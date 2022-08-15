Read full article on original website
Kansas City woman charged after 2-year-old child found dead
A Kansas City woman, 36-year-old Michaela Chism, is charged with child endangerment after her 3-year-old son was found dead in a home.
KCTV 5
Kansas City homicide victim found lying in roadway identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning, dead in an apparent shooting, has been identified. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
KMBC.com
Kansas City mother faces felony charges after her 2-year-old is found dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 36-year-old Kansas City woman is facing felony charges after one of her two-year-old children was found lifeless in her residence. Michaela Chism faces two first-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child. According to court records filed Thursday, Kansas City, Missouri, police responded...
KCTV 5
Investigation into child’s death underway, suspect taken into custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person has been taken into custody after law enforcement learned of a child’s death early Wednesday morning. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers responded to a residence in the 6500 block of Paseo just after midnight for a welfare check. Police found a child under 5 years old unresponsive inside.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate after 2 men shot, killed
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that killed two men on Wednesday evening.
KCPD investigates 2-year-old child's death in 6500 block of Paseo
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the death of a child in the 6500 block of Paseo.
KMBC.com
'He was a devoted dad:' Kansas City man killed in road-rage shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family is coping with a devastating loss. A father of four young girls was killed in an apparent case of road rage. Now his fiancée is bearing an unimaginable burden as she raises their daughters and the baby boy he'll never get to meet.
KCTV 5
KCK police investigating double homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday evening. According to police, it happened in the 1500 block of Haskell Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. That is near the intersection of N. 15th Street and Haskell Avenue. It’s also about four blocks north of Parallel Parkway.
KCPD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that took place on July 30.
Man in hospital after being ejected from Mustang in Kansas City crash
A man sustained serious injury in a crash on US 350 Highway Thursday morning that closed the highway for hours.
‘Turn him in’: Family asking for help after deadly hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
Less than a week after a Kansas City mom was killed in a hit-and-run, her family is asking for help locating the suspect.
KCTV 5
Suspect vehicle hits police car, shuts down I-635 northbound in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Northbound lanes of Interstate 635 in Kansas City, KS, were shut down for almost two hours Thursday morning, after a suspect hit a police car, resulting in minor injuries to police. The two-vehicle injury crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-635 just north of Parallel...
2 people shot, 1 killed, outside Kansas City convenience store
Kansas City Police say two people were shot outside a convenience store in the 2600 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
KCTV 5
Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog
Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police looking for suspect and vehicle involved in fatality accident
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to identify and locate a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a fatality crash. The incident occurred near Truman Road and Main Street on Aug. 12, 2022. KCPD says the vehicle in question is a...
KMBC.com
One person killed in double shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead, another is injured after a double shooting near a convenient store in Kansas City, MO. It happened just after 11:30 Monday night near 27th and Brooklyn. KCPD were called to a shooting at the store, they found two people shot. Officer tried to save one person’s life, but that person died at the scene. The other person shot was taken to the hospital. They have non-life threatening injuries.
Kansas City police share suspect, vehicle photos from deadly hit-and-run
Kansas City Police responded to the area of Truman Road and Main Street where a PT Cruiser was struck by Tahoe and one person died.
KCTV 5
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
Kansas City man accused of shooting juvenile in back after confrontation
Prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man after he allegedly shot a juvenile in the back after a confrontation.
KCTV 5
Three people injured following rollover crash in Overland Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency medical officials confirmed Wednesday morning three people suffered injuries following a rollover crash. The two-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 95th Street and Switzer Road. The severity of the reported injuries was not known as of 7:30 a.m.
