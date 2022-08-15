ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Wife News

Even Skip Bayless' wife is upset with what he said about Bronny James. The Fox Sports 1 personality took to Twitter to react to Bronny James' viral dunk earlier this week. Bayless appeared to be criticizing Bronny - which wasn't surprising, considering how much he's hated on LeBron - but the media personality said he was being complimentary.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Announces Major Business News

Erin Andrews is expanding her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The iconic Fox Sports broadcaster first launched her brand, "WEAR by Erin Andrews," back in 2019. The clothing line started with products featuring names and logos of the NFL's 32 teams. It's since expended to the NBA, NHL and select NCAA schools.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Parade

Parade

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy