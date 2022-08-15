2 men face 10 felony charges in attempted East Bay watch robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Two men are facing 10 combined felony charges between them after they allegedly attempted to rob a couple at an East Bay shopping center.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Monday announced it had charged 34-year-old Shaune Rogers Jr. and 33-year-old David Lopez with six and four felonies, respectively, after they allegedly tried to steal a man's high-end watch and rammed a woman’s SUV "several times" at Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center in Walnut Creek last Thursday.

Prosecutors said the Walnut Creek Police Department and Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office officials located the pair within a mile of the scene. Officers arrested the duo at 4:25 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to sheriff’s records, about 25 minutes after officials said the attempted robbery occurred.

The two men were arraigned on Monday afternoon, according to court records.

Rogers and Lopez allegedly approached the married couple that afternoon, drawing their guns and demanding the man hand over his Rolex watch. They each "repeatedly" struck the man on the head with their guns, according to prosecutors.

Officials said the two men attempted to flee the scene in "a stolen vehicle," though prosecutors didn't list any charges related to the alleged vehicle theft. Rogers and Lopez drove off after ramming the woman's car "several times," with police arresting them soon after.

Rogers faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted second degree robbery, assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident. Sheriff's office records listed Rogers being held on $1 million bail, with the sheriff's arrest record describing his arrest type as a probation violation.

Lopez faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted second degree robbery, assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Sheriff's office records listed Rogers being held on $940,000 bail.

Prosecutors added enhancements for both defendants for previous serious felony convictions and second strikes for another serious felony conviction, the latter of which would require Rogers and Lopez – if convicted – to serve a state prison sentence twice as long as they would've otherwise.

