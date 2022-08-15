'The Home Edit' Stars Clea & Joanna Share Seasonal Transition Tips, New Collection At Walmart

Source: Walmart

August has arrived, back to school season is here and before you know it, the holidays will be here as well, which means now is the time to think about transitioning your home and wardrobe for the upcoming season. Transitioning seasons means swapping out summer decor for fall flair, pulling out sweaters and winter clothing and of course, purging out past season’s items you no longer need or use.

With so much happening during the end of summer and early fall months, it’s best to get ahead of the chaos and start organizing your personal items in an efficient manner. OK! Magazine sat down with Clea and Joanna of the Netflix series The Home Edit to discuss tips and tricks for staying organized while transitioning seasons as well as how The Home Edit collection, exclusively available at Walmart, can help you put your life together for less.

Scroll to learn Clea and Joanna’s home organization tips — your future self will thank you.

How To Stay Organized While Transitioning Seasonal Items

We wanted to know what Clea and Joanna’s personal tips were for how to stay organized during transition periods. Here’s what the ladies behind The Home Edit shared.

OK! Magazine: What are some tips or tricks to stay everything organized when you were going through seasonal transition items such as clothing and home decor?

Clea and Joanna of The Home Edit: “With seasonal items, it's really important. I mean, we always talk about containment in all of our tips, but making sure that you have very specific seasonal baskets or bins really helps with that transition and flow. So you can keep them really simple. You can mark them: winter and summer, cold, warm, however you want to designate them. But having the bins set up helps from those items from kind of flowing into another section of the closet or, you know, another section of things that you're scoring.”

How Can The Edit Stage Of Organizing Help With Seasonal Transitions?

Source: Walmart

Clea and Joanna: “We always say you wanna edit as you're switching out the season. It's a great time to do an editing pass and make sure that everything still fits and that you still like everything. There's not huge holes in something, you know, a hat, you didn't lose a mitten somewhere and only have one. All those types of things are, this is a good opportunity to take advantage of that too.”

What Items From The New Collection Can Keep Accessories Organized While On Display?

Clea and Joanna: “All of our organizing collections are really meant to display. [It] can be placed on the counter in bins, the drawer, everything even down to our headband holder, which is very chic and very cute. And you know, again, you can display everything. Everything's clear for a reason: it's for accessibility, it's for ease of finding everything, but it's also to display your beautiful things. I love doing a stack of shoes in the closet that lets you display everything and store everything at the same time.”

“That's always been our goal, to store everything in a really beautiful way. So having everything be clear really helps us achieve that goal for everyone. But you know, not everything has to be hidden behind cabinet doors or underneath a sink. You can use the clear bins and clear accessory bins and even the baby bins [with] the inserts that go into the bins, on open shelving or countertops. It’s all meant to be looked at. Makeup is a beautiful thing to keep on the countertop in pretty little bins. Same with perfumes, hair brushes, makeup tools. All of that kind of stuff can look great as long as it's contained and stored properly.”

Any Tips For Those Who Struggle With Getting Rid Of Items During The Edit Process?

Clea and Joanna: “Well, we always say, celebrity or non-celebrity, it's the same. You either get the item or you get the space, but you don't get both. Even in the largest of homes, if they're maxed out, you're maxed out. So making those choices is important. And it's helpful to keep that choice at the forefront of your mind as you're making those decisions, like, is this jacket gonna take up a foot or a half a foot in your closet? Is it worth it that you then can't buy other thinner jackets to use that space? You just have to make the choice. And I think it's also really important to think about the different categories of how something could be considered sentimental.”

“It's you need it, you use it, you love it. If it's special to you, you know, those are kind of our buckets for if you get to keep an item and if something's sentimental, you have to think about how it's gonna be stored. If you're telling me that something is sentimental, that's shoved in the back of a shelf, I'm gonna tell you that I don't think you care about it very much because you're obviously not treating it appropriately. So sentimental items have to be stored appropriately or displayed. Those are kind of the options. And if there's no room or ability to do those, then to me, it doesn't the item probably isn't all that sentimental. So we do challenge people to really try and dig deep, to think about how special something is or is it just that somebody gave it to you and you don't really feel like getting rid of it?”

What Is The Most Overlooked Room During Home Organization?

Clea and Joanna: “I would say usually the garage. People think it's like a one big jump drawer instead of treating it like actual square footage of their home. Even if it technically doesn't count as square footage, you're still paying mortgage or rent on that piece of property. So we always like to make sure that the garage is counted and treated as such and for people without a garage, it's usually a storage closet. It's something that they use as a big junky area. And again, in no area in your home should be treated that way.”

“Everything can be organized, everything can be. Not necessarily in pristine showcase condition like your pantry, but there's no excuse for a storage space, whether it be an attic, a basement, a garage or a front all closet. No, no space should be left behind.”

What New Items In The Home Edit X Walmart Collection Are You Most Excited For?

Clea and Joanna: “I am obsessed with our new hangers. It is such a game changer and an innovative product. There has not been a lot of innovation in the hanger space in a very long time. So the fact that it combines everything that people love about wooden hangers with the slim line velvet corner creates this really fabulous, beautiful, sustainable wood product that allows everything to fit seamlessly in a closet.”

“We love the new canisters at Walmart. Those are really revolutionary in the sense that they are dishwasher safe. They can go into the freezer, they can go into the pantry, they can go into the refrigerator. There's not a lot of things like it on the market but we're also super passionate about those.”

Source: Walmart

Thin Wood Hangers by The Home Edit retails for $40 for a 30-Pack at walmart.com.

Source: Walmart

3-Piece Canister Edit Set by The Home Edit retails for $24.98 at walmart.com.

Source: Walmart

5-Piece Laundry Edit Modular System by The Home Edit retails for $24.98 at walmart.com.

Source: Walmart

8-Piece Beauty Drawer Edit by The Home Edit retails for $19.98 at walmart.com.

Source: Walmart

Narrow Bin with Slider Tray by The Home Edit retails for $7.98 at walmart.com.

Source: Walmart

Headband Organizer by The Home Edit retails for $12.98 at walmart.com.

Source: Walmart

Clear Plastic XL Storage Bin by The Home Edit retails for 1-pack for $16.98 or 2-pack for $33.96 at walmart.com.