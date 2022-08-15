ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

‘Seara is the strongest person I know’: Richmond officer’s fiancée speaks days before the couple was supposed to wed

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOG0P_0hIJ7DmA00

RICHMOND, Ind. — The fiancée of a Richmond police officer who is fighting for her life after being shot during a traffic stop last week broke her silence early Sunday to post a heartfelt thanks on social media .

“I have stayed away from social media for a few days but I wanted to get on and thank everyone for everything and for all the support,” wrote Sierra Neal.

Neal was supposed to marry Officer Seara Burton on Friday, but instead of walking down the aisle, Burton is lying in a hospital bed continuing to fight for her life after being shot in the head by a known drug offender .

“Seara is the strongest person I know and she continues to prove that every single day,” Neal said . “She is the most beautiful human inside and out and anyone who has ever been lucky enough to know her will tell you the same.”

“Seara Burton I love you more than anything in this entire world and I am so very proud of you. You are my person.”

The Richmond community and beyond have continued to hold rallies and vigils in support of Officer Burton while businesses, community members and more offer donations toward the injured officer and her family.

The Richmond City Employee Credit Union continues to accept donations on behalf of Burton. Checks can be dropped off at their location or sent digitally through Venmo.

Several gas stations in the Richmond area will be donating 25 cents of every gallon purchased toward Officer Burton and her family on Thursday between noon and 5 p.m. Click here to see participating locations.

Most recent updates continue to list Burton as being in critical condition following surgery.

“Richmond, Indiana, is a community that cares, and I thank you! We will all get through this,” said Richmond Chief of Police Michael Britt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND FIREFIGHTER, VETERANS' ADVOCATE, DIES AT 57

(Columbus, OH)--Richmond firefighters on Wednesday morning were mourning the loss of one of their own. Pete McDaniel died Tuesday at an Ohio State medical facility following a two-year battle with cancer. While McDaniel served a long stint as a firefighter, he was also well known for his efforts to advance local services for veterans. Services are pending. Pete McDaniel was 57.
RICHMOND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Richmond, IN
Society
City
Richmond, IN
State
Indiana State
Richmond, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Richmond community gathers at vigil for injured Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — Hundreds gathered around the south entrance of the Richmond City Building Friday night for a vigil to honor and pray for injured Richmond Police officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton, 28, a four-year veteran of the department, remains in the hospital on a ventilator where she is considered ‘extremely critical.’ On Thursday night, […]
RICHMOND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Britt
WTHR

$5K reward offered for information on arson at Greenfield home

GREENFIELD, Ind. — An up to $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest for an arson fire in Greenfield in late May. Steve Kropacek, the Greenfield Fire Territory fire marshal, said a family was in a home in the 600 block of South State Street when it caught fire around 12:35 a.m. on May 29.
GREENFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Seara
WRBI Radio

Longtime area public servant passes away

Ripley County/Greensburg, IN — The area is mourning the passing of longtime public servant Dan Mulford. The Napoleon resident died at home Sunday following a recent illness and a series of health challenges in recent years. He served as a dispatcher with the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and as...
GREENSBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 19

Parents located after child found walking alone in Lockland

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lockland officers said the parents of a girl who was found walking alone have been located. Officers said the child was walking alone in the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue near the Pride Apartments. About an hour after asking for the public’s help to identify the...
LOCKLAND, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Vehicle Break-In Suspects Facing Charges in Two SEI Counties

The Columbus, Indiana pair are currently lodged in Dearborn County Jail. Dustin Hurley and Amanda Zeigler. (Brookville, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana pair has been charged for their alleged involvement in series of vehicle break-ins in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Dustin A. Hurley and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WDTN

Woman dead after stabbing in Dayton apartment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after she was stabbed at a Dayton apartment building Friday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident happened on Friday at 6:53 p.m. in the Wentworth HI-Rise apartments on Wentworth Avenue. A woman was stabbed and then taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died. The […]
DAYTON, OH
FOX59

FOX59

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy