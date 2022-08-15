ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Kansas City homicide victim found lying in roadway identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning, dead in an apparent shooting, has been identified. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Investigation into child’s death underway, suspect taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person has been taken into custody after law enforcement learned of a child’s death early Wednesday morning. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers responded to a residence in the 6500 block of Paseo just after midnight for a welfare check. Police found a child under 5 years old unresponsive inside.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

KCK police investigating double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday evening. According to police, it happened in the 1500 block of Haskell Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. That is near the intersection of N. 15th Street and Haskell Avenue. It’s also about four blocks north of Parallel Parkway.
KANSAS CITY, KS
#City Police#Missing Person
KCTV 5

Suspect vehicle hits police car, shuts down I-635 northbound in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Northbound lanes of Interstate 635 in Kansas City, KS, were shut down for almost two hours Thursday morning, after a suspect hit a police car, resulting in minor injuries to police. The two-vehicle injury crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-635 just north of Parallel...
KANSAS CITY, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog

Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

One person killed in double shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead, another is injured after a double shooting near a convenient store in Kansas City, MO. It happened just after 11:30 Monday night near 27th and Brooklyn. KCPD were called to a shooting at the store, they found two people shot. Officer tried to save one person’s life, but that person died at the scene. The other person shot was taken to the hospital. They have non-life threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
CLAY COUNTY, MO

