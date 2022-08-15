ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

2 men face 10 felony charges in attempted East Bay watch robbery

By Marcus White
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myWtA_0hIJ6eNS00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Two men are facing 10 combined felony charges between them after they allegedly attempted to rob a couple at an East Bay shopping center.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Monday announced it had charged 34-year-old Shaune Rogers Jr. and 33-year-old David Lopez with six and four felonies, respectively, after they allegedly tried to steal a man's high-end watch and rammed a woman’s SUV "several times" at Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center in Walnut Creek last Thursday.

Prosecutors said the Walnut Creek Police Department and Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office officials located the pair within a mile of the scene. Officers arrested the duo at 4:25 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to sheriff’s records, about 25 minutes after officials said the attempted robbery occurred.

The two men were arraigned on Monday afternoon, according to court records.

Rogers and Lopez allegedly approached the married couple that afternoon, drawing their guns and demanding the man hand over his Rolex watch. They each "repeatedly" struck the man on the head with their guns, according to prosecutors.

Officials said the two men attempted to flee the scene in "a stolen vehicle," though prosecutors didn't list any charges related to the alleged vehicle theft. Rogers and Lopez drove off after ramming the woman's car "several times," with police arresting them soon after.

Rogers faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted second degree robbery, assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident. Sheriff's office records listed Rogers being held on $1 million bail, with the sheriff's arrest record describing his arrest type as a probation violation.

Lopez faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted second degree robbery, assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Sheriff's office records listed Rogers being held on $940,000 bail.

Prosecutors added enhancements for both defendants for previous serious felony convictions and second strikes for another serious felony conviction, the latter of which would require Rogers and Lopez – if convicted – to serve a state prison sentence twice as long as they would've otherwise.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Pre-dawn raid leads to multiple arrests linked to Rolex robbery spree

OAKLAND (KRON) – A pre-dawn raid in multiple Bay Area cities has led to arrests linked to the Bay Area Rolex watch robbery spree, according to a press release midday Thursday. Oakland police executed multiple search warrants early Tuesday in Oakland and neighboring cities, the press release states. “OPD officers arrested two individuals and recovered […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

DA: No charges for mom of Alexis Gabe’s suspected killer

MARTINEZ (KRON) – The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office will not be filing charges against the mother of the man accused of killing Alexis Gabe, DA Diana Becton said after meeting with Gabe’s family Wednesday. The reason is insufficient evidence, according to the DA’s office. As KRON4’s Sara Stinson reported, the family went to […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man charged in deadly shooting of 35-year-old in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND – A man is facing charges alleging he shot and killed another person following an argument in downtown Oakland earlier this month, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Eric Warrick, 37, allegedly shot 35-year-old Oakland resident Joshua Barnes at 3:16 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the 1900 block of Broadway, Oakland Police Officer Kevin Godchaux wrote in a probable cause statement. Barnes was found in a vehicle and taken to Highland Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:50 a.m., Godchaux wrote. Police arrested Warrick at about 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Hillside Street...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lopez
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KRON4 News

17-year-old charged for fatal shooting at Brentwood gym

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for a fatal shooting that took place at a Brentwood gym last week. One person was killed and three were injured in the shooting, which took place at a 24 Hour Fitness, 5961 Lone Tree Way. […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#East Bay#Guns#Felonies#Kcbs Radio
crimevoice.com

SFPD Makes Arrest in Tenderloin Shooting

Originally Published by: San Francisco Police Department Facebook Page:. “On July 6, 2022, at approximately 12:51 a.m., San Francisco Police officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the unit block of McAllister Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 57-year-old female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim told investigators that she was outside when she suddenly felt burning sensations in her upper body and realized she had been struck by gunfire.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

$100K worth of cocaine, $320K cash recovered in Santa Rosa home

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to a residential burglary alarm on Tuesday and looked into a possible drug trafficking case after finding a “large quantity” of narcotics inside the home, the department announced in a Nixle alert. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found and recovered $320,000 in cash, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
thesfnews.com

Oakland Man Faces Drug Charges

SAN FRANCISCO—A man from the Oakland area, who was arrested August 4, is facing up to 60 years in prison for allegedly dealing drugs in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District as announced by authorities on August 11. Elio Hernandez-Zuniga, 25, allegedly sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to an undercover officer...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Firearms and meth seized by San Jose PD in traffic stop, 2 arrested

(KRON) — Officers with the San Jose Police Department seized three firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the department. The two occupants of the vehicle stopped were both previously convicted felons. A photo accompanying the tweet showed the three firearms, clips of ammunition, a […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy