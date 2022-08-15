Read full article on original website
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Sports World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Wife News
Even Skip Bayless' wife is upset with what he said about Bronny James. The Fox Sports 1 personality took to Twitter to react to Bronny James' viral dunk earlier this week. Bayless appeared to be criticizing Bronny - which wasn't surprising, considering how much he's hated on LeBron - but the media personality said he was being complimentary.
Look: Erin Andrews Announces Major Business News
Erin Andrews is expanding her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The iconic Fox Sports broadcaster first launched her brand, "WEAR by Erin Andrews," back in 2019. The clothing line started with products featuring names and logos of the NFL's 32 teams. It's since expended to the NBA, NHL and select NCAA schools.
Cal's Sam Golla Is the No. 1 Overall Pick in Pro Rugby Draft
Golden Bears' Seth Purdey also taken in the first round of the Major League Rugby college draft
Brandon Aiyuk wasn't a big fan of 49ers-Vikings joint practices
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has said he finds joint practices in the preseason to be more valuable than the games. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who’s had a very good preseason, doesn’t find the same value in the sessions. Speaking candidly with reporters after Thursday’s session, Aiyuk said...
