thefts from automobiles from Tuesday night into Wednesday. Officials said developments that were...
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
sauconsource.com

Police Ask for Help in Search for Missing Quakertown Man With TBI

A 39-year-old man who disappeared from a Quakertown group home last week remains the subject of an extensive search by law enforcement authorities. Police say Adam Smith walked away from the group home on Broad Street in Quakertown borough shortly after 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Smith suffers from a traumatic...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas

EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
EASTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley physician assistant charged with threats to rape, maim DEA agent

A physician assistant who works in the Lehigh Valley has been charged with threatening a federal agent during an angry phone call, according to court records. Stephen McCarthy, 31, of Allentown, threatened to disfigure and rape a Drug Enforcement Agency agent on July 8, according to court records. He made several threatening calls to the agent that day, records say.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe County Sheriff's Weekly Warrant Update

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a weekly warrant report containing newly added wanted individuals. This week there are 22 featured wanted criminals. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted a weekly warrant report spanning 22 wanted criminals. Warrants include newly added images to the roster of wanted individuals, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office. A total of seven new wanted criminals got added to the roster. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the community in locating the wanted criminals.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

